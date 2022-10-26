ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Progressive Rail Roading

ASLRRA honors Pacific Harbor Line with President's Safety Award

The American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association yesterday presented its President's Safety Award to Pacific Harbor Line Inc. (PHL). The award recognizes railroads' safety records, based on 2021 Federal Railroad Administration data, that demonstrate the lowest FRA-reportable employee injury frequency rate. PHL earned the award in the 250,000 to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Progressive Rail Roading

USDOT to award $703 million in port infrastructure grants

Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced it will award more than $703 million in grants to fund 41 projects in 22 states and one territory that will improve port facilities. The grants will be issued through the Maritime Administration's Port Infrastructure Development Program. The funding, made possible by the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Progressive Rail Roading

Coos Bay port wins federal grant for rail tie, ballast project

The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay has received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for tie and ballast work on the Coos Bay Rail Line (CBRL), which serves the port. Issued through the federal Port Infrastructure and Development Program (PIDP), the grant will fund a...
COOS BAY, OR
Progressive Rail Roading

FRA sets hearing on two-person train crew rule

The Federal Railroad Administration yesterday announced it will hold a hearing Dec. 14 to accept public comments on its proposed rulemaking that would establish minimum safety requirements for the size of train crews. The hearing will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Eastern time) in Washington, D.C., and...
WASHINGTON, DC
Progressive Rail Roading

CP posts 'solid' Q3 financial results

Canadian Pacific reported "solid" third-quarter 2022 results, including revenue of CA$2.31 billion, diluted earnings per share (EPS) of 96 cents and an adjusted diluted EPS of $1.01, company officials announced yesterday. CP's operating ratio (OR) improved to 59.5% from 60.2% compared to the same period last year. The Class I...

