(CBS DETROIT) - If you're looking for a job, make sure to check out the Michigan Career Expo happening on Oct. 27 in Livonia, as there will be 50 different employers interviewing candidates.The career fair will feature local and statewide companies looking to interview candidates to fill 500 full-time and part-time open positions. Employers will be hiring for positions in a variety of fields, which includes: Engineering, Information Technology, Skilled Trades, Manufacturing, Blue-collar Labor, Production, Industrial, General Labor, Customer Services, Retail, Management, Restaurant, Accounting, Banking, Office Support, Rehabilitation, Clerical, Seasonal, Holiday Positions, Data Entry, Call Center, Installation, Technical, Machining, Electrical, Mortgage, Financial Planning, Insurance, Education, Truck Driving, Real Estate, Nursing, Social Services and more. For a full list of the companies hiring, visit here. Attending the job fair is completely free, and participants are asked to bring a resume and be prepared to interview with employers.People can register for the job fair online, or in person at the event.The event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00p.m. and then from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel located at 17100 N. Laurel Park Drive in Livonia.For more information, visit here.

LIVONIA, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO