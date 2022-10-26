Read full article on original website
The late Curt Vogel is inducted in the the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame
JEFFERSON CITY – On Friday, October 28, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inducted the 2022 Class of the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame. The class includes six Missouri veterans, including Curt Vogel of Perryville who was honored posthumously. Curt M. Vogel (posthumous),...
Perryville’s Legion Lake to be stocked with rainbow trout
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) annual winter trout program will soon begin with the stocking of nearly 9,000 rainbow trout in four southeast Missouri waters – Perryville’s Legion Lake, Jackson’s Rotary Lake, Farmington’s Giessing Lake, and Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond.
Perryville Chamber of Commerce has four new board members
PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Chamber of Commerce has elected four new members of the Chamber’s board of directors. The Chamber announced Friday the election results. The new board members are Annie Bauwens of Citizens Electric Corp., Melissa Hoehn of First State Community Bank, Shannon Miesner of The Bank of Missouri and Conner Stark of SMC Electric.
SG Library to replace Bloomsdale facility with ‘lockbox’
STE. GENEVIEVE – After four years and deliberation between the board, commissioners, and patrons the difficult decision has been made to vacate the current Bloomsdale Library location effective January 1, 2023. “After looking at the numbers, we noticed that more residents were picking up their holds over any other service we offered,” Library Director Shawn Long said. “That got me to start looking at how we can be more effective with both our staff and our budget. After discussing options with other libraries, a 24/7 locker made the most sense for our Bloomsdale area.”
EPA’s most productive laboratory gets 20-year facility lease, reduces footprint while maintaining analytical capability and jobs ￼
LENEXA, Kan.–The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Kansas City Science and Technology Center (KCSTC), located at 300 Minnesota Ave. in Kansas City, Kansas, has renewed its facility lease through 2043. Today, EPA Region 7 and local leaders celebrated the 20-year lease renewal at the KCSTC. The lease renewal reduces...
St. Vincent de Paul is growing to meet new demand
PERRYVILLE – The Perryville Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP) has purchased the Colonnade Building including 1.3 acres of land at 312 N. Jackson Street. SVDP is an international Catholic lay organization of women and men who grow spiritually by helping the needy and suffering.
October 29 River Region Sports Wrap
PERRYVLLE – Fifth seed Perryville fell to fourth seed Farmington 49-0 last night. STE. GENEVIEVE – Third seed Ste. Genevieve topped sixth seed Dexter 56-17 last night. The Dragons will play at Park Hills Central Friday night as the Class 3 District 1 Tournament continues. CHESTER – Chester...
Two Vergennes, Illinois residents hurt in Highway 32 crash
JEFFERSON CITY — Two Vergennes, Illinois residents suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash on Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve County Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 56-year-old Rodger A. Miller and 55-year-old Annabell F. Miller were taken to Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital by ambulance. The...
Chester School Board to meet in special session Tuesday
CHESTER – A special meeting of the Chester School District Board of Education will be held Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the High School Family & Consumer Science Classroom (217B) located at 1901 Swanwick Street, Chester, IL. AGENDA. 1. Call to Order and Roll Call. 2....
Perryville Board of Aldermen meets Tuesday
PERRYVILLE – The Perryville Board of Aldermen will meet Tuesday in regular session. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the city hall council chambers, 215 N.West Street, Perryville. The meeting is open to the public.
Tuesday traffic crash on Highway 32 injures two
JEFFERSON CITY — Two persons were hurt, one of them seriously, in a traffic crash on Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve County Tuesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 50-year-old Billy M. Lankford of St. Mary suffered serious injuries and 42-year-old Julie W. Klinkhardt of Ste. Genevieve suffered moderate injuries. Both were taken to Mercy Hospital South by ambulance.
Suspects charged with Sparta home invasion
SPARTA, Ill. — The Sparta, Illinois Police Department has announced the arrest of three individuals on home invasion and other charges. According to a police statement, on Monday, October 24, 2022 at approximately 11:45 p.m., the Sparta Police Department responded to a home invasion where the suspects had fled the scene prior to arrival.
