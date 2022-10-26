Proponents for and against Orem’s Prop 2 arrive at very different numbers in reaching their financial conclusions regarding the proposed Orem-only school district. As independent Certified Public Accountants with nearly 200 years of combined experience, and Orem residents, we want to set the record straight. School district fund accounting is different than accounting for for-profit entities and our attempt is to explain the numbers in a way that everyone can understand. All numbers stated below are for the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2021 and can be found on the Alpine School District website.

OREM, UT ・ 19 HOURS AGO