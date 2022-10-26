ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

utahbusiness.com

Utah Lake building project moves forward as the public remains divided

But public approval for the project is projected to grow. Controversy continues to follow the proposal to dredge, restore, and develop Utah Lake as it continues its review phase with the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and other state and federal agencies. Lake Restoration Solutions (LRS), the for-profit social...
kjzz.com

GALLERY: SpaceX rocket launch seen across parts of southern Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A mysterious object has been spotted in the sky over sections of southern Utah. After a few "is it another meteor?" moments, it was quickly determined to be a SpaceX rocket launch in California. Viewers in the southern portion of the state sent in...
kslnewsradio.com

Nuclear reactor may head to Utah, says new study

SALT LAKE CITY — A Nuclear Reactor could be headed to Utah following a study by Pacificorp and Terrapower. Pacificorp is the parent company of Rocky Mountain Power, along with Terrapower, they’re interested in finding locations for five more of their Natrium Reactors. Rocky Mountain Power spokesman David...
Pyramid

WholesomeCo offers free cannabis delivery service to Utah County

Since the Utah Medical Cannabis Act was enacted in 2018, cannabis has become extremely accessible for Utahns with qualifying conditions. WholesomeCo, a medical cannabis pharmacy located in West Bountiful, now offers same-day delivery to 99 percent of Utah’s population across the state, for free. After following the steps to obtain a medical cannabis card, patients can conveniently receive orders right to their doors. As the first and only licensed pharmacy in Utah to offer free statewide delivery, WholesomeCo strives to make medical cannabis accessible for anyone who needs it.
Pyramid

Guest opinion: CPAs question costs of school district split

Proponents for and against Orem’s Prop 2 arrive at very different numbers in reaching their financial conclusions regarding the proposed Orem-only school district. As independent Certified Public Accountants with nearly 200 years of combined experience, and Orem residents, we want to set the record straight. School district fund accounting is different than accounting for for-profit entities and our attempt is to explain the numbers in a way that everyone can understand. All numbers stated below are for the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2021 and can be found on the Alpine School District website.
Deseret News

Is there more snow in the forecast for Utah?

As the cold front has come in, people are wanting to know when the snow will come back in Utah. While the weather is difficult to predict, the forecasts predict that this winter will be a dry and cold one. This trick-or-treating season should be a cold one but it is not supposed to be wet.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Faces Potential ‘Disaster’ As Diesel Supplies Evaporate

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The supply of diesel in the United States has dropped to its lowest seasonal level since 1945, according to federal data, meaning there’s less than a month of the fuel stockpiled in the country. Wyoming gas distributors have struggled with...
Pyramid

In his own words: A conversation with Evan McMullin

Editor’s note: The Standard-Examiner and Daily Herald editorial boards sat down with U.S. Senate candidate Evan McMullin on Monday. The following is a lightly edited transcript of that conversation. JIM KONIG, publisher: If you could please start by telling us a little about your family, yourself and why you...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
Pyramid

Pyramid

