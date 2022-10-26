Read full article on original website
How Montana Was Heavily Promoted In The Early 1900s
It seems that all we hear these days is that more people are moving to Montana from other states, seeking cheaper housing and jobs. It's changing our demographics, and our economy and putting stress on our infrastructure. But did you know that people moving to Montana in droves is nothing...
Gross! I Ate This Montana Bug in My Stew.
I ate this Montana bug in my stew. Yup, that bug most of us are thinking about right now. Every fall it comes about our place in abundant numbers causing no real problem except nuisance and a stink if you smoosh one or, a really nasty taste if you get one in your stew. Gross! I ate a Montana Western conifer seed bug.
5 Trends Montana Should Buck
Montana has this wild energy that makes it a timeless classic. The archetype of the rugged Montanan never goes out of style, and though this state does move with the times, we maintain our essence which is resistant to change. This quality has saved us from humilation countless times. Montanans should be proud that they never started riding Segways around, for example. Can you believe that people actually allowed themselves to be seen standing on those things? How embarrassing.
So Dumb: The Comic Where Wolverine Visits Montana
Montana might be the best setting for a story. It's beautiful yet potentially trecherous, and it's mysterious enough to the rest of the world that writers have some freedom in how they portray it. Despite that, sometimes Montana is represented accurately, an episode of King of the Hill was so accurate that it may have predicted the future almost 20 years ago. Then there's Yellowstone, which may give viewers the wrong idea about this state. I'm also fascinated by the 1999 buddy action movie Chill Factor, which put zero effort into accuracy, to the point where it was actually filmed in South Carolina and Utah. But Marvel took it to a new level in their 2008 comic X-Force Volume 3 (Part 3).
What If Elon Musk Bought Montana?
The madman actually did it. Elon Musk bought Twitter and I'm astonished. I guess it never really occurred to me that someone could just buy a social-media behemoth like that. It makes me wonder what else could be for sale, like an entire state perhaps? Here's what I think would happen if Elon Musk bought Montana:
Montanans and Californians are the Same Part 2: Enlightenment
Last week I wrote an article titled, "Hot Take: Montanans and Californians are the Same," and despite my eloquent and factual points, somehow there are still people who are unconvinced. So if you're one of the very few people who doesn't see that Montanans and Californians are a spitting image of each other, allow me to take you on a spiritual journey that will release you from the cycle of death and rebirth, welcoming you into a new form of consciousness with the knowledge that we are all one.
Hey sleepyhead, why are you getting up early on a Montana morning?
If you got up early in the now chilly pre-dawn dark this morning it was likely because you HAD to. Something about bills to pay and kids to feed, usually related to a thing called a job. But as I was dodging joggers this morning on my way to the...
Hunting Numbers Up Thanks to Cooler Weather in Western Montana
Hunters are hoping the cool weather continues to boost their success during the second weekend of the General season, after a good opening last week. Dry weather through much of September and October had limited the harvest for early-season specialty hunts, with many hunters seeing little if any game in the near-record warmth of the past few weeks.
The “Last Best Place” To Film A Horror Movie In Montana
We posed the question "Where is the best place to film a horror movie in Montana" to our listeners recently and boy did we get some great answers. Montana, "The Last Best Place" and a great place to film a horror movie. We have it all in our state, woods, mountains, isolated cabins, scary lakes, haunted buildings, history, plenty of places to film a horror movie. So here are the best answers and best settings for a horror movie in Montana.
Awkward Situations That Happen in Montana
Probably every adult on earth has felt the sting of an awkward moment at least once, and according to this survey from YouGov, we all react in similar ways. We avoid eye contact, chuckle uncomfortably, fidget and blush OR simply turn around and leave the situation completely. Awkward situations can happen anywhere, and as unlikely as it may seem, awkward situations even happen here in Montana. Just writing that sentence felt awkward so I think I'm off to a great start— here's some awkwardness Montanans encounter more often than we would like:
5 Examples of Typical Montana Couples in Fall. Are you Guilty?
I recently found myself doing "Fall couples stuff" over the last few weeks. You know, certain things that people tend to do as a couple when the seasons change. For me, it was all about getting photos taken while the Fall colors were still vibrant on the trees. It was a chore to say the least, as I had to pull myself away from time hunting and watching football, to go pretend like I was enjoying a frolic through the leaves. But, it is all part of being a couple, I guess.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 727 Cases, Five New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 314,564 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 727 new confirmed cases. There are currently 985 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,574,829 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,337...
Are Candles In Pumpkins Banned in Montana?
This conversation got started when I heard that New York State banned the use of the traditional wax device to light up the jack-o-lantern. Who doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore? The New York State Division of Consumer Services, BOO! It lays out all of the laws and regulations for Halloween in the State, calls for the use of battery-operated lights, or glow sticks to reduce the chance of fires and around decorations.
How To Avoid The Winter Blues In Montana
Speaking as somebody who used to only leave the house by force, I know about the winter doldrums. Even if you've already seen a few Treasure State winters already, the chills in the air aren't the only thing plaguing Montanans in the colder months. Long nights, high energy bills, and even the impact of the holidays can leave you feeling a bit blue.
Trick-Or-Treating in Montana: How Old is Too Old?
When I was 10 years old, I told myself that I would trick or treat forever. Well, "forever" lasted about 3 more years, and even 13 can be considered too old for it. Some places even arrest or issue fines to anyone older than 12 who go trick-or-treating. I think that's a tad dramatic, but it would be awkward or even frightening to see 18-year old standing at my doorstep, even if they were holding out a silly basket. So I understand the thought process of making it illegal.
High Tech and Teamwork. Montana Rock Climber, Hunter Both Rescued
As many were expecting, Montana's pleasant fall weather started to shift dramatically over the weekend. Some outdoor activities are starting to wind down, but others are ramping up. That is especially true of hunting in Montana right now. And the lure of a rock climbing adventure can't necessarily be ignored, either.
Montana Auto Dealerships React To Facebook Marketplace Changes
Facebook's parent company Meta recently announced changes to it's popular Marketplace, which would make it impossible for auto dealerships with Facebook Business accounts to post their listings to Marketplace. In Montana, we spoke to several auto dealerships on how this change would affect their businesses. The move is clearly an...
Montana Winter Driving Prep is Simple, But Critical to Your Safety
Anyone who's driven in Montana through a few winters knows how critical it is to not venture out on the open road unless you're properly prepared. But if you're new to the state, or if you're still packing around 5-year-old granola bars in your winter driving kit, let's take a minute to review before you find yourself stranded in a blizzard multiple miles from anywhere.
Montana Parents Share What is a Fair ‘Halloween Tax’ for Kids
It is almost that time of year. The Halloween candy grab is near. It is time to dress up your little "employees" and get them out in the street in search of that sugary loot. But, how much should a parent's take of the bounty be?. It is something known...
Don’t Freak Out About Fall, Leaf the Montana Raking Until Later
I suspect Mother Nature gave us leaves in Montana just so we could get back in practice for shoveling snow. Whatever the reason, this time of the year is certainly a tune-up for the tussle between neighbors and the "I'll-do-it-before-you" rush for superiority on your street that's all part of living between October and April.
