Read full article on original website
Related
globalspec.com
SK Hynix: Officially considering selling China fabs
Despite receiving a one-year exemption to receive semiconductor equipment from U.S.-based vendors, SK Hynix officially said it is considering selling its Chinese fabs due to the ongoing semiconductor arms race. The Korean memory giant also revealed it will reduce production volume and cut its 2023 capital expenditure by more than...
globalspec.com
Newark now stocking Nordic Semiconductor’s latest power management chip
Newark, an Avnet company and distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, is now shipping Nordic Semiconductor’s latest power management chip, the nPM1100. The new power management integrated circuit (PMIC) offers a higher efficiency-to-size ratio than any other PMIC solution available in the market and a PCB area usage as low as 23 mm². The ultra-small form-factor PMIC is the ideal solution for space-constrained applications including battery charging and power delivery in hand-held, portable and advanced wearable wireless products, and connected medical devices.
globalspec.com
TechInsights Teardown: Valeo Lidar Scala Gen 2 laser rangefinder
The lidar market is exploding as the technology is quickly being integrated into the automotive market for current vehicles and future next-generation cars that will include autonomous functionalities. Lidar is also being used for a variety of other applications such as smart cities and lighting, pedestrian tracking, population counting, traffic...
globalspec.com
Video: Heilind Electronics now offers Molex Zero-Hachi 0.80 mm pitch wire-to-board connector system
Heilind Electronics, a global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Molex, is currently stocking Molex’s Zero-Hachi 0.80 mm pitch wire-to-board connector system. Ideal for slimmer device form factors in consumer and industrial markets, the connector system is designed for applications such as AR/VR devices, gaming, mobile devices,...
globalspec.com
Pick Steam Injection Heaters — dependable and precise process heating solutions
If you’re currently struggling to generate hot water with tank steam sparging, steam ejector jets or using indirect heat exchangers, then you must consider switching to a Pick Steam Injection Heating System. Pick Heaters provide accurate temperature control, are energy efficient, saving you up to 28% in fuel costs....
globalspec.com
The Wi-Fi 6 spectrum extension
Wi-Fi 6e is an extension of the current Wi-Fi 6 standard (IEEE standard 802.11ax) to include the use of the 6 GHz radio frequency band in addition to the existing 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. This extension looks to cover the 5.925 GHz to 7.125 GHz frequency range. This extension to the available operational spectrum significantly increases transmission capacity, delivering faster messaging with lower latency.
globalspec.com
Webinar explores the importance of EV battery connectivity
Just as the engine was considered the heart of a traditional internal combustion engine car, the battery is equally as vital in electric vehicles (EVs). Therefore, the components used in manufacturing the EV battery need to perform at a high level. During this webinar, a TE Connectivity expert will discuss...
globalspec.com
WEG reveals new line of motors for high-thrust vertical applications
The new Vertical High Thrust motor from WEG combines high power and performance levels with high load capacity to meet the demanding regulatory requirements of the American Petroleum Institute (API). The motor features a solid or hollow shaft, non-reversing ratchet option, optimized heat transfer system, lower vibration and higher thrust capacity.
globalspec.com
How MBANs are transforming healthcare
A medical body area network (MBAN) consists of one or more miniaturized, low power wireless devices called sensor nodes, which are worn or embedded in a person’s body to monitor their health. An MBAN uses a smartphone or other device to relay data and alerts from the sensor nodes to a central database, to be analyzed by medical personnel. MBANs are a specialized type of network developed specifically for medical use.
globalspec.com
WEG reveals CFW900 variable speed drive — A complete control solution
WEG has recently complemented its portfolio with a complete variable speed drive (VSD) solution for driving and controlling three-phase induction and permanent magnet motors. The new CFW900 promises to deliver high performance and safety combined with flexibility and connectivity. The high-tech VSD provides excellent static and dynamic performance, high precision in torque, speed and position control, and can manage a wide variety of applications thanks to its high overload capacity.
Comments / 0