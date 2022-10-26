Read full article on original website
Related
Iron County police arrest man they say threatened to shoot bus with AR-15
IRON COUNTY, Mo. — The Iron County Sheriff's Office and Annapolis Police Department arrested a man Friday afternoon after he threatened to shoot a bus. The Sheriff's Office received a call at about 3:00 p.m. Friday regarding a man armed with an AR-15 threatening to cause harm to others. He was dressed in camouflage.
myleaderpaper.com
Sheriff’s Office warns residents to be on lookout for scam calls
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is warning county residents about a recent phone scam that numerous local residents have reported. According to those reports, the scammer calls and claims to be a current Jefferson County deputy and demands people pay a fine for missing a court date. The Sheriff’s...
suntimesnews.com
Two Vergennes, Illinois residents hurt in Highway 32 crash
JEFFERSON CITY — Two Vergennes, Illinois residents suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash on Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve County Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 56-year-old Rodger A. Miller and 55-year-old Annabell F. Miller were taken to Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital by ambulance. The...
myleaderpaper.com
Three-vehicle accident leaves House Springs man in critical condition
Richard L. Lalk Jr., 41, of House Springs was seriously injured Thursday, Oct. 27, in a three-vehicle accident on Antire Road south of Brookside Drive between Eureka and High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:47 p.m., Lalk was riding south on a 2013 Yamaha FZ1-SC when he...
kbsi23.com
1 facing charges after reports of firearms discharge in Cape Girardeau County
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces several felony charges after sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a possible domestic involving potential discharge of a firearm on Cedar Hills Lane in Cape Girardeau County on Thursday. This is near Hwy. 177 north of Cape Girardeau city limits.
myleaderpaper.com
Park Hills man, Potosi woman hurt in crash north of De Soto
A Park Hills man and a Potosi woman were injured Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, in a three-vehicle accident at highways 21 and 110 north of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:32 p.m., Jesse M. Brawley, 47, of Farmington was driving a southbound 1998 Dodge Dakota and...
suntimesnews.com
Tuesday traffic crash on Highway 32 injures two
JEFFERSON CITY — Two persons were hurt, one of them seriously, in a traffic crash on Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve County Tuesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 50-year-old Billy M. Lankford of St. Mary suffered serious injuries and 42-year-old Julie W. Klinkhardt of Ste. Genevieve suffered moderate injuries. Both were taken to Mercy Hospital South by ambulance.
KFVS12
Police: Driver arrested after hitting pole, man in wheelchair
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a man in a wheelchair in Cape Girardeau. The crash happened Friday, October 28 at 1:21 a.m. on the 1000 block of Broadway Street. According to Cape Girardeau Police, a vehicle went...
mymoinfo.com
Jeffco 9-1-1 Dispatch trunk or treat event
(Cedar Hill) Several 1st responders will be taking part in the Jeffco 9-1-1 Trunk or Treat tonight in Cedar Hill. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says they will have a lot going on for those wanting to come out for some fun. The Jeffco 9-1-1 Trunk or...
suntimesnews.com
Perryville man unhurt in three-vehicle crash on I-55 in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CITY – A 38-year-old Perryville man escaped without injury a three-vehicle crash on I-55 in Jefferson County late Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Lucas J. Bollinger was the driver of a southbound 2018 GMC 3500 which attempted a lane change and struck the front right side of a 2013 Freightliner. A 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis then struck the left side of the GMC. The GMC and the Mercury then traveled off the left side of the road and struck the concrete barrier.
myleaderpaper.com
Accident in De Soto leaves Farmington teen seriously injured
A Farmington teenager was seriously injured Tuesday, Oct. 25, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Baisch Drive southeast of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7 p.m., Emily A. Keener, 36, of Farmington was driving north in a 2006 Ford 500 car when she lost...
KFVS12
Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday, October 27. Officers responded at 1:25 a.m. to the intersection of William Street and West End Boulevard after hearing gunfire nearby. When they arrived, officer found a man had been shot. The victim was...
KFVS12
Domestic situation, person in custody in Cape Girardeau County
Record low water levels on the Mississippi River have unearthed some hidden treasures, as well as created a popular tourist attraction. But that's about to change. Winter is right around the corner, but it looks like a seasonal surge in viruses is already here. Illinois seeing increased high school graduation...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington teenager injured in two-vehicle crash
A Farmington teenager was injured in a two-vehicle accident on northbound Highway 67 at Baisch Drive Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Emily Keener of Farmington was driving a 2006 Ford 500, lost control, and struck the rear of a vehicle being towed by a tow truck. While Kenner was not injured, a passenger in the vehicle a 13-year-old female juvenile was taken by ambulance to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident took place at 7 o’clock Tuesday night.
Washington Missourian
St. Clair Police Department’s Debrecht recognized by DEA for assistance in ‘large scale’ investigation
A longtime member of the St. Clair Police Department was recognized Wednesday morning for his work in assisting the Drug Enforcement Administration with their investigation into a Collinsville, Illinois, doctor that was illegally prescribing an anti-anxiety drug to individuals that he had no doctor-patient relationship with or had ever met to determine their need for the drug.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man facing several felony charges after traffic stop
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces several felony charges after a traffic stop on October 23. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle near Broadway and Clark Street. Kaydence Kyler Robertson, 20, Cape Girardeau faces charges of a Class D felony of unlawful...
Ex-St. Louis Co. nurse obtained fentanyl for personal use
A former St. Louis County nurse pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges and admitted to fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for her own personal use.
kfmo.com
Ironton Residents Sustain Injuries
(Ozark County, MO) Two people from Ironton, 31 year old Shannon E Ross, and 29 year old Dalton C. West, are recovering form moderate injuries after they were involved in a one car wreck in Ozark County Tuesday morning just before 8 o'clock. Highway Patrol records show Ross was driving south on Highway 181, two miles south of Dora, when the car ran off the right side of the road, struck a driveway, and rolled over. West, who was a passenger in the vehicle was not wearing his seat belt while Ross was wearing hers. They were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs man charged for allegedly starting shed fire
A House Springs man has been charged with two felonies for allegedly setting fire to a large shed in the 6800 block of Meadow Lane in Byrnes Mill. Both the shed and a garage next to it were damaged in the fire, which was reported early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, authorities reported.
Comments / 0