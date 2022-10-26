* Uber Technologies Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 61 cents​​ per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of thirty four analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 22 cents per share. * Revenue rose 72.2% to $8.34 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $8.12 billion. * Uber Technologies Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 61 cents​. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 22.4% in the last three months.​ * In the last 30 days four analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Uber Technologies Inc shares had risen by 0.3% this quarter and lost 36.6% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $1.21 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Uber Technologies Inc is $43.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 42 "strong buy" or "buy," 5 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 1 at 01:32 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.22 -0.61 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -0.26 -1.33 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.24 -0.18 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.35 -0.26 Beat.

9 HOURS AGO