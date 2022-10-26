ABILENE, Texas — The yearly cold and flu season comes with cold weather, but now there is another infection that all parents should know about as numbers rise. RSV or respiratory syncytial virus is a virus that affects the respiratory system and causes mild cold like symptoms but can bring serious risk for infants and young children and now pediatrician Dr. Emily Hart says that they are seeing a rise in numbers, “so we’re definitely seeing a lot more RSV. The problem is that, there’s a bunch respiratory viruses going around with similar symptoms. So, RSV tends to be harder on the youngest ones, so under a year or under two years of age, they usually have a harder time.”

