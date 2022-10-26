Read full article on original website
coloradosun.com
10 Colorado communities support lawsuit to block Utah oil trains along Colorado River
Ten Colorado communities along both dormant and active railroad tracks are asking a federal court to include their arguments in an appeal to block plans for increased crude oil train traffic from Utah traversing the state. When the Surface Transportation Board in 2020 approved plans for a new 88-mile stretch...
utahbusiness.com
Utah Lake building project moves forward as the public remains divided
But public approval for the project is projected to grow. Controversy continues to follow the proposal to dredge, restore, and develop Utah Lake as it continues its review phase with the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and other state and federal agencies. Lake Restoration Solutions (LRS), the for-profit social...
SpaceX rocket launch visible across Utah sky
Utahns across the southern half of the state got a unique view Thursday night with the latest SpaceX scheduled rocket launch.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: SpaceX rocket launch seen across parts of southern Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A mysterious object has been spotted in the sky over sections of southern Utah. After a few "is it another meteor?" moments, it was quickly determined to be a SpaceX rocket launch in California. Viewers in the southern portion of the state sent in...
kslnewsradio.com
Nuclear reactor may head to Utah, says new study
SALT LAKE CITY — A Nuclear Reactor could be headed to Utah following a study by Pacificorp and Terrapower. Pacificorp is the parent company of Rocky Mountain Power, along with Terrapower, they’re interested in finding locations for five more of their Natrium Reactors. Rocky Mountain Power spokesman David...
WholesomeCo offers free cannabis delivery service to Utah County
Since the Utah Medical Cannabis Act was enacted in 2018, cannabis has become extremely accessible for Utahns with qualifying conditions. WholesomeCo, a medical cannabis pharmacy located in West Bountiful, now offers same-day delivery to 99 percent of Utah’s population across the state, for free. After following the steps to obtain a medical cannabis card, patients can conveniently receive orders right to their doors. As the first and only licensed pharmacy in Utah to offer free statewide delivery, WholesomeCo strives to make medical cannabis accessible for anyone who needs it.
Guest opinion: CPAs question costs of school district split
Proponents for and against Orem’s Prop 2 arrive at very different numbers in reaching their financial conclusions regarding the proposed Orem-only school district. As independent Certified Public Accountants with nearly 200 years of combined experience, and Orem residents, we want to set the record straight. School district fund accounting is different than accounting for for-profit entities and our attempt is to explain the numbers in a way that everyone can understand. All numbers stated below are for the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2021 and can be found on the Alpine School District website.
Why Salt Lake City's chances to host Winter Olympics just improved
The odds of Salt Lake City being awarded the 2030 Winter Olympics have suddenly improved dramatically.
City Council told Orem residents are meeting water conservation goals
There is no question that Utah and Utah County are suffering from a multi-year drought. Residents have been asked repeatedly to conserve for the future and some cities appear to have listened — including Orem. In a presentation to the Orem City Council during its regular work session Tuesday,...
Utah Lake islands project rejected by state officials
Utah’s Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands has formally rejected a controversial proposal to clean up Utah Lake by dredging it and building islands and bridges on it.
Is there more snow in the forecast for Utah?
As the cold front has come in, people are wanting to know when the snow will come back in Utah. While the weather is difficult to predict, the forecasts predict that this winter will be a dry and cold one. This trick-or-treating season should be a cold one but it is not supposed to be wet.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Faces Potential ‘Disaster’ As Diesel Supplies Evaporate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The supply of diesel in the United States has dropped to its lowest seasonal level since 1945, according to federal data, meaning there’s less than a month of the fuel stockpiled in the country. Wyoming gas distributors have struggled with...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
New outdoor trade show to be open to the public as Colorado aims to be “the best state for all things outdoor recreation”
When the Outdoor Retailer trade show pulled out of Denver this year to return to its longtime home in Utah, Colorado’s outdoor industry leaders promised the departure would be a good thing. The loss of the twice-a-year trade shows — which irked brands that have been battling with Utah...
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources gives tips for wildlife safety after video of moose getting caught in backyard swing
A moose sighting in a Park City woman's backyard sparked warnings from wildlife experts who said no matter how cute it might look, those animals are dangerous.
IRONMAN World Championship returns to Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship, presented by the Utah Sports Commission, is rising once again in the Land of Endurance. October 28-29 will be […]
‘I didn’t know how bad it was’: What students learned from Utah’s shriveling Great Salt Lake
Students from Horizonte Instruction and Training Center in Salt Lake City took a trip to the Great Salt Lake to experience first hand the lake’s troubles and learn how much of an impact the lake has had on their lives.
In his own words: A conversation with Evan McMullin
Editor’s note: The Standard-Examiner and Daily Herald editorial boards sat down with U.S. Senate candidate Evan McMullin on Monday. The following is a lightly edited transcript of that conversation. JIM KONIG, publisher: If you could please start by telling us a little about your family, yourself and why you...
Is Sacagawea Really Buried In Wyoming? Some Doubt It
As a young woman, about 12 years old, Sacagawea and several other children were taken captive and made slaves by a group of Hidatsa Indians. She was made to live in a Hidatsa village near present-day Washburn, North Dakota. At about age 13, she was sold into a non-consensual marriage...
Utah named one of the 'breathtaking' places to visit in 2023 by National Geographic
SALT LAKE CITY — Move over Greece, Egypt and the Scottish Highlands, it's now Utah's time to shine among the world's best. While no secret to residents and those who have previously explored the Beehive State, Utah was named Tuesday as one of the 25 "breathtaking" places in the entire world to visit in 2023.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
