Read full article on original website
Related
Hunting in the pantry
In church last Sunday, some of the guys were talking about the deer hunt which started on Saturday. One guy speculated that the Second Coming of Jesus might just happen on a Sunday during the hunt. I doubted that. My money is on Super Bowl Sunday. The deer hunt, now...
Study: Stillbirth risk passed down genetically through males
New research by University of Utah Health is the first to show that stillbirth risk is passed down genetically through male members of the family. Published last week in BJOG, an international journal of obstetrics and gynecology, the research shows the risk of stillbirth preferentially comes from the mother’s or father’s male relatives, including their brothers, fathers, grandfathers, uncles or male cousins. However, the odds of stillbirth are even higher if the condition comes from the father’s side of the family.
Guest opinion: CPAs question costs of school district split
Proponents for and against Orem’s Prop 2 arrive at very different numbers in reaching their financial conclusions regarding the proposed Orem-only school district. As independent Certified Public Accountants with nearly 200 years of combined experience, and Orem residents, we want to set the record straight. School district fund accounting is different than accounting for for-profit entities and our attempt is to explain the numbers in a way that everyone can understand. All numbers stated below are for the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2021 and can be found on the Alpine School District website.
Pyramid
Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
Comments / 0