Utah seeks $10.3 million in restitution for Millard Co. wildfire
Millard County prosecutors are seeking $10.3 million in restitution from a group of people accused of starting a wildfire that torched more than 11,000 acres.
GRACEY ANNE FULLER
Gracey Anne Fuller passed away October 18, 2022, at the age of 18, after fiercely battling angiosarcoma for almost three years. She fought so hard, and with such Grace. She is a hero to so many. She never wanted to be known as the “cancer girl,” so when thinking of her, think of her sassy attitude, beautiful smile and her love of life.
Pyramid
Mount Pleasant, UT
ABOUT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
