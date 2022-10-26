JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that, through the Safer Streets Initiative, his office has secured a 13 count indictment against six defendants in the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri, which include counts of Conspiracy to Distribute 500 grams or more of Methamphetamine, Distribution of 5 grams or more of Actual Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. The list of defendants includes Donald “Andy” Nolen, Gregory M. Singleton, Jr., Justin T. Padgett, Eric M. Stilley, Devin E. Lawson, and Eric S. Sheridan.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO