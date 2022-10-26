ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Tests show arsenic in Nevada rural well water

A new study from Desert Research Institute found unhealthy levels of arsenic and heavy metals in drinking water from privately owned wells across rural Nevada. Researchers sent testing kits to 174 homes with private wells to test for arsenic and heavy metals, which can cause health problems when unsafe levels are present in the drinking water. Of those wells, 22 percent had arsenic levels that were above what the Environmental Protection Administration deems safe. In some cases, those levels were 80 times higher than federal agency’s maximum contaminant limit.
Fun facts about Nevada you might not have known

As Nevada prepares to celebrate its 158th birthday on Monday — there's a lot of random facts you might not be aware of. Nevada became the 36th state on Oct. 31, 1864. It was the second of two states added to the Union during the Civil War. Nevada is...
Cannabis No Longer A Controlled Substance In Nevada

A judge ruled that according to state law, the Nevada Board of Pharmacy does not have the authority to regulate cannabis. The ruling means the Nevada Board of Pharmacy cannot reschedule cannabis as a controlled substance under any schedule (Schedule 2, etc.).
Cegavske shuts down hand counting of ballots in Nye County

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nye County’s attempt to hand count ballots, a move that stemmed from conspiracy theories about voter fraud that was pushed by election deniers, “must cease immediately,” the secretary of state’s office said Thursday night.  “The current Nye County hand counting process must cease immediately and may not resume until after the close of polls on […] The post Cegavske shuts down hand counting of ballots in Nye County appeared first on Nevada Current.
