Nearly 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul
At least 149 people were killed and scores more were injured in a stampede at a packed Halloween event in central Seoul late Saturday, officials said, in one of South Korea's worst peacetime accidents. The fire department told AFP that at least 149 people, including two foreigners, had been killed in the stampede, which occurred around 10:00 pm (1300 GMT).
5 target areas for the CHIPS Act
Five key areas in semiconductor R&D ecosystem have been identified as being strengthened by the newly signed CHIPS and Science Act, according to a new report from the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) and the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). The report highlights not just areas where R&D funding will be bolstered...
Sono Motors now has 42,000 reservations for solar EVs
To drum up interest in what it calls the world’s first affordable solar electric vehicle (SEV), Sono Motors is conducting a three-week tour in the U.S. The goal is to increase its reservations and pre-orders for the Sion SEV, which the company revealed already stands at more than 42,000. The vehicle is expected to retail in Europe for about $25,000 and production is slated for the second half of 2023.
The Wi-Fi 6 spectrum extension
Wi-Fi 6e is an extension of the current Wi-Fi 6 standard (IEEE standard 802.11ax) to include the use of the 6 GHz radio frequency band in addition to the existing 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. This extension looks to cover the 5.925 GHz to 7.125 GHz frequency range. This extension to the available operational spectrum significantly increases transmission capacity, delivering faster messaging with lower latency.
FPT Industrial marks launch of carbon-neutral ePowertrain plant
FPT Industrial has inaugurated its new ePowertrain plant in Turin, Italy. The carbon-neutral site is dedicated to the production of electric axles for heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs), electric central drives, and to the assembly of battery packs for light commercial vehicles and buses. The facility is the first totally carbon-neutral...
