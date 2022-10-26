Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Related
Deadly disease affecting beech trees detected in 3 Michigan counties
An invasive tree disease first detected in Michigan over the summer has now been found in three southeast Michigan counties, state officials said. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports that beech leaf disease has been found in St. Clair, Oakland and Wayne counties. It was first detected in a small woodlot in St. Clair County in July.
skylinepost.org
“We did think that we might be dealing with, you know, a dead river”
On Friday, July 29th, 2022 Daniel Brown, Huron River Watershed Council (HRWC) watershed planner detailed how he “understood that 10,000 gallons of wastewater containing hexavalent chromium had been released into Wixom’s water treatment system from the Tribar Technologies,” and “less than 20 pounds of total chromium actually made it to the river.”
fox2detroit.com
How to spot warning signs of a stroke - when every minute counts
FOX 2 - When talking about a stroke, timing is critical. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says every 40 seconds, someone has a stroke in the US - and someone dies every three minutes. The medical condition doesn't discriminate. It has happened to high-profile politicians like Pennsylvania Lt....
tricitytimes-online.com
VILLAGE OF ALMONT EMERGENCY ORDINANCE NO. 2022-1 EMERGENCY CURFEW
An Ordinance to prohibit the loitering of minors. It shall be unlawful for any minor under the age of 17 years to loiter, idle, wander, stroll, play in, or be found upon public streets, highways, roads, alleys, parks, public buildings, places of amusement and entertainment, vacant lots, or any public place between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. of the following day, official Village time.
The Oakland Press
Last call for 2022 county land bank auction
Oakland County’s final 2022 tax foreclosed property virtual auction is underway today, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. After two earlier auctions of the county’s 400 available properties, 175 parcels remain. Most appear to be vacant lots, with a minimum $500 bid required. People without internet access who want to...
WILX-TV
Hospitals at capacity in wake of RSV surge
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A virus is hitting children across the country and filling up pediatric hospital beds. Now, the concerning trend is making its way to mid-Michigan. “The local hospitals, 80% of the beds are occupied by children who have RSV,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Nicholas Haddad.
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Automotive supplier to invest $526M, create 1,500 jobs at 3 SE Michigan facilities
A mobility technology company is investing big money in three different locations around Southeast Michigan. Magna, a mobility technology company and one of the largest suppliers in automotive, announced three investments in St. Clair, Highland Park, and Shelby Charter Township, with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. In total, the...
Local, statewide companies hiring at Metro Detroit job fair
(CBS DETROIT) - If you're looking for a job, make sure to check out the Michigan Career Expo happening on Oct. 27 in Livonia, as there will be 50 different employers interviewing candidates.The career fair will feature local and statewide companies looking to interview candidates to fill 500 full-time and part-time open positions. Employers will be hiring for positions in a variety of fields, which includes: Engineering, Information Technology, Skilled Trades, Manufacturing, Blue-collar Labor, Production, Industrial, General Labor, Customer Services, Retail, Management, Restaurant, Accounting, Banking, Office Support, Rehabilitation, Clerical, Seasonal, Holiday Positions, Data Entry, Call Center, Installation, Technical, Machining, Electrical, Mortgage, Financial Planning, Insurance, Education, Truck Driving, Real Estate, Nursing, Social Services and more. For a full list of the companies hiring, visit here. Attending the job fair is completely free, and participants are asked to bring a resume and be prepared to interview with employers.People can register for the job fair online, or in person at the event.The event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00p.m. and then from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel located at 17100 N. Laurel Park Drive in Livonia.For more information, visit here.
ClickOnDetroit.com
These are Michigan’s most dangerous intersections. And it’s not just the bad drivers
There are more than 107,000 intersections in the state of Michigan, according to MDOT. But not all of them are created equal. Many are fine, but a few are downright deadly. Local 4 drove all over looking at these intersections and found commonalities at most; they were busy and could be a little confusing, but it isn’t the whole story.
Opinion: I'm a queer Muslim. Dearborn schools pulling LGBTQ books puts kids in danger
Many parents can relate to the nervousness that arises when your toddler looks at you with big, curious eyes: Mommy, where did I come from?. My comfort zone is to stay big picture: You came from stars and our intention to build a family. My daughter looks at me, her...
Detroit News
Chicken Shack sues competitor over 'confusingly similar trademark'
A Michigan company famous for its broasted chicken is suing a competitor over trademark infringement, alleging it is displaying "a confusingly similar trademark" in connection with its services. Chicken Shack, based in Beverly Hills and established in 1956, is suing Prettyy Tastee in Waterford Township in U.S. District Court in...
candgnews.com
Birmingham City Commission discusses leaf blowers
BIRMINGHAM — As the leaves start to fall onto lawns, residents and lawn service companies are starting to fire up their leaf blowers to maintain properties throughout the community. However, the Birmingham City Commission had a conversation at an Oct. 3 workshop meeting about the problems behind these regularly-used...
Auto supplier Lear to open $80M EV parts manufacturing facility in Michigan
Southfield-based Lear Corp. will open an $80 million manufacturing facility that will "provide hundreds of highly skilled jobs" in Michigan after the automotive supplier won a program with General Motors Co., the company said Thursday. Lear was selected to exclusively supply battery disconnect units on all full-size sport utility vehicles...
fox2detroit.com
Former Wayne County employee accused of working with supervisor to steal more than $1.7 million
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A former Wayne County Roads Division employee is accused of stealing more than $1.7 million by selling illegally acquired generators. John L. Gibson, 54, of Detroit with one count of conspiring to embezzle county funds, and three counts of stealing county funds. Authorities say...
Macomb County officials issue warning ahead of election: Menacing voters is illegal and those who do it will be prosecuted
Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido is issuing a warning ahead of next week’s election: menacing voters is illegal. Lucido says “everyone should feel safe exercising their voting rights.”
Amazon opens 'last mile' delivery station in Canton Township
Amazon opened a new delivery station in Canton Township on Wednesday, marking the online retail giant's latest facility in Michigan for the handling and processing of packages. The large 180,000-square-foot building, 49000 Michigan Ave., is the newest last stop for Amazon packages before their road journey for delivery in western...
Motorcyclist crashes to avoid deer in Sanilac County
SPEAKER TWP, MI—A motorcyclist in Speaker Township was hospitalized Thursday evening after trying to avoid a deer in the roadway. Around 7 p.m., Oct. 27, Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a report of a motorcycle that had crashed into a ditch on W. Galbraith Line Road near Jordan Road in Speaker Township.
Novi High School under a Shelter-In-Place
In a statement to families, Superintendent Ben Mainka wrote: “…recently, administrators at NHS became aware of concerning language in a bathroom stall. In an abundance of caution, the building immediately went into a Shelter-In-Place.”
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: GOP candidate Kristina Karamo files lawsuit targeting Detroit’s absentee ballots
Kristina Karamo, Republican candidate for Michigan’s secretary of state office, has filed a lawsuit challenging absentee ballots from Detroit. Karamo is asking the Wayne County Circuit Court to require Detroit voters to vote in person or be required to show identification to obtain an absentee ballot. The suit names Janice Winfrey and the Detroit Board of Election Inspectors as defendants.
Comments / 0