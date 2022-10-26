ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Anne's County, MD

Plans For New Regional Medical Center

The Board of Directors of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) has approved a plan by UM Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) to submit a Letter of Intent next month to the Maryland Health Care Commission (MHCC) to construct a new Regional Medical Center in Talbot County. “Building a...
EASTON, MD
Let’s Reset Lakeside by J.E. Dean

It was a few years ago, when I was driving East on Route 50, I noticed a sign for the Lakeside development and thought, “I wonder what that’s all about.” I later read that it is a 2,500 home planned development in Trappe. That worried me. That is a big development–a game changer.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Gunston Welcomes 51 Students to the National Honor Society

Centreville, MD – The Gunston School is pleased to welcome 51 students to the National Honor Society. Joined by their families, students assembled in Gunston’s Field House for the ceremony. This year’s newly selected members include juniors Quinn Baughman, Michael Billings, Zoe Buzzelli, Benjamin Cook, Turner Day, Liam...
CENTREVILLE, MD
Homeless encampment beneath JFX offered housing, will leave area, advocates say

BALTIMORE -- A conflict that has been going on for a month may finally have a resolution.The residents of a homeless encampment beneath the Jones Falls Expressway will leave the area after a month of clashes and negotiations with Baltimore City. "My brother told me, 'Look at that sign," and it said the 28th and I was like, 'Wow,'" David Briggs, who lives under the bridge, said.Nuwave Health Services, a Baltimore-based nonprofit, has offered to provide temporary housing and resources to the approximately 14 residents of the encampment, co-owner Angel Brown told WJZ. The lead advocate for the group, Christina Flowers, has been...
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland desperately needs election judges for the midterm election

As early voting began in Maryland Thursday, elections officials throughout the state were struggling to find enough election judges to fully staff the polls, worried that the shortage could lead to problems. But they weren’t alone. Nikki Charlson, deputy administrator of the state Board of Elections, says it's a national problem.
MARYLAND STATE
Police have located missing Delaware man awaiting sentencing for Jan. 6 insurrection

Police have called off a search for the Delaware man who waved a Confederate flag while breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. At about 6:30 a.m. Friday, state police announced that Kevin Seefried, 53, of the Sussex County town of Laurel, was missing. According to police, a Gold Alert had been issued for him because his family “had concern for his safety and well-being.”
LAUREL, DE
New initiative aims to help Marylanders as wave of evictions hit households

Baltimore has one of the highest eviction rates in the country, according to United Way of Central Maryland. They're launching a new initiative to help change that. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with Shanika, who did not wish to share her last name. She is facing eviction. The Essex single mother of six said she once held two jobs, but now she's home with a sick child and said she's exhausted every option.
BALTIMORE, MD
New Fire Department House Grand Opening Today at 2:30 pm.

A formal grand opening ceremony will be held today at 2:30 p.m. for the new Jacobsville Fire Station 10. The new station is at 3700 Mountain Road, Pasadena, Maryland. County Executive Steuart Pittman and Anne Arundel County Fire Chief Trisha Wolford will be in attendance to make remarks and commemorate this exciting occasion with a hose uncoupling. The public and media are invited to attend.
PASADENA, MD
Baltimore to reveal squeegee worker plan; BPD commissioner believes residents will be 'quite impressed'

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's new policy for squeegee workers will be announced next week, a city representative said at a hearing for the Baltimore police consent decree Thursday morning. WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren was present at the hearing and reports the representative said that how the city enforces the law is just as important as whether the law is constitutionally enforceable, and that the new policy won't just be about removing washers from public visibility. Judge James K. Bredar, who oversees Baltimore City's consent decree, called police after an encounter with squeegee workers in Bolton Hill earlier this month. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
Anne Arundel Co. doctor spreads awareness of lung cancer from hairdresser's chair

BALTIMORE -- A doctor in Anne Arundel County uses her hairdresser's chair to spread awareness about lung cancer.Dr. Sydney Barned, an internal medicine hospitalist at Anne Arundel Medical Center, learned last month that her lung cancer had progressed.Now, she is working with the Lung Cancer Foundation to educate people about the disease.MORE: 'Just be kind': Family uses scholarship to memorialize woman who died of suicideHer conversation starts at the hairdresser."Anyone with lungs can get lung cancer," Barned said.She shot a pilot video at her salon. "A lot of the time people will talk to their hairdressers, their barbers, about things that are going on in their lives," Barned said.The pilot video Barned filmed is a part of a national effort by the Lung Cancer Foundation to build awareness. November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month."When I came to the hairdresser and I told them, we laughed, we cried and they made me feel better," Barned said. "If it is that me sharing my story with my hairdresser can save at least one person's life, that's important to me."
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
DC director of policy fired

WASHINGTON - The District's director of policy and legislative affairs has been fired, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser. Mayor Bowser's press secretary told FOX 5 the firing was due to contracting issues and the case has been referred to the Board of Ethics and Government Accountability. The mayor told FOX...
WASHINGTON, DC

