ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Hayes has another record-setting night in Piedmont win at Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA – Piedmont senior quarterback Jack Hayes had another spectacular outing on the football field Friday night at Sylacauga. Hayes threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores, including a 64-yard touchdown for the Bulldogs’ first score – the longest of his career – in a 41-20 victory over the Class 5A Aggies.
SYLACAUGA, AL
easportstoday.com

Getting it done

With its season on the line, Cedar Bluff grabs Class 1A playoff berth with 34-0 shutout of Donoho. It was homecoming at Donoho, but there was no dancing in the streets for the Falcons as Cedar Bluff came to town fighting for their playoff lives and dominated 34-0. The Tigers...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
easportstoday.com

It is Miller’s time

TALLADEGA – Saks football coach Jonathan Miller is the kind of guy who doesn’t like people to make a fuss over. He just wants to go about his business, win some games, have some quiet influence over his charges and then go onto the next thing. But this...
SAKS, AL
easportstoday.com

Sigh of relief

Munford gets players back, rallies in second half to beat Ashville in final regular-season game; PV rallies to edge Weaver. MUNFORD — They are breathing a little easier in Munford after Thursday’s regular-season-ending 24-9 win over Ashville. The Lions finished last week’s game against Handley with 70 percent of their season total in offense injuries, but they’re starting to get them back.
MUNFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Saints Come Marching Into Oxford

Oxford, AL – Hope Christian Academy, the newest K-12 Christian school in Calhoun County, exploring its athletics options after receiving blessing of Oxford City Council. The newest K-12 Christian school in Calhoun County received the blessing of the Oxford City Council Tuesday night. After making a formal announcement of its founding on its social media platforms Wednesday, officials at Hope Christian Academy will begin a full-court press for students and faculty.
OXFORD, AL
easportstoday.com

Sectional standouts

Oxford boys, White Plains boys, Jacksonville girls all win sectional team titles; Conn, Keur win girls races. Two of Calhoun County’s top cross country teams qualified for the state championship meet Thursday, but their success going forward hinges on the availability of some of their top runners. County champion...
OXFORD, AL
majorleaguefishing.com

Guntersville primed for another big-money fall championship

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The last time the FLW Series Championship headed to Lake Guntersville was in 2018, and the tournament turned out to be pretty epic. With Day 1 canceled due to bad weather, the event was shorted into a two-day sprint for the title. Leading off, Carl Jocumsen slung a glide bait for a big bag and the lead to get things going. On the final day, with crispy temperatures and patchy fog mixed with the fall foliage, Kyle Walters roared up from second place to the win with over 24 pounds he caught punching. Taking home more than $90,000, the Floridian came away with his second big fall win on Guntersville, both by way of the big weight.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
High School Football PRO

Jasper, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Homewood High School football team will have a game with Jasper High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HOMEWOOD, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Pedestrian struck outside Oxford football stadium

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) -A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday night outside of Lamar Field in Oxford. Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge confirmed the accident happened on Highway 78 in Oxford between Stewart Street and Edmar Street. The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center. Get news alerts in...
OXFORD, AL
rocketcitynow.com

Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to one family

Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to the family of murder victim Lisa Ann Millican. Amendment 3 on the ballot this year has a story that dates back long before 2022. The story starts forty years ago in Dekalb County's Little River Canyon at Lynn Overlook, with a girl by the name of Lisa Ann Millican and ends with her family, who we began speaking with back in 2018.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | Samford should accept its LGBTQ+ student group

If I were a betting man, my money wouldn’t be on Samford University. Not in the dispute between the university, its law school, and its LGBTQ+ community. Recent media reports say that Cumberland Law student Angela Whitlock led a group of students in forming a group called OUTlaw with the goal of affirming and supporting LGBTQ+ students. The university decided not to endorse OUTlaw, based on President Beck Taylor’s belief that the organization would promote “beliefs and behaviors contrary to the religious values of Samford.”
HOMEWOOD, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee Pines Golf Club Ribbon Cutting

Chamber Officials, City and County Elected Officials, Club Members and friends gathered with the new Owners, Scott and Valerie Farrar and family members, for the ribbon cutting ceremonies of the Cherokee Pines Golf Course in Centre. Recently Scott and Valerie purchased the property from the Board of Directors and Member...
CENTRE, AL
wvtm13.com

Authorities search for North Alabama teen

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Officials are searching for a missing Valley Head teenager who was last seen in Dekalb County. Makenna Purvis, 19, was last seen near Fort Payne on Sept. 26. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office at 256-845-3801.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy