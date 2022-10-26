Read full article on original website
Religious leaders respond to City Council
LOS ANGELES — Religious leaders in Los Angeles have spoken out against the racist comments heard in the leaked councilmember recordings. Pastors say churches can be a point of connection in a divided city and many across Los Angeles have called for healing, but also called on Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León to resign.
Bribery trial opens for hotel company linked to José Huizar case
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A federal prosecutor told a jury Thursday that a China-based hotel company owned by a fugitive real estate developer bribed former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar with over $1.5 million in cash, trips on private jets and “casino chips and prostitutes” in exchange for his official support of a downtown redevelopment project, but the defense countered that city officials “universally loved” the project, so “there was no reason to bribe anyone.”
LAPD Northeast station renamed to honor Margaret 'Peggy' York
LOS ANGELES — Angelenos who drive by the Los Angeles Police Department Northeast station may notice it has a new name. It is now known as the Deputy Chief Margaret “Peggy” York police station, after the first female to earn the rank of deputy chief in the department.
Los Angeles council censures members amid racism scandal
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council formally rebuked two members and its former president Wednesday for their involvement in a racism scandal that has led to days of protests, police and state investigations and shaken public faith in City Hall. The 12-0 vote to censure former...
Local nonprofits reach out to Latino voters
LOS ANGELES — Inner City Struggle is one of the nonprofits that’s reaching out to voters through a program called “Yo Voy A Votar.”. The program by the Latino Community Foundation funds local organizations to help get Latinos to the polls.
LA Council seeks input on legality of suspending Mark Ridley-Thomas' pay
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council sought a report Friday from the city attorney on whether City Controller Ron Galperin had the legal authority to cut Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas' pay and benefits after Ridley-Thomas was suspended from the council last year. What You Need To Know.
State funds to aid in relocating homeless staying in River Bottom camps
RIVERSIDE (CNS) — An $11 million state grant awarded to Riverside County will provide funding for programs intended to help transients encamped along the Santa Ana River relocate to transitional housing and other accommodations, officials said Thursday. The Continuum of Care grant was received by the county’s Department of...
ADUs increasingly popular among new housing stock in LA
LOS ANGELES — It’s a vision months in the making as Los Angeles resident Michelle Mitchell walks through the frame of her home she is remodeling. “All of this is getting torn down and you’ll have just glass walls here, where you’ll be able to look out into the backyard with all the trees, swimming pool and it will be a kind of indoor, outdoor feel,” she said.
COVID-positive hospitalizations climb above 400 again in LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose back over the 400 mark again Friday as health officials again urged people to get vaccinated and boosted to prevent a winter strain on the health care system. "Over 7 million people in L.A....
City of San Fernando celebrates Day of the Dead
SAN FERNANDO, Calif. — The City of San Fernando will hold their annual Day of the Dead celebration on Oct. 29. Dee Dee Cervacio is one of the people who will be building an ofrenda, or altar, for her family.
BH real estate developer linked to college admissions scandal dies of suicide
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Beverly Hills real estate developer who pleaded guilty three years ago to federal charges stemming from a nationwide college- admissions cheating scandal died by suicide in his home, officials confirmed Thursday. According to the Los Angeles County coroner's office, Robert Flaxman, 66, was found...
Strong pool chemical smell prompts evacuation of San Jacinto homes
SAN JACINTO, Calif. (CNS) — A leak of pool chemicals from a shipping container emitted a strong smell in a San Jacinto residential neighborhood Saturday, forcing the evacuation of some homes. At 2:21 a.m., a strong chemical odor was reported in the 800 block of Shaver Street, the Riverside...
Southland gas prices continue to tumble
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 24th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 3.5 cents to $5.644. The average price has dropped 85 cents over the past 24 days, including 2.6...
Anaheim Fall Festival and Halloween parade returns Saturday
ANAHEIM, Calif. — As a 45-year-resident of Anaheim, Robert Sanchez has fond memories of the city's annual Halloween parade and festival. "I remember as a 9-year-old with my family putting up a chair along the parade route and watching all of the floats come by," said Sanchez to Spectrum News.
