Geraldine “Gerry” Saso age 83, of Liberty, formerly of California, passed away October 26, 2022 at N H C of Smithville. She was born March 23, 1939 to her parents the late Joseph and Anna Saraceno Magaddino. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, John Magaddino. Mrs. Saso worked as a bookkeeper for different companies throughout her life, with the last company being Franklin and Downs Funeral Home. She is survived by her husband, Robert A. Saso of Liberty; children, Robert J. (Tina) Saso of Liberty, and Deanna Saso of Liberty; grandchildren, Brittanie (Dylan) Varble of California, Desiree Boone of Ill., and Angela (James) Basey of Louisiana; 11 great-grandchildren; great friend, Bob Laninfa of California. The family has honored Mrs. Saso request to be cremated and no services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers the family ask donations be made to the Scleroderma “a form of Arthritis” Society. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

LIBERTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO