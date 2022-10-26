ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

spectrumnews1.com

Religious leaders respond to City Council

LOS ANGELES — Religious leaders in Los Angeles have spoken out against the racist comments heard in the leaked councilmember recordings. Pastors say churches can be a point of connection in a divided city and many across Los Angeles have called for healing, but also called on Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León to resign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Bribery trial opens for hotel company linked to José Huizar case

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A federal prosecutor told a jury Thursday that a China-based hotel company owned by a fugitive real estate developer bribed former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar with over $1.5 million in cash, trips on private jets and “casino chips and prostitutes” in exchange for his official support of a downtown redevelopment project, but the defense countered that city officials “universally loved” the project, so “there was no reason to bribe anyone.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LAPD Northeast station renamed to honor Margaret 'Peggy' York

LOS ANGELES — Angelenos who drive by the Los Angeles Police Department Northeast station may notice it has a new name. It is now known as the Deputy Chief Margaret “Peggy” York police station, after the first female to earn the rank of deputy chief in the department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Los Angeles council censures members amid racism scandal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council formally rebuked two members and its former president Wednesday for their involvement in a racism scandal that has led to days of protests, police and state investigations and shaken public faith in City Hall. The 12-0 vote to censure former...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Local nonprofits reach out to Latino voters

LOS ANGELES — Inner City Struggle is one of the nonprofits that’s reaching out to voters through a program called “Yo Voy A Votar.”. The program by the Latino Community Foundation funds local organizations to help get Latinos to the polls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

State funds to aid in relocating homeless staying in River Bottom camps

RIVERSIDE (CNS) — An $11 million state grant awarded to Riverside County will provide funding for programs intended to help transients encamped along the Santa Ana River relocate to transitional housing and other accommodations, officials said Thursday. The Continuum of Care grant was received by the county’s Department of...
RIVERSIDE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

ADUs increasingly popular among new housing stock in LA

LOS ANGELES — It’s a vision months in the making as Los Angeles resident Michelle Mitchell walks through the frame of her home she is remodeling. “All of this is getting torn down and you’ll have just glass walls here, where you’ll be able to look out into the backyard with all the trees, swimming pool and it will be a kind of indoor, outdoor feel,” she said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

City of San Fernando celebrates Day of the Dead

SAN FERNANDO, Calif. — The City of San Fernando will hold their annual Day of the Dead celebration on Oct. 29. Dee Dee Cervacio is one of the people who will be building an ofrenda, or altar, for her family.
SAN FERNANDO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Strong pool chemical smell prompts evacuation of San Jacinto homes

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (CNS) — A leak of pool chemicals from a shipping container emitted a strong smell in a San Jacinto residential neighborhood Saturday, forcing the evacuation of some homes. At 2:21 a.m., a strong chemical odor was reported in the 800 block of Shaver Street, the Riverside...
SAN JACINTO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Southland gas prices continue to tumble

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 24th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 3.5 cents to $5.644. The average price has dropped 85 cents over the past 24 days, including 2.6...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Anaheim Fall Festival and Halloween parade returns Saturday

ANAHEIM, Calif. — As a 45-year-resident of Anaheim, Robert Sanchez has fond memories of the city's annual Halloween parade and festival. "I remember as a 9-year-old with my family putting up a chair along the parade route and watching all of the floats come by," said Sanchez to Spectrum News.
ANAHEIM, CA

