The Daily Collegian

College students suffer more than 100 alcohol-related consequences, study finds

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — On average, students experience an estimated total of 102 alcohol-related consequences, such as blacking out, being hung over, or missing work or school, due to drinking across their four years in college, according to a new study led by Penn State. The research also revealed that students who think their parents disapprove of the consequences of drinking are likely to experience fewer negative consequences from drinking during college.
The Daily Collegian

2022 Clogg Memorial Lecture set for Nov. 3

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Jerry Reiter, dean of the natural sciences and professor of statistical science at Duke University, will present the 2022 Clifford C. Clogg Memorial Lecture on Nov. 3 on Penn State's University Park campus. Sponsored by the departments of statistics and sociology, the lecture series includes...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Centre County doctors hold “Real Doctors Against Oz” event

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A press conference led by Dr. David Werner, MD who was joined by a group of doctors from across Centre County. The press conference was held on Monday, Oct. 24 to highlight inconsistencies in Oz’s career, including his stance on abortion and how he supported debunked supplements on his television […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
The Daily Collegian

Financial literacy webinar scheduled for Nov. 1

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Sokolov-Miller Family Financial and Life Skills Center will host its final public webinar in 2022 with “Banking Basics” slated for noon on Nov. 1. A list of webinars series open to the public, including the series’ Zoom link, can be found at...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Toftrees lands $2.5 million grant for redevelopment project

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Toftress Resort in State College is getting a makeover, thanks to a $2.5 million grant. The grant will allow the Toftress to fund a demo and work site for redevelopment. On Friday, state Representative Scott Conklin (D-Centre) announced the grant, which is funded through the state’s Redevelopment Assitance Capital […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County

Gasbarre Products, Inc., based in DuBois, Pa., will expand the company’s facility in Elk County, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. The industrial furnace manufacturer will invest $5.8 million into a project that would relocate its operations from its Plymouth, Michigan location, the company said. Already, the company has leased a 150,000-square-foot facility at 835 Washington […] The post Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
ELK COUNTY, PA
State College

Campaign announced for Amish family impacted by tragic loss

STATE COLLEGE — The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County, on behalf of the organizations’ Happy Valley Agventures initiative, have established a GoFund-Me campaign for a Potter Township Amish family who lost loved ones in two separate farming accidents this year.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

4 more area schools file lawsuit against e-cigarette company Juul

Four additional schools in our area have joined a growing list of schools, nationally, that have filed federal lawsuits against the e-cigarette company Juul, alleging that they intentionally targeted young people and used deceitful advertising practices. Court records show that Bedford Area, Berlin Brothersvalley, Penn Cambria and Greater Johnstown Career...
Onward State

State College Couple Brings Sunset Slush To Happy Valley

Lee Ann and Turtle Patterson have been familiar with the small business industry for a long time. Whether it was Turtle’s family restaurant that he would bus tables for as a four-year-old or Lee Ann’s father’s unique watermarking company, the duo knows a thing or two about running a family business.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WBRE

A young man’s journey back from a near-death experience

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A young man from Lycoming County had a near-death experience after going into cardiac arrest. Doctors say it’s a medical miracle that he not only survived but also made a full recovery. June 16 was like any other day for 22-year-old Ben Garverick from Linden. He went to work, grabbed […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

