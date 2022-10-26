ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrisville, NC

sandhillssentinel.com

Construction to begin on Target shopping center

Moore 100 hosted guest speaker John Silverman on Oct. 27 in the Grand Ballroom at the Carolina Hotel in Pinehurst. Silverman is the managing principal of Midland Atlantic, developer of Morganton Park South in Southern Pines, which will includes a Target store. Construction on the $80 million investment begins next...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WRAL

Foodie News: Cape Fear Seafood to open third area location

RALEIGH, N.C. — Owners of the two Raleigh locations of the wildly successful Cape Fear Seafood Company, Eddie Elliott and Matt Wivell, announced that they will open a third Triangle-area location up in Wake Forest next spring. The newest spot will be in the Wheat Field Shopping Center at 3612 Rogers Branch Road. They are shooting for an April/May opening. In the meantime, visit either of their other Triangle-area locations at Village District here or North Raleigh here. Cape Fear was originally opened in the Wilmington area by founder Evans Trawick, where they also have three locations. Congrats to Eddie, Matt and their entire team!
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

NC District 4 Race: Nurse Courtney Geels faces state Sen. Valerie Foushee

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — An Orange County representative and nurse-turned-politician face off in the NC District 4 election. Courtney Geels is a political newcomer with a background in nursing. Valerie Foushee is a state senator representing Orange County. Of the 22 candidates WXII contacted for commitment coverage, Foushee is...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Sources: Suspected Raleigh mass shooter soon to begin rehab

RALEIGH, N.C. — The medical condition of the suspected gunman in a Raleigh mass shooting continues to improve, sources tell WRAL News. Sources said 15-year-old Austin Thompson is at WakeMed, monitored by Raleigh police officers around the clock. That monitoring will continue when he begins physical rehabilitation, which sources said could be as soon as Friday.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fact check: Did this NC state Senate candidate fail to pay $300,000 in taxes?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Few issues tend to sway voters quite like taxes: Who has to pay them, who doesn’t — and how high they are. CBS 17 is fact-checking a campaign ad that accuses Republican North Carolina Senate candidate Mark Cavaliero of failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes for his computer security business.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for information on Carteret County murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is offering up to $25,000 for information regarding the August 3 murder of two Carteret County brothers. The bodies of Phillip Fulcher and his youngest brother, William, were found at the home they shared on Clem Fulcher Court in Atlantic. An autopsy performed at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville ruled their deaths as homicides.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man posed as CIA officer at Wake Forest gym, warrants say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested Thursday for pretending to be a CIA officer at a Wake Forest Planet Fitness gym, according to arrest warrants. According to arrest warrants obtained by CBS 17, Adrian Michael Crump, 58, of Rocky Mount, impersonated a law enforcement officer at a Planet Fitness gym in Wake Forest on Thursday.
WAKE FOREST, NC

