Is it too late to plant bulbs, or should I store them until next fall in my basement? I still have some that I haven’t had time to plant yet. Fall is the time to plant bulbs that bloom in the spring, like daffodils, tulips, alliums, and snowdrops. All these flowering bulbs do well in our area and provide color from late winter through the end of spring. September through October is the traditional time for planting spring blooming bulbs, but you can plant them a little later if you need to, as long as the ground isn’t frozen. Sooner is better than later, though.

19 HOURS AGO