Special Woof Pack Readers Club “Trunk or Treat Event”

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Corpus Christi Animal Care Services (CCACS) is excited to announce a unique Woof Pack Readers Trunk or Treat event. This special event will be held at Animal Care Services on Saturday, October 29, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 2626 Holly Road.

Staff will be dressed in costumes while handing out candy. We encourage kids of all ages to dress up as well. We will even have a DJ on site!

We will be joined by several partners, who will also be handing out goodies.

Corpus Christi Police Department Crime Prevention Unit

Gulf Coast Humane Society

National Auto Glass

The Chubby Nugget

Gulf Coast Federal Credit Union

RE/MAX Elite Corpus Christi

Kingsville Girl Scout Troop 9212

Coldwell Banker Donne & Christine

Momentum Ministries

KW Realtor

We are excited to see all the costumes, and we invite the entire family to come and join us for this special event!

We want to thank all our partners who will participate.

Media representatives can contact Public Information Officer Gabriela Morrow at 361-826-3583 or GabrielaM@cctexas.com.