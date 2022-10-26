Read full article on original website
Kyiv’s National Academic Theater of Lesya Ukrainka Comes to Jersey City
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Kyiv’s National Academic Theater of Lesya Ukrainka is heading to Jersey City to present “On the Field of Blood” on Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5 at 7:30pm. Taking place at Jersey City Theater Center, this poetic drama depicts Judas’s journey, from disciple to betrayer of Jesus. The play, written by Ukrainian playwright Lesya Ukrainka in 1909, presents the story from the perspective of Judas and follows how a divine love disintegrates into ultimate betrayal.
50th Anniversary Beckerath Organ Recital in Millburn
(MILLBURN, NJ) -- French organist Johann Vexo, Organist of the Choir at Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, will perform at St. Stephen’s Beckerath Organ Recital on Sunday, November 6th at 4:00pm. This organ recital, originally scheduled for April of 2020, is the long-awaited final performance of their 50th Anniversary Beckerath Organ Recital Series. St. Stephens has been sharing this exceptionally fine instrument with the greater community by presenting an organ recital series each year since the organ was installed.
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Celebrates the Lunar New Year: Year of the Black Water Rabbit at NJPAC
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will celebrate the Lunar New Year: Year of the Black Water Rabbit at NJPAC on Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 2:00pm at the Victoria Theater on the Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch Stage. A Newark tradition for over two decades,...
The Dryden Ensemble presents "Versailles: Intrigue & Envy"
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Dryden Ensemble opens its new season with “Versailles: Intrigue & Envy.” Performances will take place on Saturday, November 12 at 7:30pm. Trinity Episcopal Church Solebury, 6587 Upper York Road, Solebury, PA and on Sunday, November 13 at 3:00pm. at Seminary Chapel, located on the campus of the Princeton Theological Seminary, 64 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ.
Warren Community College Visiting Authors Series presents Dawn Potter
(WASHINGTON, NJ) -- The Warren Community College Visiting Authors Series continues on Thursday, November 10, with a reading by Dawn Potter. This event, in Washington Township, Warren County, begins at 7:30pm is free and open to the public. Dawn Potter is the author or editor of nine books of prose...
New Jersey Symphony to Hold Centennial Gala and Concert
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Join the New Jersey Symphony and Music Director Xian Zhang for a night to remember when the orchestra celebrates its 100th birthday with a Centennial Gala & Concert at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on November 12 at 7:30pm. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and the...
"My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories" Closes on Sunday
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s 2022 Fringe Festival is almost over and the Fat Knight production of My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories will finish its run on Sunday, October 30. Performances will take place in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus. My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories tells the story of Margaret Hamilton, known for her role as the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz.
Lake Street Dive to Perform at NJPAC with special guest Monica Martin
(NEWARK, NJ) -- See Lake Street Dive at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 7:00pm for an easy going, semi-acoustic evening. Concertgoers can sing along as the band performs a revue of their 18-year catalog of songs. Join the band in their most relaxed, basement couch setting for deep cuts, fan favorites and maybe some works in progress. Also performing as a show opener is acclaimed singer-songwriter special guest: Monica Martin.
RVCC Holocaust Institute to Host Online Book Discussion Group
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Institute of Holocaust and Genocide Studies will launch a new, online book discussion group, “Books for Change,” on November 11th. The program will begin with a discussion of Deborah Cadbury’s book, The School That Escaped the Nazis, Friday, November 11...
The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County presents “Itay Goren in Concert” on Sunday
(FREEHOLD, NJ) -- The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County presents a piano performance called “Itay Goren in Concert” on Sunday, October 30th, 2022 @ 2:00pm. This concert will include pieces by Beethoven, Brahms, Mendelssohn, Milhaud, and Ravel. This concert is available in-person and on Zoom. Tickets are $15 for members, $18 for non-members.
Matt O'Ree Band To Have Album Release Show at Grunin Center
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Matt O’Ree Band comes to the Grunin Center for the Arts on Thursday, November 3 to celebrate the release of their long-awaited seventh album, “Hand in Glove.” The band will perform at 7:00pm in the Gia Maione Prima Foundation Studio Theatre. The...
