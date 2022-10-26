Read full article on original website
Taylorsville Times
Debbie Morton
Debbie Morton, 72, of Statesville, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House. Debbie was born October 17, 1950, in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Samuel L. Hindman and Charlotte Beckham Hindman. Debbie worked as a medical assistant, owned and operated Deb’s Errand Service, and taught at Mitchell Community College and Catawba Valley Community College. Debbie was a member of Front Street Baptist Church.
Taylorsville Times
Shelva Bunton Miller
Shelva Bunton Miller, 84, of Statesville, passed away on October 27, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. Shelva was born on August 20, 1938, in Iredell County, to the late Allie James Bunton Sr. and Macie Millsaps Bunton. Shelva worked as a furniture worker and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.
Taylorsville Times
Herman is WCS Beginning Teacher of the Year
Ms. Savanna Herman, of Taylorsville, is a sixth grade teacher at West Wilkes Middle School. She was recently named Wilkes County Schools 2022-2023 Beginning Teacher of the Year and she will compete for the NCCAT Beginning Teacher of the Year award. She is shown with Wilkes County Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Westley Wood.
