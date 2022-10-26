Read full article on original website
Related
Progressive Rail Roading
ASLRRA honors Pacific Harbor Line with President's Safety Award
The American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association yesterday presented its President's Safety Award to Pacific Harbor Line Inc. (PHL). The award recognizes railroads' safety records, based on 2021 Federal Railroad Administration data, that demonstrate the lowest FRA-reportable employee injury frequency rate. PHL earned the award in the 250,000 to...
Progressive Rail Roading
USDOT to award $703 million in port infrastructure grants
Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced it will award more than $703 million in grants to fund 41 projects in 22 states and one territory that will improve port facilities. The grants will be issued through the Maritime Administration's Port Infrastructure Development Program. The funding, made possible by the...
Progressive Rail Roading
Coos Bay port wins federal grant for rail tie, ballast project
The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay has received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for tie and ballast work on the Coos Bay Rail Line (CBRL), which serves the port. Issued through the federal Port Infrastructure and Development Program (PIDP), the grant will fund a...
Progressive Rail Roading
Business as un-usual: Alaska Railroad boosts both passenger, freight traffic in 2022
For the Alaska Railroad, total freight tonnage is up this year after reaching 2.5 million in 2021 and 2.6 million in 2020. Moreover, annual freight revenue is trending at a 41% gain in 2022 after rising 5% in 2021 and jumping 14% in 2019. What's changing and what is staying...
Progressive Rail Roading
FRA sets hearing on two-person train crew rule
The Federal Railroad Administration yesterday announced it will hold a hearing Dec. 14 to accept public comments on its proposed rulemaking that would establish minimum safety requirements for the size of train crews. The hearing will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Eastern time) in Washington, D.C., and...
Progressive Rail Roading
CP posts 'solid' Q3 financial results
Canadian Pacific reported "solid" third-quarter 2022 results, including revenue of CA$2.31 billion, diluted earnings per share (EPS) of 96 cents and an adjusted diluted EPS of $1.01, company officials announced yesterday. CP's operating ratio (OR) improved to 59.5% from 60.2% compared to the same period last year. The Class I...
Comments / 0