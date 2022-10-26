(CENTRAL NJ) -- American Repertory Ballet’s magical production of The Nutcracker returns to three Central New Jersey performing arts venues this holiday season. The curtain lifts at McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, November 25-27; performances continue at the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial in Trenton on December 11; and the grand finale will be at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick, December 16-18. "The Nutcracker ballet is a local and national holiday custom for families and seasoned ballet fans alike. It is no surprise that the charm, excitement, and wonder of the production continues to be a part of our communities' annual holiday plans and an ideal way to celebrate the season,” says Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO