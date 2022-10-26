Read full article on original website
Net Sales for Colgate-Palmolive Company Increase 1.0% in Q3 Results
Net sales for the Colgate-Palmolive Company increased 1.0% for Q3. Organic sales increased 7.0% with growth in every division and all four categories. GAAP EPS declined 1% to $0.74; Base Business EPS declined 9% to $0.74, both of which reflect a negative foreign exchange translation impact of $0.05. GAAP Gross profit margin and Base Business Gross profit margin both decreased 220 basis points to 57.2%
Global Color Cosmetics Market To Reach $140 Billion by 2031
Big news for makeup marketers and formulators: the global color cosmetics market is slated to expand at a CAGR of more than 6% and be valued at over US$ 140 billion by 2031, according to new research from Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Online sales channels are...
Brixy Launches Nationwide Retail Partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market
Brixy, a San Diego-based health and beauty care brand, is launching a full line of shampoo and conditioner bars in Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide. The partnership brings Brixy's hair care products to all Sprouts stores. Sprouts Farmers Market is a specialty grocery store that takes extra care in curating uniquely healthy products to fit any lifestyle.
Method of Manufacturing Black Ginseng Low Molecular Collagen Essence
US Patent No. 11,478,413 B2 is awarded to a company from Korea. US Patent No. 11,478,413 B2 (Geum Joung Youn, Yeon Ju Kwak); Agricultural Corporation Gagopa-Healing Food, Changwon-si, Korea, has patented a method for manufacturing black ginseng low molecular collagen essence. It entails adding koji mould to ginseng to manufacture black ginseng; mixing the black ginseng with oligosaccharide, to manufacture black ginseng concentrate; and fermenting and sterilizing the black ginseng concentrate, after adding collagen to the black ginseng concentrate.
Chelating Agents To Improve Color Stability of Resorcinol
US Patent No. 11,478,411 B2 is awarded to Unilever. US Patent No. 11,478,411 B2 (Lei Huang, Teanoosh Moaddel); Conopco, Inc. (Unilever), has patented a process for preparing a cosmetic composition that entails preparing, separately, a water phase and an oil phase; emulsifying the water phase and the oil phase to prepare a cosmetically acceptable base; preparing an adduct by combining a compound selected from resorcinol, phenylethyl resorcinol, 4-alkyl substituted resorcinol and mixtures thereof with a chelating agent in water; and combining the adduct obtained in step (c) with the cosmetically acceptable base of step (b). The process does not comprise a combination of 4-hexyl resorcinol with ethylenediamine di-succinic acid.
Buyers Seeking Supplier Diversity, Wellness & Innovation for Retail Shelves
Supplier diversity, wellness and product discovery were all top-of-mind among buyers in Q3 as retailers seek new ways to entice consumers in the face of inflationary pressures, according to research uncovered in RangeMe's Retail Roundup: Q3 2022 report. The report highlights trends among the activity of US and international buyers on the platform.
In-Cosmetics Asia Announce Shortlist for Innovation Zone Awards
The organizers of In-cosmetics Asia, the leading event in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region for personal care ingredients, have announced the shortlist for the 2022 Innovation Zone Awards. Highlighting the newest ingredient innovations launched since March 2022, the awards will honor the best Innovation Zone ingredients along with the best...
Arbonne Presented with Sustainability Award From UK Direct Selling Association
Arbonne UK, Arbonne International's subsidiary in the United Kingdom, was honored by the UK Direct Selling Association (UK DSA) with its Sustainability Award for redefining what it means to be a conscious corporation. The award was presented during the UK DSA Conference 2022 in Oxford, England. As a Certified B...
Estée Lauder Companies Celebrates 30 Years of Travel Retail Division
The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its Travel Retail (TR) division. Since its founding in 1992, the vision has become one of the company’s leading growth channels, covering the world of duty-free environments, including airports, airlines, cruises, downtown locations and border shops. The company’s vision is to be the prestige beauty leader for the traveling consumer, inspiring the next generation of travelers with transformative products and high-touch experiences across its diverse brand portfolio. From its humble beginnings, the division now touches approximately 150 countries and territories around the world, inspiring and introducing travelers from all cultures to ELC’s portfolio of prestige brands and products.
Professional Beauty Association Supports Action to Extend the Tax Tip Credit to the Beauty Industry
The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) has sent a letter to Congress urging lawmakers to extend the 45B FICA tax tip credit to the beauty industry before adjourning this year. The letter, which currently has nearly 4,000 signatures, urgently requests Speaker Pelosi and Leaders Chuck Schumer, Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell...
