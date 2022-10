The deadline to register to vote in the November 8th State Election is Saturday, October 29th, 2022. The Board of Registrars of Voters will hold extended hours on Saturday, October 29th from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM at the Town Offices, 36 Bartlet Street, Andover for the purpose of registering new voters and for change of party enrollment.

ANDOVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO