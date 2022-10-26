Gracey Anne Fuller passed away October 18, 2022, at the age of 18, after fiercely battling angiosarcoma for almost three years. She fought so hard, and with such Grace. She is a hero to so many. She never wanted to be known as the “cancer girl,” so when thinking of her, think of her sassy attitude, beautiful smile and her love of life.

FILLMORE, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO