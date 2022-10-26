Read full article on original website
Cases of Avian Flu confirmed at multiple Southern Nevada parks, agencies issue health alert
Several local agencies issued health alerts this week, after cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu (HPAI) were confirmed at multiple Southern Nevada parks. "It's definitely a concern," regular parkgoer Roland Lewis said.
Fox5 KVVU
A ‘tripledemic’ could impact Nevadans, but precautionary testing is cause for concern
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A winter surge is of particular concern amid recent changes to the level of oversight that authorities have over COVID-19 cases, as well as access to lab testing. That’s according to the CEO of a COVID testing lab company in Las Vegas. “With this...
pvtimes.com
Tests show arsenic in Nevada rural well water
A new study from Desert Research Institute found unhealthy levels of arsenic and heavy metals in drinking water from privately owned wells across rural Nevada. Researchers sent testing kits to 174 homes with private wells to test for arsenic and heavy metals, which can cause health problems when unsafe levels are present in the drinking water. Of those wells, 22 percent had arsenic levels that were above what the Environmental Protection Administration deems safe. In some cases, those levels were 80 times higher than federal agency’s maximum contaminant limit.
mynews4.com
Fun facts about Nevada you might not have known
As Nevada prepares to celebrate its 158th birthday on Monday — there's a lot of random facts you might not be aware of. Nevada became the 36th state on Oct. 31, 1864. It was the second of two states added to the Union during the Civil War. Nevada is...
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County, police teaming up to get homeless off the Las Vegas Strip and provide them with services
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Earlier this month FOX5 showed you how Clark County said it will deploy a team of social service outreach workers to go out on the Las Vegas Strip with Metro Police all in an effort to help reduce crime and address the increasing homelessness issue.
Las Vegas food truck plans for restaurant thanks to social media popularity
A North Las Vegas food truck, parked behind a chicken wing restaurant, is gaining serious traction online. Thanks to social media, it’s soon getting even bigger.
Rent report: Increases in Nevada, but not nearly as much as other states
Rent increases in Nevada, including the Las Vegas valley, have been relatively mild over the past year when compared to other states in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a recent report.
news3lv.com
The Mob Museum hosts free outdoor community celebration for Nevada Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum is providing free access to learn more about the valley's history on Nevada Day. Bring the family to a free community celebration at the new Event Plaza on Friday, October 28 from 10 a.m - 2 p.m. Everyone is invited to indulge...
Meet Nevada’s most famous ghost, The Lady in Red
Legend has it The Lady in Red, arguably Nevada’s most famous apparition, was a Tonopah prostitute. With Halloween around the corner, what better time to revisit – in a strictly chaste manner – her reputation. Sweet, affectionate, welcoming.
Nevada one of top 10 states for “trunk or treating” study says
The top three was held by New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Maryland with Nevada coming in tenth right after North Carolina.
SpaceX rocket launch visible from Las Vegas valley
Shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday night a strange sight was seen in the western sky. It was not a UFO. It was an identified space rocket from SpaceX.
Fox5 KVVU
Health District: Seasonal respiratory virus on the rise in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There is a record rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in the country and here in Southern Nevada. In just one More than 7,000 cases in just one week this month that’s the highest one week total in the past two years according to the CDC.
Nevada is full of ghost towns and haunted sites
Nevada is about to turn 158 years old. It's a long time but still relatively young compared to many other states. But in those 158 years, the state has collected some of the wildest stories, many of them ending up as ghost stories.
Investigating the paranormal side of Las Vegas
Las Vegas is filled with millions of people with stories to tell, but it would seem there might also be some lost souls who once called Las Vegas home before death -- and they have some stories to tell, too.
What Las Vegas home buyers need to know as interest rates rise
Loan borrowers are feeling the squeeze with rising interest rates as inflation remains high. However, one real estate agent is offering some ways to offset those higher costs.
2news.com
Cannabis No Longer A Controlled Substance In Nevada
A judge ruled that according to state law, the Nevada Board of Pharmacy does not have the authority to regulate cannabis. The ruling means the Nevada Board of Pharmacy cannot reschedule cannabis as a controlled substance under any schedule (Schedule 2, etc.).
Employees complained about Rob Telles' behavior, alleged relationship
Employees say Rob Telles' alleged affair with a subordinate created an imbalance of power and a toxic, hostile work environment in the Public Administrator's Office.
Nevada governor candidates are debating a ProPublica investigation — but not always accurately
Gov. Steve Sisolak is fending off attacks from his Republican rival over his administration’s fast-tracking the license for a COVID-testing company with ties to a political donor. The post Nevada governor candidates are debating a ProPublica investigation — but not always accurately appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County: 2 geese found dead at Sunset Park test positive for Avian flu
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County on Wednesday confirmed that two geese who were found dead at Sunset Park tested positive for Avian flu. In a warning shared on social media, Clark County advised that the highly-pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is active within the wild bird population in Southern Nevada.
Cegavske shuts down hand counting of ballots in Nye County
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nye County’s attempt to hand count ballots, a move that stemmed from conspiracy theories about voter fraud that was pushed by election deniers, “must cease immediately,” the secretary of state’s office said Thursday night. “The current Nye County hand counting process must cease immediately and may not resume until after the close of polls on […] The post Cegavske shuts down hand counting of ballots in Nye County appeared first on Nevada Current.
