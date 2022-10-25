Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. was up 5.75 cents at $8.4050 a bushel; Dec. corn lost 1.25 cents at $6.85 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 1 cent at $3.5650 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was off 1 cent at $13.8175 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle fell .22 cent at $1.5145 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off .18 cent at $1.7642 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up .05 cent at $.8850 a pound.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .