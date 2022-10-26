ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imlay City, MI

skylinepost.org

“We did think that we might be dealing with, you know, a dead river”

On Friday, July 29th, 2022 Daniel Brown, Huron River Watershed Council (HRWC) watershed planner detailed how he “understood that 10,000 gallons of wastewater containing hexavalent chromium had been released into Wixom’s water treatment system from the Tribar Technologies,” and “less than 20 pounds of total chromium actually made it to the river.”
WIXOM, MI
fox2detroit.com

How to spot warning signs of a stroke - when every minute counts

FOX 2 - When talking about a stroke, timing is critical. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says every 40 seconds, someone has a stroke in the US - and someone dies every three minutes. The medical condition doesn't discriminate. It has happened to high-profile politicians like Pennsylvania Lt....
DETROIT, MI
tricitytimes-online.com

VILLAGE OF ALMONT EMERGENCY ORDINANCE NO. 2022-1 EMERGENCY CURFEW

An Ordinance to prohibit the loitering of minors. It shall be unlawful for any minor under the age of 17 years to loiter, idle, wander, stroll, play in, or be found upon public streets, highways, roads, alleys, parks, public buildings, places of amusement and entertainment, vacant lots, or any public place between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. of the following day, official Village time.
ALMONT, MI
The Oakland Press

Last call for 2022 county land bank auction

Oakland County’s final 2022 tax foreclosed property virtual auction is underway today, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. After two earlier auctions of the county’s 400 available properties, 175 parcels remain. Most appear to be vacant lots, with a minimum $500 bid required. People without internet access who want to...
WILX-TV

Hospitals at capacity in wake of RSV surge

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A virus is hitting children across the country and filling up pediatric hospital beds. Now, the concerning trend is making its way to mid-Michigan. “The local hospitals, 80% of the beds are occupied by children who have RSV,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Nicholas Haddad.
FLINT, MI
1240 WJIM

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Local, statewide companies hiring at Metro Detroit job fair

(CBS DETROIT) - If you're looking for a job, make sure to check out the Michigan Career Expo happening on Oct. 27 in Livonia, as there will be 50 different employers interviewing candidates.The career fair will feature local and statewide companies looking to interview candidates to fill 500 full-time and part-time open positions. Employers will be hiring for positions in a variety of fields, which includes:  Engineering, Information Technology, Skilled Trades, Manufacturing, Blue-collar Labor, Production, Industrial, General Labor, Customer Services, Retail, Management, Restaurant, Accounting, Banking, Office Support, Rehabilitation, Clerical, Seasonal, Holiday Positions, Data Entry, Call Center, Installation, Technical, Machining, Electrical, Mortgage, Financial Planning, Insurance, Education, Truck Driving, Real Estate, Nursing, Social Services and more. For a full list of the companies hiring, visit here. Attending the job fair is completely free, and participants are asked to bring a resume and be prepared to interview with employers.People can register for the job fair online, or in person at the event.The event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00p.m. and then from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel located at 17100 N. Laurel Park Drive in Livonia.For more information, visit here. 
LIVONIA, MI
Detroit News

Chicken Shack sues competitor over 'confusingly similar trademark'

A Michigan company famous for its broasted chicken is suing a competitor over trademark infringement, alleging it is displaying "a confusingly similar trademark" in connection with its services. Chicken Shack, based in Beverly Hills and established in 1956, is suing Prettyy Tastee in Waterford Township in U.S. District Court in...
BEVERLY HILLS, MI
candgnews.com

Birmingham City Commission discusses leaf blowers

BIRMINGHAM — As the leaves start to fall onto lawns, residents and lawn service companies are starting to fire up their leaf blowers to maintain properties throughout the community. However, the Birmingham City Commission had a conversation at an Oct. 3 workshop meeting about the problems behind these regularly-used...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
MLive

Motorcyclist crashes to avoid deer in Sanilac County

SPEAKER TWP, MI—A motorcyclist in Speaker Township was hospitalized Thursday evening after trying to avoid a deer in the roadway. Around 7 p.m., Oct. 27, Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a report of a motorcycle that had crashed into a ditch on W. Galbraith Line Road near Jordan Road in Speaker Township.
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
WWJ News Radio

Novi High School under a Shelter-In-Place

In a statement to families, Superintendent Ben Mainka wrote: “…recently, administrators at NHS became aware of concerning language in a bathroom stall. In an abundance of caution, the building immediately went into a Shelter-In-Place.”
NOVI, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: GOP candidate Kristina Karamo files lawsuit targeting Detroit’s absentee ballots

Kristina Karamo, Republican candidate for Michigan’s secretary of state office, has filed a lawsuit challenging absentee ballots from Detroit. Karamo is asking the Wayne County Circuit Court to require Detroit voters to vote in person or be required to show identification to obtain an absentee ballot. The suit names Janice Winfrey and the Detroit Board of Election Inspectors as defendants.
DETROIT, MI

