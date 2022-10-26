Read full article on original website
Volleyball Roundup
The Nocona Lady Indians wrapped up the regular season with a win at Chico. The straight set win for the Lady Indians 3-0 allowed Nocona to not only win the district title, but do it undefeated. The Lady Indians won with scores being 25-15, 25-13 and 25-16. Skyler Smith led...
Bowie loses on senior night to Iowa Park
The Bowie Lady Rabbits had a disappointing senior night on Tuesday in their final district match of the season against Iowa Park. The Lady Hawks pulled out the win in a five-set match that went down to the wire. The Lady Rabbits came into the match with second place in...
Several teams and individuals qualify for state
Running on Monday and Tuesday at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie, there might be more state qualifiers from the area than ever before from the 2A and 1A schools. The Nocona girls and Saint Jo boy’s teams made school history by qualifying for the state meet. Individually, Freddie Duran from Nocona, Grace Martin from Bellevue, Isaac Renteria from Gold-Burg and Tyler Winkler from Prairie Valley qualified for state as well.
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News
During 2022, The Bowie News is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Throughout this year we will offer glimpses back into old editions of The Bowie News to see the top news or community items from the past 100 years of our newspaper. This month I look back at the Centennial edition...
Bobby Joe Johnson
BOWIE – Bobby Joe Johnson, 89, died on Oct. 25, 2022 in Wichita Falls. A celebration of life will take place at 10 a.m. on Oct. 29 at Lighthouse Assembly of God in Bowie. A brief graveside service will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Bobby Joe was born on June...
Harold “Wade” DeMoss
BOWIE – Harold “Wade” DeMoss, 86, died on Oct. 23, 2022 in Decatur. The family received friends from 5 – 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the White Family Funeral Home. A funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Oct. 26 at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Bowie with officiant Mickey Terry. Burial followed in Ringgold Cemetery with his grandchildren serving as pallbearers.
Early voting ends Nov. 4; Saturday voting on Oct. 29 at Montague location
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general elections, along with local school board and city council races, will continue through Nov. 4. On Oct. 29 there will be early voting 8 a.m. to noon only at the courthouse annex. For the rest of the week locations are open 8 a.m....
Fall Book Sale opens Nov. 3
The fall Book Sale sponsored by the Friends of the Library begins on Nov. 3 in the meeting room of the Bowie Public Library. This popular event will have hardback and paperback books for adults and children. There is always a good selection of fiction and non-fiction books, plus videos, audio books and other items.
Retired teachers plan barbecue dinner
The Montague County Retired School Personnel will host its annual BBQ brisket dinner with all the trimmings from 5 – 7 p.m. on Nov. 12, in the Bowie Junior High Cafeteria. The meal includes brisket, beans, coleslaw, potato salad, tea and peach cobbler. Due to the rising cost of...
Chamber sets theme, date for 2023 banquet
The Bowie Chamber of Commerce is making plans for its annual banquet and asks everyone to “save the date,” for Jan. 23, 2023. The board of directors has selected a theme of “Denim and Diamonds,” which opens up many unique ideas for table decorating. Further specifics about time and location will be announced later. Those who wish to decorate a table to compete for the Best Decorated Table are encouraged to start planning.
Bowie to get new Family Dollar/Dollar Tree
Preparation has begun on the site of what will be a new Family Dollar/Dollar Tree location in Bowie at 1601 State Highway 59N, just across the street from the present store in Bowie Plaza. City of Bowie Code Officer David Rainey said the company has submitted building plans that are in review but show a 10,531 square foot store. (News photo by Barbara Green)
Shred-a-Thon slated Nov. 5
The Bowie Chamber of Commerce Shred-A-Thon is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Wellington State Bank parking lot. Persons may bring their items and they will be shredded at no cost. Any donations will go to the Backpack Buddies.
ER opening date could come before the end of the year according to Faith Community
It’s been a little more than a year since the management of Faith Community Health System announced it would be providing emergency medical services to Bowie at the former hospital location. Today, 14 months later, Frank L. Beaman, chief executive officer for Faith Community, exclaims, “There is no one...
Police offer trips to avoid problems during the holiday season
Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are fast approaching. Big events such as trick-or-treat night and hectic times of family gatherings and shopping trips can leave us distracted, and we can become wrapped up in the moment and forget that some people are watching and waiting for us to drop our guard.
Fentanyl being disguised as candy, prescription drugs; be cautious during Halloween
This Halloween holiday, the Texas Department of Transportation and the Drug Enforcement Agency are teaming up with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC program to spread awareness on the fentanyl epidemic spreading across our state. This drug is creeping into communities in many forms including fake prescription...
