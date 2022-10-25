Aberdeen, SD: The first time the UMD volleyball team faced off against Northern State, the Wolves showed that they were more than capable of competing with the Bulldogs, rankings and records aside. On Friday. Northern proved that point beyond a shadow of a doubt. The #4 Bulldogs fell in straight sets to the Wolves in Aberdeen. This is just the third loss of the season for UMD, leaving the team's record at 22-3. Northern improves to 16-9. Back in the September 17 matchup between these two squads, it was the Bulldogs that came out of the gate hot with a 6-1 start in front of their home crowd in Romano. Friday, the roles were totally flipped. Eerily, with their own home fans cheering them on, the Wolves continued the cycle, avenging their earlier effort with a 6-1 run of their own. Already, UMD was forced to burn a timeout. For the rest of the set, the Bulldogs were forced to play catch-up. They'd edge tantalizingly close to drawing even with the Wolves time and time again, cutting their deficit down to three at scores of 6-3, 7-4 and 9-6. Alas, the Wolves had no intentions of relinquishing their advantage- a 3-0 run to pump the lead up to a new high of six points at a score of 12-6 proved this quite well. The Bulldogs were able to better match Northern's pace after this, only getting outscored 6-5 for a stretch, but by this point, this wasn't enough. The score was 18-11, and UMD would need a huge effort to come all the way back. Credit to the Bulldogs- they never stopped fighting. At one point, UMD had the lead all the way back down to three at a score of just 20-17 Northern, prompting a timeout out of the Wolves. Unfortunately, out of the break, the teams found themselves in lockstep once again- which is all Northern State needed. The Wolves closed out the set on a tight 5-4 run to clinch a monumental 1-0 lead in the match. Try as they might, the Bulldogs couldn't dig themselves out of the big hole they found themselves in just a little too early,

