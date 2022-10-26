ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

In his own words: A conversation with Evan McMullin

Editor’s note: The Standard-Examiner and Daily Herald editorial boards sat down with U.S. Senate candidate Evan McMullin on Monday. The following is a lightly edited transcript of that conversation. JIM KONIG, publisher: If you could please start by telling us a little about your family, yourself and why you...
UTAH STATE
In his own words: A convesation with Sen. Mike Lee

Editor’s note: The Standard-Examiner and Daily Herald editorial boards sat down with U.S. Sen. Mike Lee on Wednesday. The following is a lightly edited transcript of that conversation. JIM KONIG, publisher: Would you like to express anything about your family or anything or make an opening statement?. MIKE LEE:...
UTAH STATE
Letter: Students owed apology for racial slur debacle

Do you have the courage to call out Tom Holmoe for his outrageous actions related to the BYU student body/fans at the Duke/BYU Volleyball game where Holmoe essentially called BYU fans racist or at least accused them of racist behavior? I understand from reporting that he immediately met with the person who was ultimately exposed as someone perpetuating a hoax….now that the whole thing has been correctly identified as 100% bogus, are we now going to demand that Holmoe apologize to the students he slighted?
PROVO, UT
Mount Pleasant, UT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

