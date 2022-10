The most recent forum in a series designed to better address diversity, equity, and inclusion on campus took place on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 2:30 p.m. in Hynson Lounge. The forum, hosted by Associate Provost of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Senior Equity Officer, and Associate Professor of English Dr. Alisha Knight, was centered around the Student Affairs Department. It was attended primarily by the staff of Student Affairs and the staff of other student-centered departments, including Public Safety and Residential Life, both in person and on Zoom.

