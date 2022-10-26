Read full article on original website
The Lonestar’s Haunting Legend of The Lady of the Lake
First off, this is a real and true story of how I learned about "The Lady of the Lake" (as I've always heard it said), or rather "The Lady Ghost of Lake Fort Phantom" from one of my history teachers at Abilene High School when we were learning about world war II. Moreover, it's a story about love, war, rumors, jealousy, and rage that went on back then.
Local cases of RSV are on the rise
ABILENE, Texas — The yearly cold and flu season comes with cold weather, but now there is another infection that all parents should know about as numbers rise. RSV or respiratory syncytial virus is a virus that affects the respiratory system and causes mild cold like symptoms but can bring serious risk for infants and young children and now pediatrician Dr. Emily Hart says that they are seeing a rise in numbers, “so we’re definitely seeing a lot more RSV. The problem is that, there’s a bunch respiratory viruses going around with similar symptoms. So, RSV tends to be harder on the youngest ones, so under a year or under two years of age, they usually have a harder time.”
Have you seen these missing kids from Abilene?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is searching for four missing kids from Abilene. These four young men have all been reported missing within the last 6 months and have yet-to-be found (all descriptions, pictures, and information below was provided by the NCMEC website): John Rangel Missing Since: Jun […]
16 Missing Persons Cases in Abilene Texas That Need Your Help
It sadly happens way too often. A loved one goes off to school or work, and then they're never heard from again. Days turn to months, and months turn to years with no closure for many loved ones. The following are some cold cases in Abilene of people who have gone missing and are still missing to this day.
Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the Abilene Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Abilene on Tuesday. The crash happened near South 1st and Locust Streets at around 3 p.m. According to the Abilene Fire, a pickup truck and an unknown smaller vehicle were involved in the collision.
Student brings THC gummies to Abilene middle school, police investigating
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A student brought a package of THC gummies to an Abilene middle school Friday. Police say THC gummies were found in the possession of a student at Clack Middle School, and after speaking to the student, staff began evaluating all students involved and they were removed from school for their own […]
Rain, wind expected to hit Abilene Thursday
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Rain is on its way to Abilene again this week. Big Country Homepage meteorologists say you may need to brace for high winds. KRBC Meteorologist Clemente Morales said that although rain chances are in the forecast for Thursday, it’s going to be short lived. Drier weather is predicted in the coming […]
Lightning strike causes house fire in Abilene overnight
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A lightning strike caused a house fire in Abilene overnight. The fire happened at a home on the 100 block of Fairway Oaks Blvd just before 3:00 a.m. Abilene fire officials say first responders arrived and found smoke coming from the attic area. Two residents told the fire officials they were […]
Abilene man arrested for 2005 murder
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for a 2005 murder. Marco Ramos was taken into custody Wednesday on a Murder warrant for the death of Bobby Beck. Beck was stabbed to death during an altercation on the 1900 block of N 5th Street on April 9, 2005. Court documents reveal a car […]
HAPPENING NOW: Women assaulted during family dispute in Abilene, one person in police custody
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was assaulted on Portland Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Thursday, October 27 during a family dispute. UPDATE 10:44 p.m. – The victim is being transported to a medical center and her condition is unknown at this time. As of 10:12 this evening, one person is in custody and the victim […]
Don’t Have A Fishing License? You Don’t Need One At Texas State Parks
Earlier this week, when I was writing the article about "Family Friendly Fun Things to See and Do In the Abilene Area," I came across some interesting information that I was unaware of. The first thing I learned from our friendly Game Wardens, is that there are certain lakes in the Lone Star State where certain laws DO NOT apply.
Authorities rescue crash victim trapped in vehicle in South Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic in South Abilene was briefly halted Tuesday afternoon when authorities had to rescue a crash victim from their vehicle. A crash between a pickup and a smaller vehicle happened around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, near South 1st and Locust Streets going west. Abilene Police, Fire and other emergency personnel were on […]
UPDATE: Road reopens after 3 18-wheelers collide on I-20 in Eastland County, causes serious injuries
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three 18-wheelers crashed along I-20 in Eastland County Friday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told KTAB/KRBC these crashes took place along I-20, near mile post 338. One 18-wheeler was headed east when it crossed over into the westbound lane, crashing into another 18-wheeler. That crash caused a […]
Driver flips car after losing control due to wet road conditions in Abilene, clips 18-wheeler
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle was flipped on the side after the driver lost control and clipped an 18-wheeler around 11:10 p.m. Thursday, October 27. The man was driving on East Overland Trail on a slick, wet road where he clipped an 18-wheeler; The car landed on its side in the grass next to […]
