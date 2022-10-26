ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve County, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Sheriff’s Office warns residents to be on lookout for scam calls

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is warning county residents about a recent phone scam that numerous local residents have reported. According to those reports, the scammer calls and claims to be a current Jefferson County deputy and demands people pay a fine for missing a court date. The Sheriff’s...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

Two Vergennes, Illinois residents hurt in Highway 32 crash

JEFFERSON CITY — Two Vergennes, Illinois residents suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash on Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve County Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 56-year-old Rodger A. Miller and 55-year-old Annabell F. Miller were taken to Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital by ambulance. The...
VERGENNES, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Park Hills man, Potosi woman hurt in crash north of De Soto

A Park Hills man and a Potosi woman were injured Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, in a three-vehicle accident at highways 21 and 110 north of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:32 p.m., Jesse M. Brawley, 47, of Farmington was driving a southbound 1998 Dodge Dakota and...
DE SOTO, MO
suntimesnews.com

Tuesday traffic crash on Highway 32 injures two

JEFFERSON CITY — Two persons were hurt, one of them seriously, in a traffic crash on Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve County Tuesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 50-year-old Billy M. Lankford of St. Mary suffered serious injuries and 42-year-old Julie W. Klinkhardt of Ste. Genevieve suffered moderate injuries. Both were taken to Mercy Hospital South by ambulance.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jeffco 9-1-1 Dispatch trunk or treat event

(Cedar Hill) Several 1st responders will be taking part in the Jeffco 9-1-1 Trunk or Treat tonight in Cedar Hill. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says they will have a lot going on for those wanting to come out for some fun. The Jeffco 9-1-1 Trunk or...
CEDAR HILL, MO
suntimesnews.com

Perryville man unhurt in three-vehicle crash on I-55 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CITY – A 38-year-old Perryville man escaped without injury a three-vehicle crash on I-55 in Jefferson County late Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Lucas J. Bollinger was the driver of a southbound 2018 GMC 3500 which attempted a lane change and struck the front right side of a 2013 Freightliner. A 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis then struck the left side of the GMC. The GMC and the Mercury then traveled off the left side of the road and struck the concrete barrier.
PERRYVILLE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Accident in De Soto leaves Farmington teen seriously injured

A Farmington teenager was seriously injured Tuesday, Oct. 25, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Baisch Drive southeast of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7 p.m., Emily A. Keener, 36, of Farmington was driving north in a 2006 Ford 500 car when she lost...
DE SOTO, MO
KFVS12

Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday, October 27. Officers responded at 1:25 a.m. to the intersection of William Street and West End Boulevard after hearing gunfire nearby. When they arrived, officer found a man had been shot. The victim was...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington teenager injured in two-vehicle crash

A Farmington teenager was injured in a two-vehicle accident on northbound Highway 67 at Baisch Drive Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Emily Keener of Farmington was driving a 2006 Ford 500, lost control, and struck the rear of a vehicle being towed by a tow truck. While Kenner was not injured, a passenger in the vehicle a 13-year-old female juvenile was taken by ambulance to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident took place at 7 o’clock Tuesday night.
FARMINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

St. Clair Police Department’s Debrecht recognized by DEA for assistance in ‘large scale’ investigation

A longtime member of the St. Clair Police Department was recognized Wednesday morning for his work in assisting the Drug Enforcement Administration with their investigation into a Collinsville, Illinois, doctor that was illegally prescribing an anti-anxiety drug to individuals that he had no doctor-patient relationship with or had ever met to determine their need for the drug.
SAINT CLAIR, MO
kfmo.com

Ironton Residents Sustain Injuries

(Ozark County, MO) Two people from Ironton, 31 year old Shannon E Ross, and 29 year old Dalton C. West, are recovering form moderate injuries after they were involved in a one car wreck in Ozark County Tuesday morning just before 8 o'clock. Highway Patrol records show Ross was driving south on Highway 181, two miles south of Dora, when the car ran off the right side of the road, struck a driveway, and rolled over. West, who was a passenger in the vehicle was not wearing his seat belt while Ross was wearing hers. They were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
IRONTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

House Springs man charged for allegedly starting shed fire

A House Springs man has been charged with two felonies for allegedly setting fire to a large shed in the 6800 block of Meadow Lane in Byrnes Mill. Both the shed and a garage next to it were damaged in the fire, which was reported early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, authorities reported.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO

