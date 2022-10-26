ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WRBI Radio

Marjorie Willer

Marjorie Willer, 92, died at her home in Batesville on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She was born on October 10, 1930, in Franklin County, Indiana, the daughter of Ralph J. Beckman and Mary Esther (Bossert) Beckman. She married Robert H. Willer on October 18, 1952, and he preceded her in death on May 5, 2000.
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Michael W. Stevens, 59, Dillsboro

Michael Wade Stevens, 59, of Dillsboro passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his home. Michael was born on Friday, October 18, 1963 in Lawrenceburg; son of Delmar and Hilda (Sims) Stevens. Michael worked as a mechanical engineer for Kellogg’s of Cincinnati, OH and Florence, KY. He was a devoted fan of the Cincinnati Bengals and IU Basketball but was not particularly fond of the Pittsburg Steelers nor UK Basketball. He also enjoyed fishing and attending the Madison Regatta.
DILLSBORO, IN
WRBI Radio

Regina Benham, age 64 Holton

Regina Charlene (Hensley) Benham, age 64 of Holton passed away on Wednesday October 26, 2022. She was born in Milan, Indiana on April 1, 1958. Regina was graduate of South Ripley High School Class of 1976. She entered the workforce after school spending several years at local manufacturing places. Her favorite title was however, mom. Her family was her pride and joy and her grandchildren met the world to her. She enjoyed staying at home and playing various computer games and time with her friends.
HOLTON, IN
WRBI Radio

Joseph Daniel Meyer

Joseph D. Meyer, age 90, passed October 28, 2022. He was born and raised in Aurora, the son of Willard and Anzia Meyer. In 1950, he graduated from Aurora High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. In his early career he owned Dan’s Bar. The later purchased the Gangplank on Highway 50. He continued his career in restaurant management with Federated Department Stores at H & S Pogues downtown, managing the restaurant.
AURORA, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana

You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Relish this: Famed Wienermobile stops in central Indiana

You can catch the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in central Indiana this week! The iconic 27-foot-long, hot dog-shaped conveyance will make several stops in the Indianapolis area from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 30. What can fans expect? A picture with the Wienermobile and a free Wiener Whistle (Neal from The Santa Clause would […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man stabbed at party near IU campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington Police are searching for a man that stabbed a 19-year-old man near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning. Indiana University Police first reported the stabbing on social media just before 1:00 a.m. near 425 North Dunn Street. Bloomington police said at 12:35 a.m., officers to the home where a man was […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Knightstown man dies in Hancock County crash

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Knightstown man died early Saturday in a fiery single-car crash just east of Greenfield, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. Adam D. Bundy, 24, was driving east on U.S. 40 near Hancock County 400 East at approximately 2 a.m. when he left the road and hit a large tree. His Ford Fusion caught fire and he died at the scene.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Most of SE Indiana officially in a drought

Southeastern IN — Most of Southeastern Indiana is officially in a drought. That’s the word from the U.S. Drought Monitor, which released a map Thursday showing all of Ripley, Franklin, and Dearborn counties and most of Decatur County in a moderate drought. Northwestern Decatur County is considered abnormally...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WDTN

Dayton man ID’d in Hamilton double homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been identified after being shot and killed in Hamilton Tuesday. According to the Hamilton Police Department, officers responded to shots fired on the 700 block of South 2nd Street Tuesday, Oct. 25. Upon arrival, officers discovered four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was […]
DAYTON, OH
FOX59

2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

ICYMI: RCCF announces Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship finalists

Ripley County, IN — The prestigious Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship drew sixty applicants from Ripley County seniors in the class of 2023. The Ripley County Community Foundation review committee narrowed the field to five finalists, representing three area high schools. “We are very pleased with the candidates we met...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

Yellowstone Star Forrie A. Smith to Make Appearance in Indiana

If you are one of the many folks out there that are a fan of the hit Paramount Network series, Yellowstone you might be excited to hear that an actor from the show is going to be coming to Indianapolis this Saturday, October 29th as a part of a horse racing event! Season 5 of Yellowstone is set to premiere on November 13th on Paramount.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
munciejournal.com

Muncie Dam Altered for Fish and Kayaking

DELAWARE COUNTY, IN—The Delaware County Soil and Water Conversation District received grant funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Ed and Virginia Ball Foundation to modify the water intake dam at the Indiana American Water Company filtration facility located on Burlington Avenue in Muncie.
MUNCIE, IN
wrtv.com

Anderson remembers 'Can Man' by collecting pop tabs in his honor

ANDERSON— The city of Anderson is honoring an icon. Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died earlier this week at 75 years old. He died after fighting for more than three weeks after being hit by a truck in downtown Anderson. VanNess collected pop tabs and aluminum cans in Anderson...
ANDERSON, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
buildingindiana.com

Reid Health Planning $100M Connersville Campus

Reid Health has big plans for its presence in the city of Connersville, plans that will keep the health system in the community for generations to come. The Reid Health Governing Board gave its approval for a new state-of-the-art campus in Connersville, a $100 million-plus investment that represents Reid’s continued commitment to the community now and well into the future.
CONNERSVILLE, IN

