Newark, an Avnet company and distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, is now shipping Nordic Semiconductor’s latest power management chip, the nPM1100. The new power management integrated circuit (PMIC) offers a higher efficiency-to-size ratio than any other PMIC solution available in the market and a PCB area usage as low as 23 mm². The ultra-small form-factor PMIC is the ideal solution for space-constrained applications including battery charging and power delivery in hand-held, portable and advanced wearable wireless products, and connected medical devices.

1 DAY AGO