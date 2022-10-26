ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon, CT

Related
Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island

MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
13 Best Restaurants in Westport, CT

The town of Westport, Connecticut lies in the southernmost part of the state along the Long Island Sound. Lovingly nicknamed “WePo,” Westport is known within popular culture as a “creative heaven” due to the inspiring arts district as well as the city’s history as a temporary home for F. Scott Fitzgerald and other historical visionaries.
Wall Street firms double down on Connecticut offices

Blue Owl Capital and Citadel are among those planting roots in Connecticut. Financial firms have led the charge in calling employees back to their desks, but more leases outside of the city means workers in the tri-state area don’t have to head back to Wall Street. More companies are...
'A Happy Business': 3 Moms Bring Candy Van To Events Across Westchester

For those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth as Halloween approaches, a mobile candy van might just be the perfect solution. Candy Zoo, run by a team of three mothers, is a moving candy truck that is available to rent for private events and can be found throughout the tri-state area, including Westchester County, Fairfield County, and the Englewood area, according to one of the business's founders, Karen Benett.
Connecticut’s Sleepy Hollow

…this sequestered glen has long been known by the name of SLEEPY HOLLOW…A drowsy, dreamy influence seems to hang over the land, and to pervade the very atmosphere.…the place still continues under the sway of some witching power, that holds a spell over the minds of the good people, causing them to walk in a continual reverie.
Do you Know the Story Behind the “Spy House” in the Hudson Valley?

There is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. Each town has a story of its own to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers. Some pieces of history are hidden in the Hudson Valley while others are in front of us. To name a few, a shocking story changed an upstate town forever. The Anti-Rent War happened in Andes, NY. There's also the Dutchess County, NY town that was once referred to by a different name than it is called now. A post office in the Hudson Valley is known as a National Historic Site where FDR was a part of and Uncle Sam's home is located in Catskill, NY with the basement now being a tiki bar open to the public.
Stratford's Danny's Drive-In closed amid sale and uncertain future

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 87 years, Danny's Drive-In has been a Connecticut institution, serving up burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes that evoke memories of car hops on skates rolling up car-side with the windows down and a cool summer breeze hanging nearby.
Yale New Haven Hospital doctor concerned about several viruses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The colder months typically bring on a variety of illnesses, but Connecticut hospitals are particularly concerned about this coming winter because a series of viruses have become prominent earlier than usual. The triple threat Connecticut hospitals expect to be facing this winter includes respiratory syncytial...
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut

Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
