According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a Madisonville, Ky. man has been arrested on a domestic violence charge. On October 27, 2022, Deputy Brad Tucker responded to a domestic violence assault complaint on Pete Upchurch Road at approximately 2:30 pm. Upon Deputy Tucker’s arrival, he found a female victim had been assaulted by her boyfriend. The victim stated that the boyfriend had beaten her numerous times with his fist in her face and then taken a belt beating her across her face and backside areas. The victim suffered substantial injuries, especially to an eye.

MADISONVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO