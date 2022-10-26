Read full article on original website
Related
k105.com
2 people, including woman with over 2 dozen arrests since 2013, found with drugs, infant in Cave City motel room
Two people, including a female that has been jailed over two dozen times in the last nine years, have been arrested in Barren County after being found with methamphetamine in a motel room with an infant. The Cave Cite Police Department responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at...
q95fm.net
Well-Known Man from Knox County Sentenced to 100 Months in Prison for Drug Trafficking
A man from Knox County was sentence to more than eight years behind bars for his involvement in a federal drug trafficking case. It’s reported that earlier this week Calvin Manis, a former city councilman for Barbourville, pled guilty to the charges. Manis admitted to filling prescriptions for pain...
WKYT 27
KSP investigating Lincoln Co. shooting near school bus with students
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in Lincoln County. The shooting was reported around 4:30 PM on Friday afternoon. Witnesses told WKYT that the shooting happened at an elementary school bus stop with children nearby. Shawn Gilliam is a bus driver. He was dropping...
z93country.com
Man Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a Madisonville, Ky. man has been arrested on a domestic violence charge. On October 27, 2022, Deputy Brad Tucker responded to a domestic violence assault complaint on Pete Upchurch Road at approximately 2:30 pm. Upon Deputy Tucker’s arrival, he found a female victim had been assaulted by her boyfriend. The victim stated that the boyfriend had beaten her numerous times with his fist in her face and then taken a belt beating her across her face and backside areas. The victim suffered substantial injuries, especially to an eye.
wymt.com
Police seeing increase of domestic violence calls and arrests in one county
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are seeing an increase in a certain activity as we head into the holiday season. Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department say domestic violence related calls and arrests are becoming more common. They expect the trend to continue as more people go inside with the changing seasons and temperatures starting to drop.
z93country.com
Drug Take Back Day is Saturday
Your Monticello Police Department is partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Operation UNITE for another Prescription Drug Take Back event locally this Saturday, October 29th from 10:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Monticello Fire Department on North Main Street. With our convenient...
Shooting reroutes Lincoln County school bus
A school bus made an emergency return to Hustonville Elementary after a shooting Friday.
wymt.com
Former city councilman sentenced in drug trafficking case
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT/LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER) - A well-known Knox County man will spend more than eight years in prison for his role in a federal drug trafficking case. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports former Barbourville City Councilman Calvin Manis pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this week. According to court documents, Manis,...
lakercountry.com
Substance in Pulaski County trunk-or-treat candy turns out to be antihistamine
Concerns about fentanyl, heroin, or other illicit drugs being in candy passed out at a Pulaski County trunk-or-treat event last week were eased when the substance turned out to be an antihistamine, according to the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab. Concerns began after the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on...
Laurel County traffic stop finds 3 lbs of meth
According to a news release, the two men were acting suspiciously and K-9 officer Maverick was deployed to search the car.
WKYT 27
String of road sign thefts hurting emergency response in Ky. community
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - First responders in Somerset and Pulaski County say getting to emergencies has been more difficult of late because of the absence of road signs. Somerset leaders are asking for the public’s assistance in preventing road sign thefts. City and county leaders say this is a...
lakercountry.com
Grand jury indicts 16
A Russell County grand jury indicted 16 individuals yesterday. Adam Mann, 37, of Russell Springs, on charges of burglary first degree, two counts of assault third degree, two counts of wanton endangerment first degree, criminal mischief first degree, and being a persistent felony offender. David Wisdom, 34, of Russell Springs,...
wymt.com
Golden Alert issued for Somerset woman
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Somerset Police Department are asking for your help in finding a missing woman. Police issued a Golden Alert for Kimberly Casey, who was last seen at the Might Dollar in Somerset on September 23 around noon. Two days later, Casey said she was...
wymt.com
KSP crime lab identifies part of pill found in Halloween candy during trunk or treat
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know what part of a pill found inside some Halloween candy during a recent trunk or treat event in Southern Kentucky is. The event in question was held at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in Somerset last Friday night. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, officials said a parent found half of a tablet inside a box of Nerds.
lakercountry.com
Cain sentenced on manslaughter, other charges
A Russell Springs man was officially sentenced in Russell Circuit Court on Tuesday on manslaughter and other charges dating back to an incident more than two years ago. Haiden Cain, who was originally facing a murder charge for his role in a 2020 collision that resulted in the death of 26-year-old Janson Sallee, was sentenced to 20 years on Tuesday by Circuit Judge Vernon Miniard, per the plea agreement reached last month.
Pair of missing girls found safe in Laurel County
Have you seen these two? The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is searching for two missing 14-year-olds.
q95fm.net
Two Juveniles Reported Missing In Laurel County
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is reporting two missing 14-year-old juveniles in their county. Both girls were last seen off of Paris Karr Road, 10-miles southwest of London, at approximately 12:20 AM, on October 26th. 14-year-old Allison Gregory is described as being a white female with black, shoulder-length hair....
lakercountry.com
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Pulaski County
A deadly shooting investigation is underway in neighboring Pulaski County. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, a 49-year-old Somerset man, identified as Gregory N. Ramsey, was shot and killed early Monday morning on Ash Street. Deputies responded to the call early Monday morning where a homeowner, identified as...
k105.com
Teen son of Casey Co. sheriff dies in accident on private property
The Casey County sheriff’s teenage son has been killed in a single-vehicle accident. Dalton Weddle, 18, the son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle, died early Saturday morning in a crash that occurred on private property in the Knifley community in Taylor County. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office told...
WTVQ
Missing Kentucky woman connected to deadly shooting in Mississippi
MISSISSIPPIS (WTVQ) — A woman missing out of Laurel County is now connected to a deadly shooting in Mississippi. Earlier this week, ABC 36 was informed that Tawana Martin, of London, was reported missing on Friday. At the time, Kentucky State Police said she may have been traveling with...
Comments / 0