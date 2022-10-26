ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Vote in Alaska’s 2022 Elections

En español | Alaska’s Nov. 8 general election includes races for U.S. House and Senate, state House and Senate, governor, lieutenant governor and more. The primaries and a special general election to replace the late U.S. Rep. Don Young in Alaska’s lone U.S. House seat were held on Aug. 16.
ALASKA STATE
How to Vote in Texas' 2022 Elections

En español | Texas’ Nov. 8 general election includes races for U.S. House, state House and Senate, governor and several other state offices. The state's primary was March 1, and its primary runoffs were May 24. Mail-in voting: Mail-in ballots (formerly called absentee ballots) are available only to...
TEXAS STATE
Tri-State Leaders to Tackle Housing Crisis

Available, affordable housing is a key component of a community’s livability and quality of life. This is especially true for people age 50+, the vast majority of whom want to stay in their homes as they age. For them, a variety of housing options is essential. On November 3,...
TENNESSEE STATE
AARP Indiana sponsor free rides to vote in Indy, Gary, Fort Wayne

AARP is proud of a decades-long effort to encourage people to vote, and AARP Indiana is celebrating our civic duty by teaming up with some of our state’s largest transit agencies to offer free fares to encourage getting to the polls on November 8. “Americans 50-plus are our nation’s...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment

9 Things You Need To Know About ACA Enrollment and How To Choose an Insurance Plan. 1. When to apply: The marketplace open enrollment begins on Nov. 1, 2022 and ends on Jan. 15, 2023. 2. Who should apply? People who do not have health care coverage through their job...
Xcel gas rate increase trimmed thanks to AARP North Dakota

On Oct. 27, 2022 the North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) approved the final rates for the 2021 Xcel Energy Natural Gas rate increase (PU-21-381). The PSC’s decision means North Dakotans will see something of a reprieve from Xcel Energy’s original proposed residential natural gas rate hike. Over...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Volunteer with AARP Foundation Tax-Aide!

Make a difference in your community and volunteer with AARP Foundation Tax-Aide in Nebraska!. We’re looking for compassionate and friendly individuals to join our team of volunteers for the upcoming tax season. Volunteers can serve in person, or coach taxpayers online or by phone in a variety of roles. In addition to tax preparation help, we need client facilitators, technology specialists, managers and interpreters.
NEBRASKA STATE
AARP NY and PULP Urge Low-, Moderate- and Fixed-Income New Yorkers to Apply for Heating Assistance

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Many New Yorkers saw a significant increase in their utility bills last winter, but residential natural gas bills will skyrocket by another 29% again this heating season depending on the utility, the State Public Service Commission projects. These spikes in energy supply costs will likely leave many New Yorkers unable to pay their utility bills as temperatures begin to drop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AARP Nebraska Sponsors Cyber Senior Program at Omaha’s Do Space

AARP Nebraska is pleased to sponsor the Cyber Seniors program at Do Space in Omaha to help support the 2022-2023 sessions and keep classes free and open to all. “This innovative program provides weekly, hands-on, peer-to-peer tech help for older adults in the Omaha community. High-speed internet access and digital skills are essential to helping older adults live independently and age in place,” said AARP Nebraska State Director Todd Stubbendieck.
OMAHA, NE

