Read full article on original website
Related
wjle.com
Smithville Aldermen Adopt New City Beer Ordinance (View video here)
During a special called meeting Thursday evening, the Smithville Mayor and Aldermen adopted on second and final reading a new beer ordinance to replace one that had been in effect for several years. Many provisions in the new ordinance mirror existing regulations such as the 400 feet distance requirement between...
wgnsradio.com
Voting in Rutherford County and Understanding the Amendments
It’s an election season and there is interest in the voting process, but there is also some frustration... That was Alan Farley, Rutherford County Administrator of Elections. Farley said the Amendments that are on the ballot can be confusing…. (Scroll down to read the summary of each amendment). In...
wjle.com
Putnam County Teen Found Dead Had Family Ties in DeKalb County
A 15-year Putnam County girl found dead in a wooded area east of Cookeville Thursday afternoon had family ties in DeKalb County. The funeral service for Olivia Daryl Taylor will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 12noon from the chapel of Love-Cantrell Funeral Home. Bro. Darrell Gill & Bro. Trent Colwell will officiate with burial following at DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Visitation with family will be on Saturday, from 2-8pm, Sunday, 2-8pm & Monday, from 9am until the service time at 12noon.
wjle.com
“The Courthouse Gang-DeKalb County Officials” Takes Top Honors at Habitat Chili Cook-Off and Bake Sale
It was a record-breaking day for the 18th Annual Habitat for Humanity Chili Cook-off and Bake Sale, held on Friday under sunny skies on the lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse. Twenty-one chili teams participated in the cook-off; over 600 bowls of chili were served; and $9,300 was raised for Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County, which will be used towards the building of the next Habitat house in 2023. Habitat officials report that this was the most successful cook-off in the history of its chili cook-off, which began in 2004.
After 80 years, Tennessee woman finally meets sister
With so many ways to search for information today, people are learning more about their family tree than ever before. One woman has hoped to get some answers for 80 years.
TN mayor pushing for $15 minimum wage to help with rising prices
The Mayor of Shelby County wants to see Tennessee more than double its minimum wage this upcoming legislative session.
wjle.com
Olivia Daryl Taylor
Olivia Daryl Taylor age 15 of Cookeville, TN passed away on October 27, 2022. Olivia was born on June 21, 2007 in Cookeville, TN to her parents, Ronnie Taylor and Stephanie Machelle Harness. Olivia was a student attending Upperman High School in Baxter, TN where she was a member of the Wrestling Team and the ROTC. She loved baking, sewing, singing, being an artist and playing the ukulele.
Remembering Murfreesboro Developer and Philanthropist Mark Pirtle
Anyone involved in business or community development in Murfreesboro over the last roughly 40 years interacted with Mark Pirtle. He was a bundle of energy and ideas who always walked into a room with a smile on his face and kind words to those who interacted with him, be you the governor or simply a community member sitting on the board of one of the many organizations he helped. Pirtle died October 3, 2022 at the age of 70.
fox17.com
Another animal dies at Tennessee auction: 'They don't know when it will end'
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Cookeville animal auction has been cited by the feds yet again after another animal dies in its care. This is the second time this year the "Triple W Arena" has been cited by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The auction— also known as Wilson...
wgnsradio.com
States whose residents have the most disposable income - Where does Tennessee Rank?
(Tennessee) Researchers calculated each state’s per capita disposable income in 2021, adjusted for cost-of-living differences, and ranked them accordingly. The analysis found that post-tax income in Tennessee—after adjusting for the state’s below-average cost of living—was $54,576 per capita in 2021, compared to $55,671 nationally. Overall -...
visitsumnertn.com
Five Brunch Options in Sumner County
You’ll thank us a brunch for this brunch guide! Sumner County has endless delicious restaurants; however, we have brunch on our minds and hope you do too! We encourage visitors to go check out local favorite restaurants while you are here. We know that you’ll love them as much as we do!
wvlt.tv
$100 million motorsports park set to open in Cumberland County
WESTEL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A $100 million motorsports park is set to open in Cumberland County next year. It’s expected to bring more than 100 jobs and attract some of the top racers from around the world. Flatrock is a grand prix style club racetrack in Westel. “Flatrock started,...
fox17.com
Parking, infrastructure costs not included in $2.1 billion Titans stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council members discover parking and infrastructure costs are not included in the budget for $2.1 billion Titans stadium. Metro Council members are telling FOX 17 News that they're worried about parking and infrastructure requirements surrounding the proposed Titans stadium because these improvements are not a part of the budget for the brand new $2.1 billion Titans stadium.
wjle.com
Geraldine “Gerry” Saso
Geraldine “Gerry” Saso age 83, of Liberty, formerly of California, passed away October 26, 2022 at N H C of Smithville. She was born March 23, 1939 to her parents the late Joseph and Anna Saraceno Magaddino. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, John Magaddino. Mrs. Saso worked as a bookkeeper for different companies throughout her life, with the last company being Franklin and Downs Funeral Home. She is survived by her husband, Robert A. Saso of Liberty; children, Robert J. (Tina) Saso of Liberty, and Deanna Saso of Liberty; grandchildren, Brittanie (Dylan) Varble of California, Desiree Boone of Ill., and Angela (James) Basey of Louisiana; 11 great-grandchildren; great friend, Bob Laninfa of California. The family has honored Mrs. Saso request to be cremated and no services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers the family ask donations be made to the Scleroderma “a form of Arthritis” Society. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
wjle.com
Tigers to host Stone Memorial on Senior Night Tonight (Friday) (Listen for WJLE’s Tiger Talk Program Here)
The DeKalb County Tigers can nail down 3rd place in the region tonight with a victory over the visiting Stone Memorial Panthers in Smithville on Senior Night. It’s the last game of the regular season as the Tigers prepare to enter the state play-offs next Friday night. The top four teams of the region will see post-season play including DeKalb County, Stone Memorial, Macon County, and Upperman. Seeding for the play-offs will be determined after tonight’s games.
WATE
‘Good ending to a rough night’: Cumberland County farmer escapes burning truck
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Cumberland County farmer is calling himself blessed after escaping death Monday night. His truck burst into flames while hauling 17 bales of hay along Highway 68. “It was quite dark and my truck seemed like it was smoking,” said Roger Hartle, owner of...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Tennessee
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
District Attorney Officially Files Petition asking for Tullahoma Alderman Amacher be Removed from Office
Under the Tullahoma city charter, in order to run for either alderman or mayor of the city of Tullahoma, one must reside within the city limits. District Attorney Craig Northcott has officially filed a petition against Alderman Jenna Amacher for her removal from the City of Tullahoma board. The petition...
wpln.org
As abortion access disappears in Tennessee, a nonprofit that offers free long-acting birth control sees demand spike
Demand for long-acting contraceptives has spiked this year as abortion access vanishes in Tennessee. One nonprofit in Nashville has seen nearly twice as many patients compared to the previous year. A Step Ahead offers free birth control that can last up to 10 years through IUDs and implants — both...
New info discovered about man accused of starting 70-acre fire in Warren County
News 2 got a closer look at what sparked a 70-acre fire in Warren County earlier this week, forcing many to evacuate, as well as the man who is behind bars in connection with the blaze.
Comments / 0