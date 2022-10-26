Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fenton, Cary's Mixed-Use Development, Is To Open an Ice Skating Rink Next WeekJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Golden Corral Salutes the nation’s heroes with 22nd annual “Military Appreciation Night”
RALEIGH, N.C. (KTVE/KARD) — Golden Corral will honor the nation’s heroes with their 22nd annual “Military Appreciation Night.” On November 14, 2022, Golden Corral restaurants nationwide will gift a free “thank you” meal to those who protect and serve the country in honor of Veterans Day from 5 PM until closing time. It is an […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Construction to begin on Target shopping center
Moore 100 hosted guest speaker John Silverman on Oct. 27 in the Grand Ballroom at the Carolina Hotel in Pinehurst. Silverman is the managing principal of Midland Atlantic, developer of Morganton Park South in Southern Pines, which will includes a Target store. Construction on the $80 million investment begins next...
Durham development plan stalled because there are not enough firefighters to keep it safe
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham is growing so fast, the fire department is struggling to keep up with the demand. They are sounding the alarm, and that could mean a freeze on development in the southeastern part of the county. At a recent city council meeting, Planning Director Sara Young...
cbs17
Wake County sets aside $200,000 for septic and well repairs for qualifying residents
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Need septic or well repairs? Wake County might be able to help with that. A two-year pilot program has started up, which aims to provide support and needed repairs for older, disabled or low-income Wake County residents. The county’s Department of Environmental Services and Division...
WRAL
Foodie News: Cape Fear Seafood to open third area location
RALEIGH, N.C. — Owners of the two Raleigh locations of the wildly successful Cape Fear Seafood Company, Eddie Elliott and Matt Wivell, announced that they will open a third Triangle-area location up in Wake Forest next spring. The newest spot will be in the Wheat Field Shopping Center at 3612 Rogers Branch Road. They are shooting for an April/May opening. In the meantime, visit either of their other Triangle-area locations at Village District here or North Raleigh here. Cape Fear was originally opened in the Wilmington area by founder Evans Trawick, where they also have three locations. Congrats to Eddie, Matt and their entire team!
'We're $86,000 in': Pool contractor ghosts NC customers leaves them with unfinished jobs
A Wake County homeowner is left with an unfinished job after paying thousands for backyard pool and he's not alone.
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street Corridor
DURHAM — Durham residents gathered at the Phoenix Event Center on Fayetteville Street to discuss the future of the Fayetteville Street Corridor and raise their concerns to Durham City Council members DeDreana Freeman, Mark-Anthony Middleton, and Leonardo Williams.
North Carolina one of four states in running for 433 aviation jobs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A startup company developing an electric airplane is considering Greensboro and sites in three other states for its first production facility, according to an economic development agency in its home state of Colorado. The Denver Business Journal, a CBJ sister publication, reported that members of the...
WXII 12
NC District 4 Race: Nurse Courtney Geels faces state Sen. Valerie Foushee
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — An Orange County representative and nurse-turned-politician face off in the NC District 4 election. Courtney Geels is a political newcomer with a background in nursing. Valerie Foushee is a state senator representing Orange County. Of the 22 candidates WXII contacted for commitment coverage, Foushee is...
Sources: Suspected Raleigh mass shooter soon to begin rehab
RALEIGH, N.C. — The medical condition of the suspected gunman in a Raleigh mass shooting continues to improve, sources tell WRAL News. Sources said 15-year-old Austin Thompson is at WakeMed, monitored by Raleigh police officers around the clock. That monitoring will continue when he begins physical rehabilitation, which sources said could be as soon as Friday.
cbs17
Fact check: Did this NC state Senate candidate fail to pay $300,000 in taxes?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Few issues tend to sway voters quite like taxes: Who has to pay them, who doesn’t — and how high they are. CBS 17 is fact-checking a campaign ad that accuses Republican North Carolina Senate candidate Mark Cavaliero of failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes for his computer security business.
Vote 2022: Are Wake County Bonds Affordable for Homeowners?
Voters are also deciding on a $530.7 Million Wake County Public School Bond. Also on the ballot, is a $353 Million D Wake Tech Workforce Forward Bond.
City of Raleigh purchases affordable housing to protect it from developers
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rent in Wake County is rising, getting rid of hundreds of affordable housing units every year. In the last 10 years, Wake County has lost nearly 45,000 housing units renting for less than $1,000 dollars a month. In 2010, there were more than 90,000 rentals for less than $1,000 a month in Wake County.
NC town that was a BLM protest hot spot faces a new First Amendment lawsuit
Plaintiffs say the town’s protest limits, police officers’ orders and the arrests that followed all were unlawful.
On Diwali, NC’s largest Hindu temple unveils its long-awaited ‘royal gateway’ to God
The 87-foot-tall Tower of Unity and Prosperity is the tallest structure of its kind among Hindu temples in the country.
Largest Hindu Temple in North America Opens in Cary
Reflecting the growing number of Indian-Americans in the Triangle, the largest Hindu temple in North America recently opened in Cary.
WITN
Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for information on Carteret County murders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is offering up to $25,000 for information regarding the August 3 murder of two Carteret County brothers. The bodies of Phillip Fulcher and his youngest brother, William, were found at the home they shared on Clem Fulcher Court in Atlantic. An autopsy performed at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville ruled their deaths as homicides.
cbs17
Man posed as CIA officer at Wake Forest gym, warrants say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested Thursday for pretending to be a CIA officer at a Wake Forest Planet Fitness gym, according to arrest warrants. According to arrest warrants obtained by CBS 17, Adrian Michael Crump, 58, of Rocky Mount, impersonated a law enforcement officer at a Planet Fitness gym in Wake Forest on Thursday.
cbs17
Sewer in Cary overflows; more than 39,000 gallons of wastewater spilled
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A sewer spill in Cary on Thursday emptied more than 39,000 gallons into an unnamed tributary of Black Creek. The spill came from a manhole in the 200 block of Gregory Drive, according to the town. City workers responded to an odor complaint around noon...
Here's how Wake County parents got their children the education they're owed: 'We tried for years'
IEPs are plans that detail what type of support each child with disabilities will receive and schools are legally required to follow them.
