Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
In his own words: A conversation with Evan McMullin
Editor’s note: The Standard-Examiner and Daily Herald editorial boards sat down with U.S. Senate candidate Evan McMullin on Monday. The following is a lightly edited transcript of that conversation. JIM KONIG, publisher: If you could please start by telling us a little about your family, yourself and why you...
In his own words: A convesation with Sen. Mike Lee
Editor’s note: The Standard-Examiner and Daily Herald editorial boards sat down with U.S. Sen. Mike Lee on Wednesday. The following is a lightly edited transcript of that conversation. JIM KONIG, publisher: Would you like to express anything about your family or anything or make an opening statement?. MIKE LEE:...
Erickson: The multimillion-dollar payment to kill American democracy
Turn on MSNBC or open The Washington Post these days and you’ll find pundits declaring the pending end of American democracy. Voters voting for Republicans will bring democracy crashing down. We have arrived at peak hysteria for the midterms. Katherine Fung documented in Newsweek in August, “Democrats have spent...
Sen. Lee says he looked into 2020 election question, but didn’t prod electors
OGDEN — U.S. Sen. Mike Lee has been criticized and questioned over a series of text messages in late 2020 and early 2021 that have some wondering about his involvement in efforts to overturn results of the 2020 presidential vote to favor Donald Trump. All along, the Republican lawmaker,...
Independent Senate hopeful McMullin: Utah ‘needs better representation’
OGDEN — In running for the U.S. Senate as an independent — someone willing to work with both major parties but beholden to neither — Evan McMullin says he offers a way to help find common ground on some of the nation’s thorniest issues. If elected,...
Letter: Students owed apology for racial slur debacle
Do you have the courage to call out Tom Holmoe for his outrageous actions related to the BYU student body/fans at the Duke/BYU Volleyball game where Holmoe essentially called BYU fans racist or at least accused them of racist behavior? I understand from reporting that he immediately met with the person who was ultimately exposed as someone perpetuating a hoax….now that the whole thing has been correctly identified as 100% bogus, are we now going to demand that Holmoe apologize to the students he slighted?
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
