ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

TIDD Board Recap of Oct. 24 Meeting

Las Cruces, New Mexico
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45rnnu_0inJiZZW00

Efforts continue to increase shade in downtown Las Cruces, particularly at Plaza de Las Cruces.

There was consensus among the Tax Increment Development District Board at its quarterly meeting Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Council Chambers at City Hall, that City staff should continue to pursue plans to create more shade at the Plaza. The TIDD Board consists of all members of the Las Cruces City Council and Dona Ana County Commissioner Shannon Reynolds.

The TIDD Board has tasked City staff to determine how best to add shade at the Plaza. Monday, the TIDD Board was presented with two options from a committee of downtown stakeholders who discussed and explored possible options for more shade at Plaza de Las Cruces, 101 N. Main St., and prepared a report that offered its recommendations.

Over the past several years, City Council has discussed and considered several ideas for enhancing shade at the Plaza. The options offered to the TIDD Board at Monday’s meeting included:

  • Replacing existing trees at the Plaza with mature trees.
  • Installing a vertical stand-alone shade structure on the west side of the Plaza.

What the TIDD Board favored Monday was a hybrid of the two options: replacing trees along the east and west sides of the Plaza with mature trees and installing some type of canopy or tent-like structure over the center portion of the Plaza that also could be easily raised or removed when needed.

The cost to increase shade at the Plaza could come from TIDD revenue and would be budgeted during the City’s 2024 fiscal year. Taxes collected in the TIDD must be used to fund infrastructure improvements within the district, located in downtown Las Cruces.

The TIDD Board asked City staff to provide more details about the proposal and wants to speak with additional City staff at the TIDD Board’s January meeting.

During Monday’s meeting, the TIDD Board also was updated on finances and current improvement projects in the TIDD. The Board learned shade structures for “callecitas” in downtown Las Cruces are expected to be completed during the City’s current fiscal year, which continues through June 30, 2023. A callecita is a small street that has been redesigned to better accommodate walking and people who want to gather leisurely.

Shade structures will be erected at the callecita on May Avenue between White’s Music Box and Matteo’s, and next to the New America High School, and the callecitas on Court Street, next to COAS Books and across Main Street next to Insta Copy. The “La Placita,” callecita, on Organ Avenue between Rad Retrocade and Downtown Boneyard Cantina, has had a shade structure for several years.

Also, the second phase of improvements are underway at City Parking Lot 7, off Water Street, behind the Rio Grande Theatre. Additional lighting in the parking lot, a new public restroom, and landscaping are being installed. The improvements are anticipated to be completed by early 2023.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lascrucesbulletin.com

Renaissance ArtsFaire makes its return

After a rousing 50th Renaissance ArtsFaire in 2021, the Doña Ana Arts Council (DAAC) is bringing back this iconic event to Young Park (Saturday-Sunday), Nov. 5-6. With the theme “Travelers in Time,” there are very real possibilities that costumes in 2022 may range across a number of centuries and from a wide range of places. Of course, the Renaissance is still at the heart of the event, but that was verily a time of discovery, innovation, and renewal. The Arts Council asserts the same is true of our own time.
DONA ANA COUNTY, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Laundry program helps MacArthur Elementary reduce absenteeism

To combat student absenteeism, Whirlpool brand, in partnership with the nonprofit Teach for America,. Has provided MacArthur Elementary School, 655 N. Fourth St. in Las Cruces, with a washing machine and a clothes dryer as part of Whirlpool’s Care Counts laundry program. MacArthur Elementary is one of two schools...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

City of El Paso unanimously votes to impose weed moratorium for elderly, disabled

EL PASO, Texas -- City representatives voted unanimously on agenda item 24 at Tuesday's City Council meeting, which includes imposing moratoriums on weeds citations for property owners 65 years and older, as well as those with disabilities. The moratorium was proposed by District 7 Representative Henry Rivera. Another item being voted on during Tuesday's meeting The post City of El Paso unanimously votes to impose weed moratorium for elderly, disabled appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Local sanctuary helps unwanted and injured horses prosper

Scott Brocato recently toured Dharmahorse Equine Sanctuary with founders Katharine Chrisley Schreiber and her husband Mark. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis, MO, he has worked in such cities as St. Louis, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Athens GA as an on-air personality, airborne traffic reporter, newscaster, and program director. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered from NPR News" from 4pm-7pm weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak weekends in and around Las Cruces and El Paso.
LAS CRUCES, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos, dive into Black cowboy culture, reap the harvest in Cloudcroft, catch a new opera, and scream for ice cream in Las Cruces. If you’re that person—or family—who’s really into Halloween, Los Alamos is the place to be this weekend, as the city’s annual Halloweekend event offers tons of holiday fun. On Friday, trick-or-treat on Main Street from 4 to 6 p.m., dress up your pup and hit the pet costume parade at 4:30 p.m. at the lawn near Boese Brothers, and get the little ones’ hands into some spooky science at the Bradbury Museum, or creepy-crawlies at the Nature Center, from 4 to 6 p.m. Brave souls can enter a haunted house at the Knights of Columbus/Colombian Club Hall from 6 to 9 p.m., and join in an 8 p.m. screening/performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Los Alamos Little Theater.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Video: Man takes police on chase in southern New Mexico

