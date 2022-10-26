Read full article on original website
Progressive Rail Roading
CP posts 'solid' Q3 financial results
Canadian Pacific reported "solid" third-quarter 2022 results, including revenue of CA$2.31 billion, diluted earnings per share (EPS) of 96 cents and an adjusted diluted EPS of $1.01, company officials announced yesterday. CP's operating ratio (OR) improved to 59.5% from 60.2% compared to the same period last year. The Class I...
Progressive Rail Roading
Business as un-usual: Alaska Railroad boosts both passenger, freight traffic in 2022
For the Alaska Railroad, total freight tonnage is up this year after reaching 2.5 million in 2021 and 2.6 million in 2020. Moreover, annual freight revenue is trending at a 41% gain in 2022 after rising 5% in 2021 and jumping 14% in 2019. What's changing and what is staying...
Progressive Rail Roading
Rail supplier news from Transdev, Greenbrier, AECOM and IntelliTrans (Oct. 28)
Transdev announced an agreement to acquire First Transit Inc., a mobility solutions company specializing in transit systems. Headquartered in Cincinnati, First Transit operates multiple sustainable transit modes in the United States and Canada, including commuter and light rail. The acquisition will extend Transdev's North American operations to Canada's western provinces. The purchase will enable both companies to better provide transit agencies with their decarbonization efforts and create more affordable public transportation, Transdev officials said in a press release. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Progressive Rail Roading
U.S. freight-rail volumes dipped 1.1% in Week 42
U.S. freight railroads reported a 1.1% decrease in traffic to 505,322 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending Oct. 22 compared with volumes in the same week a year ago, according to Association of American Railroads data. The railroads logged 237,456 carloads, down 0.7%, and 267,866 containers and trailers,...
