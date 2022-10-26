Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
KMOV
‘He’s shooting all my babies:’ Principals recount day of South City school shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- On Monday morning, Central Visual and Performing Arts High School principal Dr. Kacy Seals Shahid said she was preparing to have her staff do a sweep of the halls to find the students who were late for class. Before that could happen, Shahid said she was notified by a security officer that an intruder was in the building.
Funeral services set for CVPA shooting victim
Services are set for one of the victims of Monday's school shooting.
St. Louis Man Forced Into the Trunk of Own Car, Then Shot
The victim says the ordeal began when two men carjacked him at a gas station
kttn.com
Missouri man caught with gun, while overdosing on fentanyl, sentenced to six years in prison
U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel on Wednesday sentenced a man caught with a gun while overdosing on fentanyl to six years in prison. Derrick Hart pleaded guilty in May to being a felon in possession of a firearm and admitted possessing that gun on March 3, 2020. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers found Hart unconscious on the side of Goodfellow Boulevard with a stolen 9mm pistol and a large-capacity magazine in his waistband. He was revived by EMS and taken to the hospital.
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School Shooting
Alexzandria Bell EditMom Keisha Acres Facebook Screenshot. 15-year-old student Alexzandria Bell was gifted, and inspiring, but lost her life due to the senseless St. Louis school shooting.
KSDK
Man pleads guilty to first-degree murder in 2020 Metro East killing
ST. LOUIS — A Madison man could spend up to 40 years in prison after he admitted to killing a man in a 2020 Venice, Illinois, shooting. Gerrin Massie, 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Kenneth Stanley Jr., 30. On May 12,...
FOX 28 Spokane
News anchor reports on shooting at her own daughters school in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Missouri. – A news anchor from the station KMOX in St. Louis was live on air doing an interview on keeping babies safe. That’s when her daughter began sending panicked texts of a shooter in her school. “OMG THERE’S AN INTRUDER IN THE BUILDING,” said 17-year-old...
advantagenews.com
Softball club treasurer charged with theft
The treasurer of a local club softball organization is facing charges of stealing from the club. 37-year-old Heather Sullivan of Roodhouse was charged Thursday in Madison County Court with felony theft. She served as Treasurer for the Espirit Metro Fast Pitch softball organization. The charges follow an investigation by the...
Byers' Beat: Teachers targeted, storing the gun and other exclusive details on school shooter investigation
ST. LOUIS — The gunman began planning a massacre at his alma mater about 60 days ago, according to multiple sources familiar with the contents of his notebook and the investigation. Most of the information contained within my column this week is based on those sources. Orlando Harris claimed...
Ferguson man gets life sentence after failed drug deal turned deadly
A judge sentenced a Ferguson man to life in prison after a failed drug deal that turned deadly several years ago.
Police: Man robbed, shot while trying to sell gun
A 21-year-old was robbed and shot after he tried to sell someone a handgun Tuesday night in north St. Louis.
Guard who confronted school gunman talks with FOX 2
For the first time, one of those who confronted the gunman in the St. Louis school shooting Monday, spoke publicly to FOX 2.
Pokemon Go father-son team convicted of Kirkwood Park assault
A father and son have been convicted of a 2019 attack in Kirkwood Park over a game of Pokemon Go.
newschannel20.com
Family shares about their time with Hunter before his death
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A Macoupin County family is continuing to cope with the tragic death of a three-year-old. Ashley Bottoms, 33, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child. She's accused of injuring Hunter Lee Drew and then not seeking medical care for him for hours.
Woman shot, critically injured in St. Louis Friday afternoon
ST. LOUIS — A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head in St. Louis Friday afternoon. Police originally said the shooting happened at about 4:40 p.m. Friday on North Broadway Avenue near Carrie Avenue in the city's North Riverfront neighborhood. Police said the woman, a 24-year-old, was shot in the head.
Family of gunman heartbroken for victims of St. Louis school shooting
ST. LOUIS — Officials gave updates Wednesday on the shooting that happened at a St. Louis high school Monday morning. The shooting left a teacher and a student dead and four other students with gunshot wounds. The victims who lost their lives were identified as 15-year-old Alexzandria Bell and...
St. Louis School Shooter's Gun Was Taken Away, Family Intervened
Police say Orlando Harris' family did all they could, but sometimes that's "not enough"
madisoncountyjournal.com
Daycare worker pleads to abuse
A daycare worker accused of child abuse was sentenced to two years in prison after she pleaded guilty last week, according to the Madison County District Attorney’s office. The worker, Ruby Mae Wilkerson, 53, pleaded guilty on Oct. 17 and was sentenced this past Monday, according to Assistant DA Ashley Allen. Wilkerson received 10 years with 8 suspended leaving two to serve, Allen said.
Suspect charged with murder for Fountain Park shooting
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police responded to a call on Oct. 23 for a deceased victim in the 700 block of North Euclid Ave. Detective Wallace Leopold reported, in a probable cause statement on Oct. 23, officers responded to a scene of a shooting. The officers located the...
St. Louis County crash leaves 71-year-old woman dead
JENNINGS, Mo. — An elderly woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in north St. Louis County. At 6 p.m., St. Louis County police responded to a call for a car crash near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Buzz Westfall Road in Jennings. Investigators said...
