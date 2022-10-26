Read full article on original website
SFGate
Fred Again’s ‘Actual Life 3’ Meshes a Kaleidoscope of Beats, Melodies and Samples Into One of the Year’s Best Releases: Album Review
Fred Again — a.k.a. Fred Gibson — brings a unique pedigree to this, his third solo album in 18 months. A 29-year-old songwriter-producer mentored by Brian Eno (who insists that Gibson mentored him just as much), he was thriving as a hit songwriter, with a U.K. No. 1 single for George Ezra and hits for Clean Bandit and subsequent collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Clean Bandit, Skrillex, Burna Boy, FKA Twigs, BTS and many more when Eno challenged him to begin working as a solo artist.
The FADER
Song You Need: DaBoii’s “Built” is sneakily catchy
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. When asked about the SOB x RBE split earlier this year, DaBoii spoke about it with clarity that only comes with time: “A lot of motherfuckers don’t understand how good it is to bump your head sometimes,” the Vallejo rapper said. “It makes you look at yourself in the mirror, makes you realize shit about yourself.” DaBoii’s chosen to bet on himself, and with that has come a new phase of his career as a solo artist.
soultracks.com
Hitmaking R&B singer Joyce Sims dies at age 63
(October 15, 2022) She burst onto the R&B music scene in the 1980s with a powerful voice a string of hits that showed off her songwriting skills. Today we mourn the passing of singer Joyce Sims at age 63, cause of death unknown. Sims first hit the charts on both...
Robert Gordon Dies: Singer Who Took Rockabilly To Downtown Punk Scene Was 75
Robert Gordon, a rockabilly devotee and singer whose band the Tuff Darts was a staple of New York City’s CBGB and Max’s Kansas City punk scene of the 1970s, died today. He was 75. His death was announced by his record label Cleopatra Records on Facebook. “Cleopatra Records would like to offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the statement reads. “We liked working with Robert and will miss his powerful baritone vocal as well as his focused dedication to his music.” Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Noel Duggan Dies: Founding Member of Irish...
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Motown Recording Artist and Music Executive Robert Gordy Has Died at 91 Years Old
When it comes to the formation of Motown, few people played as integral of a role in its early days as Robert Gordy did. The brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr., Robert had just as much of a knack for the world of music as Berry. Whether it be through Billboard-charting songs, songwriting credits, or even through his work on the business side of things running Jobete Music Publishing, Robert was truly a jack of all trades.
Shania Twain’s First Experience Playing an Instrument Was a Sign That Music Was Her ‘True Passion’
Shania Twain is a country music superstar today. As a child, her love for music was apparent. In kindergarten, she got to pick up an instrument for the first time, and her passion for music was obvious even back then.
Guitar World Magazine
Brian May Guitars treats its Arielle signature model to Red Special-flavored Antique Cherry finish
The new-look version of the futuristic signature six-string harks back to the aesthetics of Brian May's iconic instrument. In February last year, Brian May Guitars teamed up with singer-songwriter Arielle for her eponymous signature guitar – a quirky offset model that marked the first time Brian May had contributed to a new guitar design since he and his father made the iconic Red Special.
Stumpwork
The past few years have been bad enough—but what if your tortoise also ran away? On “Gary Ashby,” a single from Dry Cleaning’s new album, Florence Shaw mourns a lost family pet while poignant guitar tramps and twirls like the animal itself trotting off. Shaw offers few details about Gary or his fateful flight; all we’re left with is a tragic image of the stumpy-legged critter trapped somewhere upside down, unable to move. It’s a goofy, sad-sweet curveball for this band, whose debut album last year was full of sardonic, barbed-wire post-punk.
NME
Billie Eilish says it was “so surprising” people thought her music was “depressing”
Billie Eilish has said that it was “so surprising” to find out that people thought her music was “depressing”. The singer is one of a number of artists – including Doja Cat, King Princess, Koffee, Mickey Guyton, Flying Lotus, Camilo and Tobe Nwigwe – who will explore their musical beginnings in a new Audible series called Origins.
classicfm.com
Andrea Bocelli sings ‘Feliz Navidad’ with son and daughter in heart-warming Christmas trio
A beloved festive melody from the Bocellis, to ring in the holiday season for 2022…. Andrea Bocelli has joined together with his son, Matteo and daughter, Virginia to record a special family Christmas album. A Family Christmas is a collection of traditional carols arranged for three voices, and new original...
thebrag.com
Watch Bon Iver and Taylor Swift perform ‘Exile’ together in person for the first time
Currently basking in the acclaim for her wildly successful new album, Taylor Swift found time to make a surprise appearance at a Bon Iver show. The pop saw stopped by the indie folk icon’s performance at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on Wednesday to duet ‘Exile’ together in person for the first time.
‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’: The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs & LCD Soundsystem Go From Scene To Screen In NYC Indie Rock Doc
New York, a city responsible for bands such as The Velvet Underground, Blondie and Ramones, was a cultural wasteland by the late 90s and the wider music scene was pumping out shlock like Limp Bizkit and Hoobastank. As Adam Green says in the opening scenes of Meet Me In The Bathroom, a documentary based on Lizzy Goodman’s oral history of nYc’s musical rebirth, “Maybe New York wasn’t the kind of city anymore that produces iconic bands”. Then came The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV on the Radio, LCD Soundsystem and many more over the next ten years, turning the Lower East Side...
Songwriter U: Songwriting Better Melodies on the Guitar
The guitar is a chordophone, which means it can handle both single-note melodies and backing chords. Whether you start with chord progressions or lyrics your ultimate goal as a songwriter is to create some unique and memorable lead melodies. In this article, we will show you some tips and techniques for writing great melodies on your guitar, even if you’re only taking beginner guitar lessons.
New Song Friday! Hear New Tracks from Macklemore, Dr. John, John Oates, Andrew Bird and Phoebe Bridgers and More!
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Show Me the Body, Westside Gunn, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from Show Me the Body, Westside Gunn, Junior Boys, Anja Lauvdal, Molly Joyce, Babehoven, Sobs, Worm, and Bandmanrill. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
New sync agency owner looks to impact indie scene in LA
The city of Los Angeles has one of the most vibrant indie music scenes in the entire world. The reasons why independent music does so well in the "City of Angels" are due to tourism, due to so many people looking to make it big in Hollywood, and due to some of the oldest bars in the USA.
Jack Black sings song from "School of Rock" to terminally ill teen
Jack Black was at an event to raise funds for a pediatric hospice and palliative care when met a 15-year-old fan named Abraham. The teen said he is a big fan of "School of Rock" and his favorite part of the movie is when Black sings. So, Black got into character and sang the song to Abraham.
guitar.com
The Genius Of… American Thighs by Veruca Salt
“Seether is neither loose nor tight,” sang Olivia Rodrigo, heralding the iconic first refrains of Veruca Salt’s 1994 hit single Seether. Rodrigo was onstage in Portland, Oregon in April this year when she covered the track, which was celebrated by the recently reformed Louise Post and Nina Gordon on social media.
Guitar World Magazine
Scott Reeder: “I got a call: ‘Can you come over and jam with Tool?’”
Rock and metal fans of a certain age will recall the rise of a particular music scene – stoner rock, desert rock, whatever you want to call it – which emerged in 1990 or so in parallel with grunge. Largely a product of the Californian prairie, where the kids listened to equal parts Black Sabbath and Black Flag, and the glam-rock excesses of Los Angeles were a couple of hours’ drive away, the stoner scene was fuelled by all-night generator parties, where groups of headbangers would gather among the dunes, hook up their amps to a generator, drop acid, and mosh the night away.
