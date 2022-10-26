Dutchess County’s Stabilization Center is Model for New York StateEnhanced Services and Lower Costs for Taxpayers in 2023 as NYS looks to introduce similar centers in other communities

Read full article on original website
dutchessny.gov
Dutchess County Public Transit Employee Receives Recognition for Dedication, Leadership in Industry
Poughkeepsie, NY… New York Public Transit Association (NYPTA) honored Amanda Sammon, Assistant Director of Dutchess County Public Transit (DCPT), with its 2022 Joe Boardman Award at the association’s fall conference and Transit Industry Luncheon held this week in Albany. New York Public Transit Association (NYPTA) honored Amanda Sammon,...
'Building Bridges' Conference Highlights Importance of Collaboration and Community to Youth
Poughkeepsie, NY… Over 150 school administrators, guidance counselors, case managers, and social workers, as well as several partner agencies gathered virtually last week at the 14th annual “Building Bridges” conference sharing information, collaborating on initiatives, and solving problems to enhance relationships between schools and the community and provide positive outcomes for youth and their families.
Molinaro's 2023 Executive Budget Continues Important Tax Relief9th straight year of tax cuts & tax rate reduced over 12%
Poughkeepsie … Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced his 2023 Executive Budget, which will be released on November 1st, will include continued property tax relief, with a 12 percent property tax rate cut and the lowest County property tax levy in 14 years, providing assistance to residents and businesses facing the challenges of inflation and increases to the cost of living.
