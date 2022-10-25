Read full article on original website
#4 BULLDOGS KNOCKED OFF BY NORTHERN STATE IN THREE SETS
Aberdeen, SD: The first time the UMD volleyball team faced off against Northern State, the Wolves showed that they were more than capable of competing with the Bulldogs, rankings and records aside. On Friday. Northern proved that point beyond a shadow of a doubt. The #4 Bulldogs fell in straight sets to the Wolves in Aberdeen. This is just the third loss of the season for UMD, leaving the team's record at 22-3. Northern improves to 16-9. Back in the September 17 matchup between these two squads, it was the Bulldogs that came out of the gate hot with a 6-1 start in front of their home crowd in Romano. Friday, the roles were totally flipped. Eerily, with their own home fans cheering them on, the Wolves continued the cycle, avenging their earlier effort with a 6-1 run of their own. Already, UMD was forced to burn a timeout. For the rest of the set, the Bulldogs were forced to play catch-up. They'd edge tantalizingly close to drawing even with the Wolves time and time again, cutting their deficit down to three at scores of 6-3, 7-4 and 9-6. Alas, the Wolves had no intentions of relinquishing their advantage- a 3-0 run to pump the lead up to a new high of six points at a score of 12-6 proved this quite well. The Bulldogs were able to better match Northern's pace after this, only getting outscored 6-5 for a stretch, but by this point, this wasn't enough. The score was 18-11, and UMD would need a huge effort to come all the way back. Credit to the Bulldogs- they never stopped fighting. At one point, UMD had the lead all the way back down to three at a score of just 20-17 Northern, prompting a timeout out of the Wolves. Unfortunately, out of the break, the teams found themselves in lockstep once again- which is all Northern State needed. The Wolves closed out the set on a tight 5-4 run to clinch a monumental 1-0 lead in the match. Try as they might, the Bulldogs couldn't dig themselves out of the big hole they found themselves in just a little too early,
#4 BULLDOGS WIPE FLOOR WITH MOORHEAD IN CLEAN SWEEP
Moorhead, Minn.- The #4 UMD volleyball team is 23-3. Heading into last night, they were 22-2. When you're as good as the Bulldogs are (and have been for some time) new wins can be easy to miss, but every single blemish on that record raises an eyebrow. While locked into that Rock-esque pose, it's also hard not to sink into pessimism. This is especially true of a loss like the one on Friday against a stout but unranked opponent, a match without a spotlight because it didn't seem like it needed one. Questions can arise.
UMD MEN'S HOCKEY SECURES THE WIN IN GAME ONE AGAINST CORNELL
Minnesota Duluth took game one against Cornell University in a 3-2 win after a late game-winning goal from Derek Daschke. The Bulldogs boosted their record to 3-4 and gave Cornell their first loss of the year, for a record of 0-1. Scoring for the Bulldogs was Wyatt Kaiser, Ben Steeves,...
UMD FOOTBALL WITH A BIG WIN OVER THE BEAVERS ON SENIOR NIGHT
In a 51-7 landslide win over Minot State, the Minnesota Duluth closed out their last home game and senior night on a high note. Through the season, UMD went 5-0 at home. With their win against the Beavers, they now have a record of 6-3 overall and 4-1 in the division.
NO. 5/6 BULLDOGS BADGER NO. 3 WISCONSIN WITH 2-1 OVERTIME WIN
Nina Jobst-Smith picked one heck of a time to score her first goal of the season. The sophomore defender snapped a shot 4:03 into 3-on-3 overtime to lift the No.5/6 University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team over the No. 3 University of Wisconsin 2-1 at AMSOIL Arena Friday. Jobst-Smith's goal punctuated a late comeback win for the Bulldogs, who fell behind 1-0 late in the first period, but built confidence as the contest continued.
NO. 3 WISCONSIN ESCAPES WITH 4-3 WIN OVER NO. 5 BULLDOGS
In a gritty top-five showdown at AMSOIL Arena Saturday afternoon, the third-ranked University of Wisconsin used a little bit of fortune to sneak by the No. 5 University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team 4-3 in another thriller right until the final buzzer. The Bulldogs dominated the Badgers over the...
