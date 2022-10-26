To drum up interest in what it calls the world’s first affordable solar electric vehicle (SEV), Sono Motors is conducting a three-week tour in the U.S. The goal is to increase its reservations and pre-orders for the Sion SEV, which the company revealed already stands at more than 42,000. The vehicle is expected to retail in Europe for about $25,000 and production is slated for the second half of 2023.