Solo Exhibitions at the Riverside Gallery: Ga Kook-Hyun and Jung, Chul
Emotional Still Life, 51 x 51 inches, oil on canvas, 2022. (HACKENSACK, NJ) -- Riverside Gallery presents a solo exhibition of Ga Kook-Hyun’s paintings, titled “Alchemy with Representation and Abstraction” in the first gallery space. The exhibition will run from November 1-14, 2022, with an opening reception on Saturday, November 5th, Saturday, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.
New York Stage and Film announces Liz Carlson Named Interim Artistic Director
(NEW YORK, NY) -- New York Stage and Film announced on October 27th that Artistic Director Chris Burney will be leaving at the end of his contract in December 2022 to pursue new, professional opportunities in education and commercial theatre. Liz Carlson, who has been part of NYSAF for more than 15 years, most recently serving as Artistic Producer, will become the Interim Artistic Director effective immediately and work alongside Burney until his departure. Carlson will program the 2023 Summer Season and work with the Board over the next two years to implement an extensive and inclusive search for a new Artistic Director.
Shakespeare Theatre of NJ Highlights Two Plays by African-American Playwright Alice Childress
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey presents two one-act plays, “Florence” and “Mojo: A Black Love Story,” by Alice Childress Oct. 26 to Nov. 13 at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre in Madison, New Jersey. Childress (1916-1994) was an actress and a founding member of the...
Jersey-based Christine Radlmann Named Female Country Vocalist of the Year at Josie Music Awards in Nashville
(WESTFIELD, NJ) -- Christine Radlmann, lead singer of the New Jersey country trio Southpaw, was crowned Female Country Vocalist of the Year by the prestigious Josie Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on October 23, 2022. The Josie Music Awards is the largest independent music awards show...
PHOTOS from "Third" at Nutley Little Theatre
(NUTLEY, NJ) -- Nutley Little Theatre is presenting Third by Wendy Wasserstein across three weekends (October 27-30, November 3-6, November 10-12). The production is directed by Brendan Stackhouse. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos. His name is Woodson Bull III, but you can call him "Third." And...
American Repertory Ballet to Perform "The Nutracker" in Princeton, Trenton, and New Brunswick
(CENTRAL NJ) -- American Repertory Ballet’s magical production of The Nutcracker returns to three Central New Jersey performing arts venues this holiday season. The curtain lifts at McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, November 25-27; performances continue at the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial in Trenton on December 11; and the grand finale will be at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick, December 16-18. "The Nutcracker ballet is a local and national holiday custom for families and seasoned ballet fans alike. It is no surprise that the charm, excitement, and wonder of the production continues to be a part of our communities' annual holiday plans and an ideal way to celebrate the season,” says Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel.
Vivid Stage presents “Lovers, Heroes and Villains” cabaret on November 12th
(MADISON, NJ) -- Vivid Stage, professional Theatre in Residence at Oakes Center in Summit, presents the Vivid Cabaret: “Lovers, Heroes and Villains” on November 12, 2022 at the Madison Community Arts Center. The cabaret will be an intimate evening of songs, featuring your favorite lovers, heroes and villains from the musical canon. The event begins at at 8:00pm.
Local Art & Poetry Magazine Organizes Holiday Community Food Drive
(BELMAR, NJ) -- On Saturday, November 5th, poets, musicians, and artists will band together to collect food for NJ families in need this coming holiday season. Organized by Soup Can Magazine, a New Jersey based art and poetry print publication, the event will take place at Belmar Arts Center, a cultural hub located right at the Jersey Shore. The event begins at 6:00pm.
Makin Waves Song of the Week: "Whole Lotta Nothin" by Matt O'Ree Band
Matt O’Ree will celebrate the release of “Hand in Glove,” their first studio album in seven years, on Nov. 3 at Grunin Center for the Arts in Toms River. Their recent single, “Whole Lotta Nothin,” is the Makin Waves Song of the Week. PHOTO BY ESTELLE MASSRY | COUCOU PHOTOGRAPHY.
