CEDAR CITY — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are seeking information after two bull elk were recently killed and left to waste in Sevier County. Both bull elk were shot and killed in the Browns Hole area on Fishlake Mountain in Sevier County. Investigators believe one of the elk — a 2×3 bull elk — was shot on Oct. 8 on the opening day of the spike bull hunt. The animal was found next to a cedar tree near an open sagebrush area.

SEVIER COUNTY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO