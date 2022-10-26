Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To JusticeAbdul GhaniRed Hook, NY
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Related
UC Daily Campus
State News: Misinterpreted text message about Connecticut State Rep., Bristol Police officers passing and CSCU board increasing tuition
A text message was sent to East Windsor and Enfield voters claiming Republican State Representative Carol Hall voted to help “prosecute women in other states for having an abortion,” according to the CT Mirror. The text message was sent by a political action committee that is controlled by...
Consultant gives cybersecurity tips after Connecticut real estate attorney loses $300K to a hacker
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford cybersecurity consultant is warning people to on alert after a real estate attorney recently lost more than $300,000 to a hacker. Eric Buhrendorf, the CEO of Evernet Consulting, said being proactive is key. “The problem is he didn’t have a trusted IT that was actively and proactively managing his […]
Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island
MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Westport, CT
The town of Westport, Connecticut lies in the southernmost part of the state along the Long Island Sound. Lovingly nicknamed “WePo,” Westport is known within popular culture as a “creative heaven” due to the inspiring arts district as well as the city’s history as a temporary home for F. Scott Fitzgerald and other historical visionaries.
therealdeal.com
Wall Street firms double down on Connecticut offices
Blue Owl Capital and Citadel are among those planting roots in Connecticut. Financial firms have led the charge in calling employees back to their desks, but more leases outside of the city means workers in the tri-state area don’t have to head back to Wall Street. More companies are...
wamc.org
Leaked memo details vaccine booster mandate for Berkshire Health Systems, county’s largest employer
A memo leaked to WAMC sent by BHS Vice President Patrick Borek tells Berkshire Health Systems staffers that they must get the most recent booster shot by December 15th. BHS Spokesperson Michael Leary confirms the memo and says the measure was taken to protect both employees and patients. “Masking and...
'A Happy Business': 3 Moms Bring Candy Van To Events Across Westchester
For those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth as Halloween approaches, a mobile candy van might just be the perfect solution. Candy Zoo, run by a team of three mothers, is a moving candy truck that is available to rent for private events and can be found throughout the tri-state area, including Westchester County, Fairfield County, and the Englewood area, according to one of the business's founders, Karen Benett.
Megyn Kelly Returns to Capital Region Hometown Following Sister’s Passing
An unfortunate tragedy struck the family of media personality Megyn Kelly recently. Kelly was born in Champaign, IL, but moved to the Capital Region in her early years, and her family still resides in their hometown of Delmar, New York. Kelly broke the heart-breaking news on her SiriusXM radio show,...
University of New Haven, Sacred Heart University students killed in Massachusetts crash
Two University of New Haven students and one Sacred Heart University student died in a crash in Massachusetts Tuesday morning.
Bristol Press
New Britain honors retiring State Rep William Petit for years of service
NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart honored State Rep. Dr. William Petit for his years of service during the City’s Common Council meeting this week. Petit, who has served the 22nd House District representing New Britain and Plainville since 2016, is retiring from elective office this year. “As...
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut’s Sleepy Hollow
…this sequestered glen has long been known by the name of SLEEPY HOLLOW…A drowsy, dreamy influence seems to hang over the land, and to pervade the very atmosphere.…the place still continues under the sway of some witching power, that holds a spell over the minds of the good people, causing them to walk in a continual reverie.
Explore an Abandoned House With Indoor Pool and Car in Kent, Connecticut
At one time this was a pretty nice place tucked away in the woods near Kent, Connecticut. Our YouTuber Eli Hastey labels it a "mansion," even though that may be open to debate, it was at one time super cool and my guess is, was someone's extra vacation home that was left to rot.
Do you Know the Story Behind the “Spy House” in the Hudson Valley?
There is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. Each town has a story of its own to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers. Some pieces of history are hidden in the Hudson Valley while others are in front of us. To name a few, a shocking story changed an upstate town forever. The Anti-Rent War happened in Andes, NY. There's also the Dutchess County, NY town that was once referred to by a different name than it is called now. A post office in the Hudson Valley is known as a National Historic Site where FDR was a part of and Uncle Sam's home is located in Catskill, NY with the basement now being a tiki bar open to the public.
Rev. Ken Doyle, longtime Albany pastor, passes away
Rev. Ken Doyle, a longtime pastor at the Parish of Mater Christi in Albany, has passed away. The Parish made the announcement on its Facebook page Friday morning.
sheltonherald.com
Stratford's Danny's Drive-In closed amid sale and uncertain future
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 87 years, Danny's Drive-In has been a Connecticut institution, serving up burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes that evoke memories of car hops on skates rolling up car-side with the windows down and a cool summer breeze hanging nearby.
Photos: New York Woman Crashes Into Hudson Valley Creek
Police are trying to determine how a Hudson Valley woman ended up driving into a creek. The Saugerties Police Department responded after a car ended up driving into a creek. Saugerties, New York Police Respond After Car Drives Into Plattekill Creek. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 4:06 p.m., Saugerties...
Norwalk mother pushes for 'frontover' legislation as she remembers 5-year-old son's death
She and her family were getting ready to go on a school field trip to a local museum. Her 5-year-old son Peter Tinnen-Strmiska was playing in the driveway of his grandparent’s Norwalk home – a normal sight for the family. As his grandfather pulled into the driveway, he...
Yale New Haven Hospital doctor concerned about several viruses
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The colder months typically bring on a variety of illnesses, but Connecticut hospitals are particularly concerned about this coming winter because a series of viruses have become prominent earlier than usual. The triple threat Connecticut hospitals expect to be facing this winter includes respiratory syncytial...
If This Was Your Last Meal in Connecticut, What Would You Get?
If this was your last meal in Connecticut, say you're moving away, or even imagine yourself on death row, what would you get?. A steamed cheeseburger from Ted's? A fresh tomato pie from Pepe's? Wings from J. Timothy's? Clams from The Place? Ramen from Mecha?. Those are all running around...
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Comments / 0