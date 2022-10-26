Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Allied Services Hospice and Palliative Program
There are many aspects to hospice that the typical reader may not think about until they are faced with making end of life decisions for a loved one or themselves. Laura A. Marion RN, BSN, Assistant Vice President at Allied Services Hospice and Palliative Program, recently discussed a few unique facts.
WFMZ-TV Online
Elections board changes polling locations in Scranton, Dunmore, Old Forge
Some voters in Old Forge, Dunmore and Scranton will cast ballots at new polling locations on Election Day. The Lackawanna County Board of Elections voted unanimously Friday to temporarily relocate six polling places. The voting precincts, their former locations, new locations and reasons for the change are:. Scranton 6th Ward,...
Times News
Marian holds Hall of Fame induction
The Marian Catholic High School Hall of Fame Committee held its induction ceremony on Oct. 23 at Capriotti’s Banquet Hall in Tresckow. Inducted were, front row from left, Mary Dakosty, who accepted the induction plaque for her son Stan Jr. (2001), head coach at Colgate University who was unable to attend, Angela Mazur Ferree (2000), Maria Poluka Serina (1999), Mary Horvat Vermillion (2002), Erin Brady Miles (1999); back row, George Dennis Boyle Jr. (1962), Tom Hydro (1986), Jamie Ryan (2002), Jeff Markosky (1990), and Al Donadi (2001). Also inducted but unable to attend was Jim Magda (1995). CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Eric Speece: Perseverance Against Setback
Ric Speece was recently inducted into the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame. He has been dedicated to football since he played it in his childhood backyard in his hometown of West Pittston. Although he broke his leg at age 4, Eric wanted to continue playing football. At age 7,...
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Wright Center dental team salvages man’s damaged teeth, confidence
James Coursen shielded his top teeth from view all the time, even adopting an awkward way of holding his hand in front of his mouth during meals with friends. His smile had become a cause of embarrassment. His mouth, a source of misery. The Scranton resident, now 21, sustained an...
slhn.org
Ribbon-Cutting for GSL Health Center at Pottsville
With the snip of an oversized scissors, officials from Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital (GSL) formally opened the new GSL Health Center in Pottsville, which provides non-emergent care for colds, scrapes, bumps and bruises, along with primary care, occupational medicine, physical therapy, x-rays and diagnostic laboratory services. The 21,000-square-foot facility,...
Final year for Halloween display in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — With the flick of a switch, Tommy Culkin transforms a dark alleyway in Scranton into a Halloween light display unlike any other. He's been doing it for more than 40 years. But this year marks the end of the light display as Culkin plans to wrap up the decades-long tradition due to it becoming harder to maintain.
Geisinger-St. Luke's opens third location in Schuylkill County
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Medical professionals spent Wednesday morning at the Geisinger- St. Luke's ribbon-cutting for a new health center in Pottsville. The facility has been caring for patients since mid-August, but officials celebrated the partnership between Geisinger and St.Luke's on Wednesday. The former site of the McCann school of...
WOLF
Scranton sets $3 million into supporting local business
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — On Monday, the City of Scranton announced new American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants worth a total of $3 million for small businesses and over $100,000 in loan-to-grant funding for an iconic Scranton business. ARPA is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill. The City...
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Factoryville Christmas Market 2022
Held in Christy Mathewson Park, the event was inspired by European Christmas Markets known for cozy wooden storefronts, handmade gifts, warm drinks, comfort foods and festive cheer. The park will once again transform into what has been described as a scene out of a Christmas movie, with twinkling lights and whimsical holiday decor.
Marianacci's celebrates 50 years of family business
WEST WYOMING, Pa. — The menu from 1972 at Marianacci's Italian Restaurant in West Wyoming shows things were a little different then. Folks could get a meal then for under a quarter. It was at a time when the Wyoming Valley was working hard to bounce back after the...
happeningsmagazinepa.com
“Upcountry” Pennsylvania’s Stone Walls
New England’s stone walls are emblematic of the entire region. They have been publicized in magazines and newspapers and depicted on postcards and calendars. However, not everyone is aware that stone walls can also be found in northeastern Pennsylvania that rival those of Connecticut and Massachusetts. You can see these Pennsylvania stone walls in Wayne County, an area that has historical roots with several New England states and resembles New England topographically.
New Imaging Department unveiled at UPMC Muncy
MUNCY, Pa. — UPMC Muncy in Lycoming County has undergone a bit of a makeover. Hospital staff unveiled the newly renovated Imaging department. "We spent a lot of time upgrading our equipment, the layout, to improve storage and how we keep things out of sight from our patients but still offer a nice environment that they feel comfortable in," said Jeff Kemmler, a manager at UPMC Muncy.
WFMZ-TV Online
City extending contract with delinquent trash fee collector
SCRANTON — The city will extend its contract for delinquent trash fee collection services and authorize the collector to pursue additional years of delinquencies. City council unanimously adopted a resolution Tuesday authorizing a one-year contract extension with Portnoff Law Associates, the firm Scranton hired early last year to collect delinquent trash fees for tax years 2002-2020. The extended contract runs through 2023.
In purple Pa., ‘polite’ conversation no longer includes divisive politics: Election 2022
EASTON – You want diversity? Just stroll into the Precision Cuts Barber Shop on South 18th Street.
Halloween parade rolls through Pottsville
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — People were embracing the spirit of Halloween in Schuylkill County. Downtown Pottsville was alive as the Halloween parade rolled through, complete with marching bands and fire trucks Tuesday. People were in costumes as far as the eye can see. You can't forget the candy. There was...
Student allegedly brings gun to school, bus
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials with the East Stroudsburg Area School District (ESASD) released a statement regarding a student bringing a gun on a school bus/school property. According to Rebecca Lopez, Administrative Assistant to the Director of Communications & Operations, a Lehman Intermediate School student brought a gun onto a school bus Tuesday […]
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Fleming, central Pennsylvania native, discusses returning home to face Penn State
Julian Fleming is gearing up to play his first ever college football game in his home state of Pennsylvania. Fleming, the junior WR out of Catawissa, PA, has seen a substantial increase in his role for the Buckeyes in 2022. According to Fleming, “mostly everyone” from his hometown is a Penn State fan.
Times News
Woman’s ghost believed to haunt JT inn
“Where is he! O no! He couldn’t go back to the woman he’s supposed to marry! We made a promise to cancel our weddings. He told me he’d love me forever, but he’s not here. Is he not coming. I can’t live without him!”. No...
WFMZ-TV Online
Exeter Twp. restaurant hosts trunk or treat
EXETER TWP., Pa. – Exeter Township rolled into Halloween season with some spooky fun Tuesday night. The Breakfast Hut on Perkiomen Avenue hosted a trunk or treat candy giveaway, organized by the Boy Scouts troops and Cub Scout packs of Exeter and Antietam school districts. More than 30 people...
Comments / 0