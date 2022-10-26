Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Man sought after firing gun at Chambersburg house with four inside
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — Chambersburg Police are looking for the man responsible for opening fire at a residence that housed four people. Officials say that 36-year-old Fernando Carmona-Santiago now has a warrant out for his arrest after allegedly shooting a firearm into the residence on the 300 block of W. Catherine St.
Standoff In Bel Air Ends With Deputies Shooting Armed Man Suffering An Episode: Sheriff
Sheriff’s deputies in Harford County were forced to shoot a man experiencing a mental health crisis after he was involved in a standoff and refused to comply with demands while armed with a gun, according to authorities. William Lee Hawkins, 41, was shot and airlifted to a Maryland hospital...
WBAL Radio
Armed man experiencing mental health crisis shot by police in Bel Air
Harford County Deputies shot a man while responding to a mental health crisis Thursday, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they received a call about a man having a mental health crisis at a home on Shirley Drive in Bel Air. That is where investigators negotiated with William Hawkins, 41, for two hours before they say he came out of the house with a gun.
WBAL Radio
School bus driver charged with DUI after crash with students on board
A school bus driver faces DUI charges after police said he took a group of kindergartners on a field trip. Police said the driver, Troy Reynolds, 48, of Oxon Hill, a charter company employee, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.20 after he was taken into custody. The bus was filled...
local21news.com
Possible hate crime involving Pride Flag in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for the person or persons responsible for spray painting a car and damaging a Pride Flag in a hatefully charged action, according to Silver Spring Township Police Department. Officials say that the family were shocked to step outside their home and...
WGAL
Police in York County investigate shooting incident
State police in York County are investigating a shooting incident on Wednesday night. According to the public information officer for York County, the incident occurred at the Rutters gas station along the 300 block of N. Main Street in the Red Lion Borough around 9:20 p.m. The apparent 'victim' called...
local21news.com
Student brings knives along with notes containing threats to Central PA school: officials
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York County are investigating after a student brought knives to Central York High School. In a letter to parents, Central York District leaders say the student had knives and notes with targeted threats towards other students. Springettsbury Township Police are investigating. The...
Early morning barricade situation resolved in Owings Mills
Baltimore County Police sent their crisis negotiation and tactical teams over to the 400 block of Doe Meadow Drive, for a barricade situation.
WBAL Radio
Johns Hopkins University warn of recent armed robberies
Johns Hopkins University is warning people on campus to look over their shoulders more often. Campus police say it has seen an increase in armed robberies and kidnappings around its campus in north Baltimore in recent weeks, according to the Baltimore Sun. The paper reports that on Monday, a 22-year-old...
WBAL Radio
Suspicious man reported in neighborhoods near Severna Park Middle School
Anne Arundel County police are investigating reports of a suspicious man near a school. Police said a parent reported to them on Thursday that a suspicious person driving a silver sedan was trying to approach minors before and after school in the Shipley Choice, Chartwell and Rustling Oaks areas that surround Severna Park Middle School.
Baltimore to reveal squeegee worker plan; BPD commissioner believes residents will be 'quite impressed'
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's new policy for squeegee workers will be announced next week, a city representative said at a hearing for the Baltimore police consent decree Thursday morning. WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren was present at the hearing and reports the representative said that how the city enforces the law is just as important as whether the law is constitutionally enforceable, and that the new policy won't just be about removing washers from public visibility. Judge James K. Bredar, who oversees Baltimore City's consent decree, called police after an encounter with squeegee workers in Bolton Hill earlier this month. He...
Man Wanted After Trying To Lure Children To His Vehicle Outside Maryland Middle School
Police are investigating reports of a suspicious person who reportedly attempted to approach minors before and after school in several Maryland communities, authorities say. On Thursday, Oct. 27, a concerned parent reported that the suspect was driving a silver sedan attempting to approach minors in the Shipley Choice, Chartwell, and Rustling Oaks communities surrounding Severna Park Middle School, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Former Maryland Park Service employee faces charges of raping two park workers
BALTIMORE -- A former Maryland Park Service employee who was arrested in September for allegedly raping a co-worker now faces additional charges stemming from a sexual encounter with a different colleague, according to the Baltimore Banner.Michael Browning, 71, faces charges of second-degree rape and second-degree assault for allegedly raping and assaulting of a female while he was the park manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park, police said. Investigators determined over the course of a six-month-long investigation that he had sexually assaulted the same person several times, police said. Now, WJZ's media partner, the Baltimore Banner, is reporting that a second...
Rifle-Wielding Shooter Sentenced For 'Disturbing' 2019 Howard County Murder: State's Attorney
A Maryland man is facing life in prison for his role in the violent murder of a man in Howard County after a physical altercation went sideways, the state’s attorney’s office announced. Franck Herman Ngande, 25, was convicted on murder and other charges, Howard County State’s Attorney Rich...
Cumberland County commissioner lambasted for seeking records from former colleague
A Cumberland County commissioners meeting erupted into a shouting match Thursday after a former member accused the current board chair of using the state’s Open Records Law in a Nixonian-style tactic to track opposition to a controversial sale of the county’s nursing home. Former Commissioner Rick Rovegno lit...
WBAL Radio
1 dead in west Baltimore shooting
Homicide detectives are investigating after a man with apparent gunshot wounds in west Baltimore on Saturday has died. Officers said they responded to the unit block of North Gilmor Street around 1:15 a.m. for a Shot Spotter alert. Upon arrival, police said they found a 33-year-old man inside a vehicle...
Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple fire departments are battling an early morning barn fire in Paradise Township. According to Lancaster County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on South Belmont Road and Strasburg Road at 2:19 a.m. on Oct. 28. Dispatch also says that there are no injuries...
Wbaltv.com
Prosecutor: Plea deal for squeegee worker accused in fatal shooting shouldn't have been offered
A teenager accused in a fatal shooting rejected a plea deal that Baltimore prosecutors said should not have been offered to the defense. The plea deal rejected by the 15-year-old squeegee worker called for a 60-year prison sentence in the death of Timothy Reynolds, who police said wielded a baseball bat before he was shot in downtown Baltimore on July 7.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Man found dead on subway track near Old Court Metro Station
PIKESVILLE, Md. — A man was found dead Wednesday evening on the subway track near the Old Court Metro Station. Maryland Transportation Administration officials said a metro subway train operator reported a body on the track around 5:30 p.m. A cause of death was not released. MTA police are...
Harford County woman convicted in quadruple fatal fire
A jury convicts a Harford County woman of arson and murder after a quadruple fatal fire in Edgewood back in 2019.
