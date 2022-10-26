Read full article on original website
Hunting in the pantry
In church last Sunday, some of the guys were talking about the deer hunt which started on Saturday. One guy speculated that the Second Coming of Jesus might just happen on a Sunday during the hunt. I doubted that. My money is on Super Bowl Sunday. The deer hunt, now...
DWR seeking information after 2 bull elk killed, left to waste in Sevier County
CEDAR CITY — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are seeking information after two bull elk were recently killed and left to waste in Sevier County. Both bull elk were shot and killed in the Browns Hole area on Fishlake Mountain in Sevier County. Investigators believe one of the elk — a 2×3 bull elk — was shot on Oct. 8 on the opening day of the spike bull hunt. The animal was found next to a cedar tree near an open sagebrush area.
Manti-La Sal National Forest Christmas tree permits now on sale
PRICE — Christmas tree permits are available for purchase online through Recreation.gov. Details about designated cutting areas, dates and types of trees that may be cut may be found on Recreation.gov and the forest’s website. To purchase a Christmas Tree permit, visit Recreation.gov and search for Manti-La Sal...
