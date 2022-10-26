Read full article on original website
Riders with Disabilities Sue MTA to Close the Gap Between Subway Train and Platform
The MTA is facing a new legal challenge from New Yorkers with disabilities — just months after the transit agency settled two other lawsuits that resulted in a commitment to add elevators or ramps at most subway stations by 2055. Jose Martinez, The City This article was originally published on Oct 26 3:25pm EDT by […] The post Riders with Disabilities Sue MTA to Close the Gap Between Subway Train and Platform appeared first on W42ST.
Subway safety is an election issue and problem for the MTA’s finances. But just how dangerous is it to ride the rails?
NYPD officers stand outside a subway train. Just last month, the NYPD’s top uniformed officer said subway crime was near an all-time low. A lot has happened since then. [ more › ]
Unarmed guards at 6 NYC subway stations combating fare evasion
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA deployed unarmed guards at six subway stations in a pilot effort to combat fare evasion, transit officials said at a Wednesday board meeting. It was launched in “the last few months without much fanfare,” NYC Transit President Richard Davey said. He said there’s been a “dramatic increase” in fares […]
Man killed leaping in front of moving subway at UWS station
A man has died after he jumped in front of an oncoming subway train on the Upper West Side Friday, police said.
New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out
The New York City Police Department has announced a hijacked MTA bus in Queens has been stopped after being taken at gunpoint earlier this morning. Law enforcement officials said the gunman entered the bus at the area of 199th Street and Linden Boulevard. He ordered the driver to drive, but the driver ended up jumping off the bus. The suspect drove a few blocks away before crashing into a telephone pole near 232nd Street. The bus crashed into a nearby telephone pole at 234th Street. The NYPD said the hijacker was taken into custody. At this time, there are no The post New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Development ‘El Borinquen Residences’ Now Complete at 3401 Third Avenue in The Bronx
Developers and city agencies recently celebrated the completed of El Borinquen Residences, a new, deeply affordable property in The Bronx. Located at 3401 Third Avenue in the Morrisania neighborhood, the ten-story building houses 148 affordable apartments, including 29 homes for seniors at or below 30 percent Area Median Income (AMI), and 90 units designated for the formerly homeless and youths aging out of foster care. The latter includes access to on-site supportive services.
bkreader.com
BK Landlord Required to Pay $82,500 in Penalties, Correct Multiple Lead Paint Violations
The New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development announced it has reached a settlement agreement with a major landlord to correct multiple lead paint violations involving buildings located in Brooklyn. In total, there were 80 lead-based paint violations found across six Brooklyn buildings. This impacted 285 homes of...
Changes to NY State Drivers License and Social Security? Why Choose X?
The look and options available for our New York State driver's license have evolved in 2022 and your Social Security information is about to as well. One example for your drivers license is the Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany you will need one by May 3, 2023.
Come back next year: Asylum seeker resource center in Manhattan lacks resources
Jennifer Arcia, seen with her husband and two kids, said getting help at the resource center for asylum seekers seemed "like a question of luck." Migrants say they’re being turned away empty-handed from the resource center. Many then return to the Port Authority Bus Terminal, where they arrived aboard buses sent from the border. [ more › ]
queenoftheclick.com
R Train Hotel at 95th Street – Andrew Gounardes and Max Rose Show Up At Stations For Votes, But Won’t Help These People
Every morning, Bay Ridge residents see people who need help. They contacted local politicians and nothing changes here. (See previous pics here) Max Rose was campaigning at this station and didn’t want to go downstairs to help them. Senator Andrew Gounardes is aware that there are people on the...
Man, 78, beaten on Manhattan train amid subway crime spate: NYPD says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A duo beat a 78-year-old man aboard a Manhattan subway train Thursday after he asked them to lower the volume of their music, according to the NYPD. The assault was one of at least three violent crimes in the city’s transit system spanning just over 14 hours Thursday into Friday, along […]
Democrats are anxious about an unlikely battleground: New York City
Supporters of Gov. Kathy Hochul are concerned her ground game in the nation's largest city is faltering as Republican Lee Zeldin makes polling gains across the state.
Bed-Stuy nonprofit fights to save community safe haven
A Bet-Study nonprofit is fighting to save a community safe haven and home to its 174-year-old group.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 740 Brook Avenue in Woodstock, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 740 Brook Avenue, a nine-story mixed-use building in Woodstock, The Bronx. Designed by Dattner Architects and developed by Phipps Houses with construction financing through NYC Housing Preservation and Development and New York State Homes and Community Renewal, the structure yields 55 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 42 units for residents at 30 to 100 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $16,183 to $165,500.
Former ‘Worst Landlord’ Forced to Pay $82K in Latest Settlement with NYC Housing Agency
It’s the latest civil penalty leveled against Jason Korn, the former “Worst Landlord” on the Public Advocate’s annual list of terrible property owners. One of New York’s most notorious landlords will pay $82,500 to settle dozens of lead paint violations inside six of his Brooklyn apartment buildings, the city’s housing agency said Wednesday.
Gunfight erupts on New York City street
NEW YORK, NY – A gun battle erupted on the streets of the Bronx last Friday as a group of gunmen exchanged fire with a man getting out of his car along Bronx River Avenue. The shootout happened at around 5 pm. A video released today by the New York City Police Department shows two men getting out of a Jeep and bullets striking the vehicle multiple times. The two men retreated back to the car while under fire and started firing back at the unidentified suspect. Police have not identified any suspects or victims, as nearly a dozen shots The post Gunfight erupts on New York City street appeared first on Shore News Network.
Rev. Calvin Butts, towering NY religious and political figure, dies at 73
Rev. Calvin Butts was a towering political and religious figure in New York Butts was the pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church, one of the city's largest congregations. [ more › ]
Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, community leader and longtime pastor in Harlem, dies at 73
The Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, a prominent faith leader who led Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, died on Friday, the church said. He was 73.
Commercial Observer
Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons
Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
NY 11: The battle for Staten Island and South Brooklyn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — PIX 11 has been traveling the tri-state looking at the closest Congressional races that will decide the balance of power in the House of Representatives come to Election Day. Political reporter Henry Rosoff has traveled more than 600 miles to examine these races, but for his final report, he stayed in the […]
