Debbie Morton, 72, of Statesville, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House. Debbie was born October 17, 1950, in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Samuel L. Hindman and Charlotte Beckham Hindman. Debbie worked as a medical assistant, owned and operated Deb’s Errand Service, and taught at Mitchell Community College and Catawba Valley Community College. Debbie was a member of Front Street Baptist Church.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO