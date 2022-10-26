ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psychedelics come to Missoula — legally this time

Three years ago, Adam Boomer’s wife suffered a major concussion. The effects of the injury lasted for months, and she couldn’t drive for a year. The couple sought different treatments. Nothing seemed to help. That was until an acquaintance of Boomer told him about psychedelic-assisted therapy using ketamine, a drug used in medical settings as a general anesthetic but one that can also be illicitly used as a club drug.
Montana must loosen regulations that stop affordable housing

As Republican and Democratic legislators representing a mix of Montana’s cities and rural areas, we have our fair share of political differences. When the Governor asked us to join a task force to address Montana’s housing crisis, we could have said no. We could have let our disagreement on other issues get in the way. […] The post Montana must loosen regulations that stop affordable housing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Shep: Forever Faithful

Fort Benton is home to one of America's favorite pet stories, Shep the dog. In 1936, Shep's owner died, and his body was taken to the Fort Benton train station to be shipped back east to his family. Shep watched as the train left the station, and for five and a half years, would meet every incoming train awaiting the return of his human.
Zinke, Tranel, Lamb battle for U.S. House seat

HELENA, Mont. — At the beginning of his political career, Ryan Zinke was a Prius-driving state senator from Whitefish with a moderate Republican persona who courted support from conservationists and voted against an anti-abortion measure in the Montana Legislature. Part of Zinke’s image as a former Navy SEAL was his willingness to forge an independent political identity resistant to outside pressure, either from Democrats or his own party’s right flank.
94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

