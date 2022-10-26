The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its Travel Retail (TR) division. Since its founding in 1992, the vision has become one of the company’s leading growth channels, covering the world of duty-free environments, including airports, airlines, cruises, downtown locations and border shops. The company’s vision is to be the prestige beauty leader for the traveling consumer, inspiring the next generation of travelers with transformative products and high-touch experiences across its diverse brand portfolio. From its humble beginnings, the division now touches approximately 150 countries and territories around the world, inspiring and introducing travelers from all cultures to ELC’s portfolio of prestige brands and products.

