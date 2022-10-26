Read full article on original website
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene High falls in regular-season finale against the Golden Sandstorm
The Abilene High Eagles hit the road for their last regular-season finale against Amarillo High. The Eagles trying to secure a third seed from the district at this unusual Friday afternoon game. After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles offense seemed they could not find their groove into the end...
bowienewsonline.com
Bowie loses on senior night to Iowa Park
The Bowie Lady Rabbits had a disappointing senior night on Tuesday in their final district match of the season against Iowa Park. The Lady Hawks pulled out the win in a five-set match that went down to the wire. The Lady Rabbits came into the match with second place in...
bowienewsonline.com
Several teams and individuals qualify for state
Running on Monday and Tuesday at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie, there might be more state qualifiers from the area than ever before from the 2A and 1A schools. The Nocona girls and Saint Jo boy’s teams made school history by qualifying for the state meet. Individually, Freddie Duran from Nocona, Grace Martin from Bellevue, Isaac Renteria from Gold-Burg and Tyler Winkler from Prairie Valley qualified for state as well.
bigcountryhomepage.com
The Wildcats are Rising Star’s rising stars
Things are turning around for the Rising Star Wildcats, as they’re ranked 9th in the state. The ‘cats are on fire this season and they are enjoying every minute of it. “Every day one percent,” that’s the motto the Rising Star Wildcats live by this 2022 season.
Andrews, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
brownwoodnews.com
Local Football Standings – Prior to Week 10
— Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Tolar 57, Bangs 0. San Saba 41, Goldthwaite 12. Hamilton 35, De Leon 20S.
bowienewsonline.com
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News
During 2022, The Bowie News is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Throughout this year we will offer glimpses back into old editions of The Bowie News to see the top news or community items from the past 100 years of our newspaper. This month I look back at the Centennial edition...
acuoptimist.com
A woman of many titles: Jalen Garza
Jalen Garza is a woman of many titles. Last weekend she received another one to add to her already full repertoire: ACU’s 2022 Homecoming Queen. Jalen, a senior youth and family ministry major from Helotes, spends her average week leading sorority meetings as the president of Delta Theta, tending to her duties as a senator for the Student Government Association, staying present within her department and being an ambassador for the Office of Multicultural Affairs.
bowienewsonline.com
Harold “Wade” DeMoss
BOWIE – Harold “Wade” DeMoss, 86, died on Oct. 23, 2022 in Decatur. The family received friends from 5 – 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the White Family Funeral Home. A funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Oct. 26 at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Bowie with officiant Mickey Terry. Burial followed in Ringgold Cemetery with his grandchildren serving as pallbearers.
bowienewsonline.com
Bobby Joe Johnson
BOWIE – Bobby Joe Johnson, 89, died on Oct. 25, 2022 in Wichita Falls. A celebration of life will take place at 10 a.m. on Oct. 29 at Lighthouse Assembly of God in Bowie. A brief graveside service will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Bobby Joe was born on June...
Anybody See These Scammers in Wichita Falls This Week?
Oh no, the fake musicians have made their way to Wichita Falls?. Some people will say respect the game, but I have been dealing with panhandlers all my life. Growing up in Baltimore, I would see folks begging for money all the time. Here's a fun thing I would do in the winter. Go buy them a meal at McDonald's and be sure I got a receipt. I would tell them to go inside and warm up for a bit. They could at least get out of the cold for an hour and since they had a receipt, they were a paying customer.
bowienewsonline.com
John Neal Roper
BOWIE – John Neal Roper, 88, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 30, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 31, at the Old Country Church in Bowie, with Pastor Chuck Jestis officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
KXII.com
Have you seen the bears? Down to the final weeks of seeing the bears at the Frank Buck Zoo before torpor
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - If you haven’t seen the bears this year at the Frank Buck Zoo then you’re down to the final weeks before they go into torpor - a state of decreased activity but not dormancy like hibernation. “By mid-November and later on they go and...
Ageless Wonder: Central Texas Dentist Still Working At 90 And Not Stopping
Going to the Dentist is terrifying sometimes isn't it? Just the thought of someone sticking tools in your mouth is kind of unnerving. And if you don't brush regularly, you will hear some choice words from the person taking care of your teeth. But most of the items mentioned previously...
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood native Susan Hays runs for Texas Ag Commissioner
Susan Hays is a Brownwood native and a 1986 graduate of Brownwood High School. Hays attended the University of Texas where she was part of a student lobby group. Hays went to law school at Georgetown Law in DC. Afterward, Hays worked at the Capital as a legislative aid in the House of Representatives, and a year later went to clerk at the Texas Supreme Court.
bowienewsonline.com
Early voting ends Nov. 4; Saturday voting on Oct. 29 at Montague location
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general elections, along with local school board and city council races, will continue through Nov. 4. On Oct. 29 there will be early voting 8 a.m. to noon only at the courthouse annex. For the rest of the week locations are open 8 a.m....
brownwoodnews.com
Lake Brownwood nearing 8 feet below spillway, Stage 2 Drought Contingency Plan
Earlier this week, Lake Brownwood was reported at 7 feet and 9 tenths below spillway. Brown County Water Improvement District reminds area customers that we are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency Plan. Stage 2, Moderate Drought Conditions, begins when Lake Brownwood hits 8 feet below spillway so it’s nearing that level.
West Texas Weekend events calendar, Oct. 28-30
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 1 p.m. - Socktastic Celebration, Austin Avenue Church of Christ, 1020 Austin Ave. - BROWNWOOD. 6 p.m....
Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the Abilene Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Abilene on Tuesday. The crash happened near South 1st and Locust Streets at around 3 p.m. According to the Abilene Fire, a pickup truck and an unknown smaller vehicle were involved in the collision.
Driver flips car after losing control due to wet road conditions in Abilene, clips 18-wheeler
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle was flipped on the side after the driver lost control and clipped an 18-wheeler around 11:10 p.m. Thursday, October 27. The man was driving on East Overland Trail on a slick, wet road where he clipped an 18-wheeler; The car landed on its side in the grass next to […]