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a wild chase through the streets of Deming, Bayard, Santa Clara, and Silver City by a truck thief Tuesday. Video shows a Deming City Vehicle with its tires flattened being pursued by Deming and Bayard police and sheriff’s deputies. Police say it...
DEMING, NM
KTSM

El Pasoan charged on January 6 Capitol insurrection

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man from El Paso, Texas has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI. David Rene Arredondo, 47, of El Paso, is charged in a criminal […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Jeremy Story appointed deputy police chief

Las Cruces Police Department Chief Miguel Dominguez has announced that Lt. Jeremy Story, who has overseen LCPD’s Law Enforcement Training Academy since 2020, has been appointed deputy chief of LCPD Operations effective Oct. 23. As deputy chief, Story will oversee the department’s three patrol shifts along with the traffic...
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

A glimpse into the Purrple Cat Cafe

Silver City resident Vivian Savitt has been spending time in the Purrple Cat Cafe, on Trongate Road in Glasgow, Scotland and sent this image for our photo of the week. To submit your photos for the Photo of the Week feature in the Las Cruces eBulletin. Please send photos to elva@lascrucesbulletin.com.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Las Cruces Catholic School's Principal Adrian Galaz finishes Chicago Marathon

Las Cruces Catholic School (LCCS) Principal Adrian Galaz improved his running time in Chicago Marathon by about an hour, LCCS said on Facebook. Galaz clocked in at the Oct. 9, 2022 event at Grant Park in Chicago at 3 hours and 20 minutes. He raised $2,429 for the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Last year, Galaz raised a like amount for the America Needs You nonprofit, which assists first-generation, low-income students in college. Visit www.facebook.com/LasCrucesCatholicSchool/photos/5474410485974689. LCCC will host “Roaring 20s,” its sixth annual scholarship gala, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Ave. Tickets are $125 each. Sponsorships are available. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit https://lccsonline.org/. Call 575-526-2517. St. Genevieve’s Parish broke ground on Las Cruces’ first parochial school May 3, 1927. May 3 is the date of the Feast of the Finding of the Holy Cross, from which the school took its name. The school was dedicated Sept. 14, 1927, the feast day of the Exultation of the Holy Cross. Visit https://lccsonline.org/.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

SpaceX satellite shines bright in El Paso sky Thursday night

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The rocket of a SpaceX launch of 53 Starlink broadband satellites was visible tonight in the city of El Paso. The Falcon 9 rocket was launched on Oct. 27 from California’s Vanderberg Space Force Base tonight. The rocket was launched at approximately 7:14 p.m. El Paso time. SpaceX is meant […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Centennial High School math teacher dies

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A teacher at Centennial High School teacher passed away. Teacher Bill Gonzalez died Monday morning. He was a math teacher at the high school. Las Cruces Public Schools is providing support and grief counseling to all students. It's unknow how Gonzalez died. Sign up...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Man catches fire in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man caught fire in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the man is in his 30s. The incident happened at 901 South Campbell. The identity of the man was not provided. We are trying to obtain more information. Check back for updates.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Oct. 28, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

El Paso free baby diaper and wipes giveaway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Guiding Star El Paso will host a free baby diaper and wipes giveaway on Thursday, Oct. 27, to benefit families in need. The event will be at the New Life Faith Center, located at 14721 Bocalusa Ave. and it runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide “baby freebies” including diapers, wipes and other essentials to local families.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police respond to shots fired call off Dyer St.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Dept. is investigating an incident in Northeast El Paso after receiving a “shots fired” call early Thursday morning. Dispatchers have confirmed to KTSM they received that call around 5:52 Thursday morning regarding an incident that occurred near the 8200 block of Dyer St. So far there […]
EL PASO, TX
KOAT 7

“Using a fake name to trash cops"; Gabe Vasquez attack ad fact check

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The race for our state's southernmost congressional district is heating up on the airways, with one attack ad piquing interest for voters. El Paso ABC-affiliate KVIA was covering a Black Lives Matter rally and there they interviewed then-city councilor, Gabe Vasquez, who was in attendance. “We...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man has throat slashed while at conference in Kentucky

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) An El Paso man had his throat slashed in Louisville Kentucky while attending a conference. “Late the night of October 24th, in Louisville Kentucky, our friend and family member Oscar Sanchez was brutally attacked by an unprovoked mentally ill person and needs our help,” said a GoFundMe organized by Lorena Saenz. […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy