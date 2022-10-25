ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIDO Talk Radio

When Jerry Lee Lewis Married His 13-Year-Old Cousin

Jerry Lee Lewis had been warned ahead of his British tour in May 1958 that he shouldn’t take his new wife to the U.K., but he didn't listen. He couldn’t see any problem with bringing her with him on the road. Lewis was one of the few who saw things so simply. In the eyes of others, there were several issues.
Jerry Lee Lewis Dies at 87

Jerry Lee Lewis, whose charisma, wild stage antics and personal life made him one of the most popular and controversial of the early rock 'n' rollers, has died. His publicist announced the news with a statement that began, "Somewhere in the world, in a mean little honky-tonk or big music hall or church basement rec room, someone is playing a Jerry Lee Lewis song."
Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years: Photo Gallery

Jerry Lee Lewis helped inspire many of rock's biggest acts to become musicians. As you can see from the career-spanning collection of photographs below, many of them were lucky enough to meet or even perform with their pioneering hero. Born Sept. 29, 1935, Lewis shot to fame in 1957 with...
Jules Bass, Producer of Classics ‘Frosty’ and ‘Rudolph’, Dies at 87

Jules Bass is responsible for some of the all-time greatest Christmas specials ever made. Although he’s passed away, his work will live on. Jules Bass worked on classics like The Little Drummer Boy, Frosty the Snowman, and Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town. While he's perhaps most well-known for that body of work, he was also a composer and lyricist. He also co-directed and produced a little series called Thundercats with Arthur Rankin Jr.
25 Years Ago: Chris Farley’s Last ‘SNL’ Appearance Before His Death

There’s a lot of the Oct. 25, 1997, episode of Saturday Night Live missing from the official version available online. Apart from music-rights issues (no Mighty Mighty Bosstones), there are four full sketches (including one representing the first-ever sketch penned by rookie writer Tina Fey) missing from the streaming episode, all of them centered on that night’s host, Chris Farley.
Parade

101 Depression Songs That Will Help You Feel Less Alone

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. Beyond feeling sad, depression can leave a person feeling hopeless, apathetic...
