Troy, IL

kttn.com

Missouri man caught with gun, while overdosing on fentanyl, sentenced to six years in prison

U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel on Wednesday sentenced a man caught with a gun while overdosing on fentanyl to six years in prison. Derrick Hart pleaded guilty in May to being a felon in possession of a firearm and admitted possessing that gun on March 3, 2020. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers found Hart unconscious on the side of Goodfellow Boulevard with a stolen 9mm pistol and a large-capacity magazine in his waistband. He was revived by EMS and taken to the hospital.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Softball club treasurer charged with theft

The treasurer of a local club softball organization is facing charges of stealing from the club. 37-year-old Heather Sullivan of Roodhouse was charged Thursday in Madison County Court with felony theft. She served as Treasurer for the Espirit Metro Fast Pitch softball organization. The charges follow an investigation by the...
ROODHOUSE, IL
newschannel20.com

Family shares about their time with Hunter before his death

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A Macoupin County family is continuing to cope with the tragic death of a three-year-old. Ashley Bottoms, 33, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child. She's accused of injuring Hunter Lee Drew and then not seeking medical care for him for hours.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

Daycare worker pleads to abuse

A daycare worker accused of child abuse was sentenced to two years in prison after she pleaded guilty last week, according to the Madison County District Attorney’s office. The worker, Ruby Mae Wilkerson, 53, pleaded guilty on Oct. 17 and was sentenced this past Monday, according to Assistant DA Ashley Allen. Wilkerson received 10 years with 8 suspended leaving two to serve, Allen said.
MADISON COUNTY, IL

