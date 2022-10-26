Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Hayes has another record-setting night in Piedmont win at Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA – Piedmont senior quarterback Jack Hayes had another spectacular outing on the football field Friday night at Sylacauga. Hayes threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores, including a 64-yard touchdown for the Bulldogs’ first score – the longest of his career – in a 41-20 victory over the Class 5A Aggies.
easportstoday.com
Getting it done
With its season on the line, Cedar Bluff grabs Class 1A playoff berth with 34-0 shutout of Donoho. It was homecoming at Donoho, but there was no dancing in the streets for the Falcons as Cedar Bluff came to town fighting for their playoff lives and dominated 34-0. The Tigers...
easportstoday.com
It is Miller’s time
TALLADEGA – Saks football coach Jonathan Miller is the kind of guy who doesn’t like people to make a fuss over. He just wants to go about his business, win some games, have some quiet influence over his charges and then go onto the next thing. But this...
easportstoday.com
Sigh of relief
Munford gets players back, rallies in second half to beat Ashville in final regular-season game; PV rallies to edge Weaver. MUNFORD — They are breathing a little easier in Munford after Thursday’s regular-season-ending 24-9 win over Ashville. The Lions finished last week’s game against Handley with 70 percent of their season total in offense injuries, but they’re starting to get them back.
Saints Come Marching Into Oxford
Oxford, AL – Hope Christian Academy, the newest K-12 Christian school in Calhoun County, exploring its athletics options after receiving blessing of Oxford City Council. The newest K-12 Christian school in Calhoun County received the blessing of the Oxford City Council Tuesday night. After making a formal announcement of its founding on its social media platforms Wednesday, officials at Hope Christian Academy will begin a full-court press for students and faculty.
easportstoday.com
Sectional standouts
Oxford boys, White Plains boys, Jacksonville girls all win sectional team titles; Conn, Keur win girls races. Two of Calhoun County’s top cross country teams qualified for the state championship meet Thursday, but their success going forward hinges on the availability of some of their top runners. County champion...
majorleaguefishing.com
Guntersville primed for another big-money fall championship
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The last time the FLW Series Championship headed to Lake Guntersville was in 2018, and the tournament turned out to be pretty epic. With Day 1 canceled due to bad weather, the event was shorted into a two-day sprint for the title. Leading off, Carl Jocumsen slung a glide bait for a big bag and the lead to get things going. On the final day, with crispy temperatures and patchy fog mixed with the fall foliage, Kyle Walters roared up from second place to the win with over 24 pounds he caught punching. Taking home more than $90,000, the Floridian came away with his second big fall win on Guntersville, both by way of the big weight.
Friday Scoreboard for Alabama High School Football
Calhoun County, AL – Here is a list of Friday night’s Alabama high school football games; includes Thursday night’s results. Pleasant Valley 28, Weaver 22 (Thurs.) Cottage Hill Christian 36, St. Luke’s Episcopal 15.
WAAY-TV
WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week: Sylvania vs. Fyffe
The final week of the AHSAA high school football season is here, and for the WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night Game of the Week, that means a trip to Dekalb County, where the undefeated Fyffe Red Devils are hoping to stay that way with a win over Sylvania in Week 10.
Jasper, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
Exposed: How four men died alone in the Alabama cold
Over the last decade, at least four men facing homelessness have died in Jefferson County from exposure to the cold.
wbrc.com
Pedestrian struck outside Oxford football stadium
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) -A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday night outside of Lamar Field in Oxford. Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge confirmed the accident happened on Highway 78 in Oxford between Stewart Street and Edmar Street. The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center. Get news alerts in...
rocketcitynow.com
Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to one family
Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to the family of murder victim Lisa Ann Millican. Amendment 3 on the ballot this year has a story that dates back long before 2022. The story starts forty years ago in Dekalb County's Little River Canyon at Lynn Overlook, with a girl by the name of Lisa Ann Millican and ends with her family, who we began speaking with back in 2018.
The night many in Alabama believed the world was ending
In reality, the cloud was the result of several forest fires in the area, according to news reports at the time. However, many in the area believed it was the end of the world.
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Samford should accept its LGBTQ+ student group
If I were a betting man, my money wouldn’t be on Samford University. Not in the dispute between the university, its law school, and its LGBTQ+ community. Recent media reports say that Cumberland Law student Angela Whitlock led a group of students in forming a group called OUTlaw with the goal of affirming and supporting LGBTQ+ students. The university decided not to endorse OUTlaw, based on President Beck Taylor’s belief that the organization would promote “beliefs and behaviors contrary to the religious values of Samford.”
GUILTY: Alabama jury finds Jimmy Spencer guilty on all counts
A jury has found Jimmy Spencer guilty on seven counts of capital murder for the murder of three people in Guntersville in 2018.
weisradio.com
Cherokee Pines Golf Club Ribbon Cutting
Chamber Officials, City and County Elected Officials, Club Members and friends gathered with the new Owners, Scott and Valerie Farrar and family members, for the ribbon cutting ceremonies of the Cherokee Pines Golf Course in Centre. Recently Scott and Valerie purchased the property from the Board of Directors and Member...
wvtm13.com
Authorities search for North Alabama teen
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Officials are searching for a missing Valley Head teenager who was last seen in Dekalb County. Makenna Purvis, 19, was last seen near Fort Payne on Sept. 26. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office at 256-845-3801.
