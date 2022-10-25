Read full article on original website
Jerry Lee Lewis had been warned ahead of his British tour in May 1958 that he shouldn’t take his new wife to the U.K., but he didn't listen. He couldn’t see any problem with bringing her with him on the road. Lewis was one of the few who saw things so simply. In the eyes of others, there were several issues.
Jerry Lee Lewis, whose charisma, wild stage antics and personal life made him one of the most popular and controversial of the early rock 'n' rollers, has died. His publicist announced the news with a statement that began, "Somewhere in the world, in a mean little honky-tonk or big music hall or church basement rec room, someone is playing a Jerry Lee Lewis song."
Jerry Lee Lewis helped inspire many of rock's biggest acts to become musicians. As you can see from the career-spanning collection of photographs below, many of them were lucky enough to meet or even perform with their pioneering hero. Born Sept. 29, 1935, Lewis shot to fame in 1957 with...
Lukas Nelson and Emmy Russell teamed up for a duet of the late, great Loretta Lynn’s song with Willie Nelson, “Lay Me Down,” at the CMT special Coal Miner’s Daughter: The Life And Music Of Loretta Lynn. The show aired this evening on CMT live from...
Jules Bass is responsible for some of the all-time greatest Christmas specials ever made. Although he’s passed away, his work will live on. Jules Bass worked on classics like The Little Drummer Boy, Frosty the Snowman, and Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town. While he's perhaps most well-known for that body of work, he was also a composer and lyricist. He also co-directed and produced a little series called Thundercats with Arthur Rankin Jr.
There’s a lot of the Oct. 25, 1997, episode of Saturday Night Live missing from the official version available online. Apart from music-rights issues (no Mighty Mighty Bosstones), there are four full sketches (including one representing the first-ever sketch penned by rookie writer Tina Fey) missing from the streaming episode, all of them centered on that night’s host, Chris Farley.
Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. Beyond feeling sad, depression can leave a person feeling hopeless, apathetic...
