The Daily Collegian
College students suffer more than 100 alcohol-related consequences, study finds
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — On average, students experience an estimated total of 102 alcohol-related consequences, such as blacking out, being hung over, or missing work or school, due to drinking across their four years in college, according to a new study led by Penn State. The research also revealed that students who think their parents disapprove of the consequences of drinking are likely to experience fewer negative consequences from drinking during college.
The Daily Collegian
2022 Clogg Memorial Lecture set for Nov. 3
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Jerry Reiter, dean of the natural sciences and professor of statistical science at Duke University, will present the 2022 Clifford C. Clogg Memorial Lecture on Nov. 3 on Penn State's University Park campus. Sponsored by the departments of statistics and sociology, the lecture series includes...
Centre County doctors share ‘deep concern’ about Mehmet Oz as Pennsylvania Senator
More than 10 Centre County doctors participated in a “Real Doctors against Oz” press conference in State College on Monday.
Penn State cancels its Center for Racial Justice after faculty push for funding decision
In announcing its decision to cancel the center, Penn State pledged at least $3.5 million toward existing university efforts to address racism.
therecord-online.com
Invasive New Zealand Mudsnails detected at two state Centre County fish hatcheries
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced Thursday that the Benner Spring and Pleasant Gap State Fish Hatcheries, both located in Centre County, are operating under a special response plan following the detection of invasive New Zealand Mudsnails on hatchery premises. During a scheduled staff training...
Centre County doctors hold “Real Doctors Against Oz” event
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A press conference led by Dr. David Werner, MD who was joined by a group of doctors from across Centre County. The press conference was held on Monday, Oct. 24 to highlight inconsistencies in Oz’s career, including his stance on abortion and how he supported debunked supplements on his television […]
The Daily Collegian
Pi Kappa Phi Alumni rally support for Piazza Center research with endowed gift
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity, Alpha Mu Chapter Penn State Alumni organization has committed $80,000 to support the ongoing and future research through Penn State’s Timothy J. Piazza Center for Fraternity and Sorority Research and Reform. The contribution will be matched by the University.
The Daily Collegian
Financial literacy webinar scheduled for Nov. 1
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Sokolov-Miller Family Financial and Life Skills Center will host its final public webinar in 2022 with “Banking Basics” slated for noon on Nov. 1. A list of webinars series open to the public, including the series’ Zoom link, can be found at...
State College Borough launches National Law Enforcement Survey for residents
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Safety is often seen as a top priority for residents, and in State College, the borough and local police departments are looking to find new ways to prioritize it. The borough is launching a survey to hear directly from community members about what they think can be done. The National […]
Toftrees lands $2.5 million grant for redevelopment project
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Toftress Resort in State College is getting a makeover, thanks to a $2.5 million grant. The grant will allow the Toftress to fund a demo and work site for redevelopment. On Friday, state Representative Scott Conklin (D-Centre) announced the grant, which is funded through the state’s Redevelopment Assitance Capital […]
Redevelopment project at Toftrees Resort gets $2.5 million boost from state grant
The project will make improvements to the internal road system, water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure, on-site amenities, and parking areas for the planned redevelopment of the Toftrees Resort and Conference Center.
Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County
Gasbarre Products, Inc., based in DuBois, Pa., will expand the company’s facility in Elk County, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. The industrial furnace manufacturer will invest $5.8 million into a project that would relocate its operations from its Plymouth, Michigan location, the company said. Already, the company has leased a 150,000-square-foot facility at 835 Washington […] The post Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
State College
Campaign announced for Amish family impacted by tragic loss
STATE COLLEGE — The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County, on behalf of the organizations’ Happy Valley Agventures initiative, have established a GoFund-Me campaign for a Potter Township Amish family who lost loved ones in two separate farming accidents this year.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Clearfield Mail Carrier Received Meth and Marijuana for Drug Trafficking Organization
Amy Bortot, age 52, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possesses with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and a quantity of marijuana before United States District Judge. Christy Criswell Wiegand. Bortot was one...
‘More than just our sympathies.’ Centre County nonprofits launch fundraiser for Amish family
Four accidental deaths occurred this year at the Penns Valley farm.
Digital Collegian
Doug Mastriano's Restore Freedom Tour to host event in Centre County
The Restore Freedom Tour will be coming to State College on Nov. 1 for a rally at C3 Sports. The rally is part of Doug Mastriano's campaign for Governor of Pennsylvania with veteran and podcast host Jack Posobeic as the host. Mastriano and his wife will appear at the event,...
Centre County resident wins $1.6 million, largest online lottery prize ever
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded a player from Centre County what they are saying is the largest-ever lottery prize won online. The player won a record $1,616,808.72 from an online game called PA Big Winner Spectacular, which is a connect-style internet game that is played on a computer, tablet or mobile […]
WJAC TV
4 more area schools file lawsuit against e-cigarette company Juul
Four additional schools in our area have joined a growing list of schools, nationally, that have filed federal lawsuits against the e-cigarette company Juul, alleging that they intentionally targeted young people and used deceitful advertising practices. Court records show that Bedford Area, Berlin Brothersvalley, Penn Cambria and Greater Johnstown Career...
Onward State
State College Couple Brings Sunset Slush To Happy Valley
Lee Ann and Turtle Patterson have been familiar with the small business industry for a long time. Whether it was Turtle’s family restaurant that he would bus tables for as a four-year-old or Lee Ann’s father’s unique watermarking company, the duo knows a thing or two about running a family business.
A young man’s journey back from a near-death experience
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A young man from Lycoming County had a near-death experience after going into cardiac arrest. Doctors say it’s a medical miracle that he not only survived but also made a full recovery. June 16 was like any other day for 22-year-old Ben Garverick from Linden. He went to work, grabbed […]
