Monticello, KY

z93country.com

Man Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a Madisonville, Ky. man has been arrested on a domestic violence charge. On October 27, 2022, Deputy Brad Tucker responded to a domestic violence assault complaint on Pete Upchurch Road at approximately 2:30 pm. Upon Deputy Tucker’s arrival, he found a female victim had been assaulted by her boyfriend. The victim stated that the boyfriend had beaten her numerous times with his fist in her face and then taken a belt beating her across her face and backside areas. The victim suffered substantial injuries, especially to an eye.
MADISONVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Police seeing increase of domestic violence calls and arrests in one county

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are seeing an increase in a certain activity as we head into the holiday season. Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department say domestic violence related calls and arrests are becoming more common. They expect the trend to continue as more people go inside with the changing seasons and temperatures starting to drop.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

Your Monticello Police Department is partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Operation UNITE for another Prescription Drug Take Back event locally this Saturday, October 29th from 10:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Monticello Fire Department on North Main Street. With our convenient...
MONTICELLO, KY
wymt.com

Former city councilman sentenced in drug trafficking case

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT/LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER) - A well-known Knox County man will spend more than eight years in prison for his role in a federal drug trafficking case. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports former Barbourville City Councilman Calvin Manis pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this week. According to court documents, Manis,...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Substance in Pulaski County trunk-or-treat candy turns out to be antihistamine

Concerns about fentanyl, heroin, or other illicit drugs being in candy passed out at a Pulaski County trunk-or-treat event last week were eased when the substance turned out to be an antihistamine, according to the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab. Concerns began after the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on...
lakercountry.com

Grand jury indicts 16

A Russell County grand jury indicted 16 individuals yesterday. Adam Mann, 37, of Russell Springs, on charges of burglary first degree, two counts of assault third degree, two counts of wanton endangerment first degree, criminal mischief first degree, and being a persistent felony offender. David Wisdom, 34, of Russell Springs,...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Golden Alert issued for Somerset woman

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Somerset Police Department are asking for your help in finding a missing woman. Police issued a Golden Alert for Kimberly Casey, who was last seen at the Might Dollar in Somerset on September 23 around noon. Two days later, Casey said she was...
SOMERSET, KY
wymt.com

KSP crime lab identifies part of pill found in Halloween candy during trunk or treat

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know what part of a pill found inside some Halloween candy during a recent trunk or treat event in Southern Kentucky is. The event in question was held at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in Somerset last Friday night. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, officials said a parent found half of a tablet inside a box of Nerds.
SOMERSET, KY
lakercountry.com

Cain sentenced on manslaughter, other charges

A Russell Springs man was officially sentenced in Russell Circuit Court on Tuesday on manslaughter and other charges dating back to an incident more than two years ago. Haiden Cain, who was originally facing a murder charge for his role in a 2020 collision that resulted in the death of 26-year-old Janson Sallee, was sentenced to 20 years on Tuesday by Circuit Judge Vernon Miniard, per the plea agreement reached last month.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
q95fm.net

Two Juveniles Reported Missing In Laurel County

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is reporting two missing 14-year-old juveniles in their county. Both girls were last seen off of Paris Karr Road, 10-miles southwest of London, at approximately 12:20 AM, on October 26th. 14-year-old Allison Gregory is described as being a white female with black, shoulder-length hair....
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Deadly shooting investigation underway in Pulaski County

A deadly shooting investigation is underway in neighboring Pulaski County. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, a 49-year-old Somerset man, identified as Gregory N. Ramsey, was shot and killed early Monday morning on Ash Street. Deputies responded to the call early Monday morning where a homeowner, identified as...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Teen son of Casey Co. sheriff dies in accident on private property

The Casey County sheriff’s teenage son has been killed in a single-vehicle accident. Dalton Weddle, 18, the son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle, died early Saturday morning in a crash that occurred on private property in the Knifley community in Taylor County. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office told...
CASEY COUNTY, KY

