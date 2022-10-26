Read full article on original website
U.S. gas at $4-$5 is a thing of the past, says Tellurian chairman
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The chairman of liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Tellurian Inc (TELL.A), Charif Souki, on Tuesday said that cheap U.S. gas is a thing of the past and the only solution for Europe's energy crisis is to invest in U.S. gas infrastructure.
Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon (Including Pricing)
Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's firm, the world's No....
Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country
With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
rigzone.com
The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
The diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast, prompting at least one supplier to initiate emergency protocols. “Because conditions are rapidly devolving” fuel supplier Mansfield Energy is now requiring a 72-hour notice for deliveries to secure fuel and...
Truth About Cars
Bad News About the U.S. Diesel Supply
Over the summer, the United States witnessed record fuel prices. But the elephant in the room wasn’t how much people were having to pay for regular unleaded gasoline, it was the possibility that the nation might run into diesel shortages going into the fall. Global deficits had manifested in...
Jalopnik
General Motors Hit With $102.6 Million Lawsuit Verdict Over Oil Consumption Engine Issue
General Motors is being hit with a pretty damn big class action lawsuit verdict in California. According to Business Wire, a jury slapped GM with a $102.6 million verdict over accusations it hid an engine defect that led to excessive oil consumption. The issue – which came from GM’s 5.3-liter...
rigzone.com
USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record
'This boost in gas stocks, resulting from increased domestic supply amid easing demand, means storage levels are now just eight percent below the five-year average'. In a new North America gas and LNG market update report, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain highlighted that last week’s underground storage injection of 129 billion cubic feet was the second largest since the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) began reporting weekly storage data in January 2010.
Judge rejects bid to resume construction on $1B power line from Canada into Maine
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A judge declined a request by developers of a $1 billion power line to resume construction, keeping the project on hold until a judge's decision next year on the constitutionality of a referendum that halted the project. The judge on Friday rejected an injunction by...
american-rails.com
EMD "E" Locomotives
Along with its iconic FT series, the E series was developed primarily for passenger service and would become one of the principal diesel-electric models to spell the end for steam. The design was first developed in the 1930s as the EA, featuring a slant-nose and sweeping carbody. Quite attractive it...
Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.
TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
Nova Scotia touted its huge ‘green’ energy plant. Turns out it’s powered by coal
N mid-September, the government of the Canadian province of Nova Scotia announced a blockbuster, 5bn-watt “green” hydrogen plant. The plant was meant to deliver 200,000 tonnes of ammonia to Europe each year, without the use of fossil fuels. Heading into November there is no prospect green power will...
energynow.ca
U.S. depletion of Strategic Petroleum Reserve highlights Canada’s energy security benefits
Like the cancellation of Canada’s Keystone XL pipeline, the unprecedented depletion of the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve is contributing to a less energy secure world, says a veteran Wall Street energy analyst. SPR inventories are at their lowest level in nearly 40 years as the White House releases oil to temper U.S. gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections. “The original intention of the SPR was to protect the U.S. against geopolitical disruptions versus simply trying to tame high oil prices. The spare capacity cushion is pretty tight right now,” says Arjun Murti, a former partner with Goldman Sachs. “Keystone XL and more Canadian production would help support long-term energy security and reliable supply.”
cdrecycler.com
Rail deal falls through
The membership of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BMWED), the third-largest railroad union in the U.S., voted against ratification of the tentative national agreement reached with the Class I freight railroads. The vote sends the railroad companies and their workers back to the bargaining table and resets the countdown to a potential work stoppage.
rtands.com
Construction update on the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension
RT&S has reported extensively on the progress of the Metrolinx Eglinton project over the past couple of years. Here's the latest report from the agency. We talk a lot about tunnelling. But that’s because there has been a lot to talk about, given the progress that’s been made since tunnelling...
Jalopnik
There's Only a 25 Day Supply of Diesel in the U.S.: Report
The U.S. is getting worrying close to a nationwide diesel shortage. Bloomberg reports that demand for the fuel is up, but at the same time supply in the United States remains at the lowest level of the season, ever. On the other hand, gasoline prices remain relatively steady. The current average price for a gallon of gas is now $3.82, according to AAA, still considerably lower than the current average price for a gallon of diesel at $5.34.
Progressive Rail Roading
Coos Bay port wins federal grant for rail tie, ballast project
The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay has received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for tie and ballast work on the Coos Bay Rail Line (CBRL), which serves the port. Issued through the federal Port Infrastructure and Development Program (PIDP), the grant will fund a...
Railroads reject latest proposal from third largest union, as strike date looms
US freight railroads rejected a new sick leave proposal from a union of track maintenance workers that is threatening to go on strike in less than 30 days without a new labor deal.
american-rails.com
GE "Evolution Series" Locomotives
The ES40DC, ES44DC, ES44AC, ES44C4, ET44AC, and ET44C4 were the final models cataloged by General Electric as part of its low emission, Evolution Series. On February 25, 2019 GE Transportation officially merged with Wabtec, forming Wabtec Freight. In the late 1980s GE surpassed long-time industry leader Electro-Motive (after EMD faltered with its SD50 line).
Progressive Rail Roading
Rail supplier news from Transdev, Greenbrier, AECOM and IntelliTrans (Oct. 28)
Transdev announced an agreement to acquire First Transit Inc., a mobility solutions company specializing in transit systems. Headquartered in Cincinnati, First Transit operates multiple sustainable transit modes in the United States and Canada, including commuter and light rail. The acquisition will extend Transdev's North American operations to Canada's western provinces. The purchase will enable both companies to better provide transit agencies with their decarbonization efforts and create more affordable public transportation, Transdev officials said in a press release. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Progressive Rail Roading
USDOT to award $703 million in port infrastructure grants
Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced it will award more than $703 million in grants to fund 41 projects in 22 states and one territory that will improve port facilities. The grants will be issued through the Maritime Administration's Port Infrastructure Development Program. The funding, made possible by the...
