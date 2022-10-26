Read full article on original website
bowienewsonline.com
Bowie loses on senior night to Iowa Park
The Bowie Lady Rabbits had a disappointing senior night on Tuesday in their final district match of the season against Iowa Park. The Lady Hawks pulled out the win in a five-set match that went down to the wire. The Lady Rabbits came into the match with second place in...
bowienewsonline.com
Volleyball Roundup
The Nocona Lady Indians wrapped up the regular season with a win at Chico. The straight set win for the Lady Indians 3-0 allowed Nocona to not only win the district title, but do it undefeated. The Lady Indians won with scores being 25-15, 25-13 and 25-16. Skyler Smith led...
bowienewsonline.com
Several teams and individuals qualify for state
Running on Monday and Tuesday at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie, there might be more state qualifiers from the area than ever before from the 2A and 1A schools. The Nocona girls and Saint Jo boy’s teams made school history by qualifying for the state meet. Individually, Freddie Duran from Nocona, Grace Martin from Bellevue, Isaac Renteria from Gold-Burg and Tyler Winkler from Prairie Valley qualified for state as well.
Springtown, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Springtown, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Burkburnett High School football team will have a game with Springtown High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
Gainesville, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Gainesville, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Van Alstyne High School football team will have a game with Gainesville High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
bowienewsonline.com
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News
During 2022, The Bowie News is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Throughout this year we will offer glimpses back into old editions of The Bowie News to see the top news or community items from the past 100 years of our newspaper. This month I look back at the Centennial edition...
bowienewsonline.com
Bobby Joe Johnson
BOWIE – Bobby Joe Johnson, 89, died on Oct. 25, 2022 in Wichita Falls. A celebration of life will take place at 10 a.m. on Oct. 29 at Lighthouse Assembly of God in Bowie. A brief graveside service will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Bobby Joe was born on June...
msutexas.edu
Melanie Donart Hadderton served 34 years as band director
Melanie (Donart) Hadderton retired in 2020 after 34 years of band directing. She began her career in 1986 at Wichita Falls High School and finished her decorated career at Holliday ISD. Hadderton earned her bachelor’s degree from MSU Texas in 1984. While at WFHS, her bands consistently made top...
bowienewsonline.com
Harold “Wade” DeMoss
BOWIE – Harold “Wade” DeMoss, 86, died on Oct. 23, 2022 in Decatur. The family received friends from 5 – 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the White Family Funeral Home. A funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Oct. 26 at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Bowie with officiant Mickey Terry. Burial followed in Ringgold Cemetery with his grandchildren serving as pallbearers.
Anybody See These Scammers in Wichita Falls This Week?
Oh no, the fake musicians have made their way to Wichita Falls?. Some people will say respect the game, but I have been dealing with panhandlers all my life. Growing up in Baltimore, I would see folks begging for money all the time. Here's a fun thing I would do in the winter. Go buy them a meal at McDonald's and be sure I got a receipt. I would tell them to go inside and warm up for a bit. They could at least get out of the cold for an hour and since they had a receipt, they were a paying customer.
kswo.com
Firefighters battle late night blaze in Altus
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters spent the night battling a blaze in Altus on Thursday after a fire broke out around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of South Fowler. Sources said the fire was in advanced stages, with smoke and flames visible from a distance. Wind gusts and rain...
WATCH: 100-Year-Old Pecan Tree Explodes After Being Struck by Lightning
A cold front sweeping through Texas earlier this week was responsible for causing a century-old pecan tree to explode as if someone had decorated it with multiple fireworks. Texans hold the pecan tree in great esteem. For the past 103 years, it’s been the state tree for the Lone Star State. So within months of Gov. James Hogg declaring the pecan as the state tree of Texas in 1919, someone planted this one outside Dallas. It was one of thousands in the state. But after getting through freezes, droughts, thunderstorms and other assorted weather events for decades, a lightning strike destroyed this mighty tree. Now it’s become a viral video.
newschannel6now.com
Cesar is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Cesar is a sweet and calm dog who wants to join your family. If you are interested in adopting our furry friend, the...
newschannel6now.com
Storm chances increase Thursday night
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday will be one of the warmer days over the next week, with a high of 75. However, a cold front will arrive Thursday night, this cold front will bring in more thunderstorm chances for Thursday evening and Friday. Some of these storms may produce tiny hail and strong winds.
texomashomepage.com
Marty Mangum steps down as Vernon city manager
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Vernon will soon have two new people in key positions. As we reported two weeks ago, Police Chief Randy Agan retired and his last day was Friday. Now, City Manager Marty Mangum has decided to step down after five and a half years.
The Best Neighborhoods in Wichita Falls to Trick or Treat In
Grab a pillowcase or a very sturdy pumpkin bucket for these neighborhoods. You're going to need it. Monday is my favorite holiday of the entire year, Halloween of course. Gives me an excuse to dress up as a ninja turtle if I want, watch horror movies, and get a free candy. If you hate Halloween, your negativity is not wanted here. Over the past couple of weeks, I have been working hard on Halloween posts related to Wichita Falls.
37-Year-Old Arcely Montemayor Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Decatur (Decatur, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Decatur on Wednesday. The crash happened on Farm Road 51 and Farm Road 455 at around 5:45 a.m.
bowienewsonline.com
Early voting ends Nov. 4; Saturday voting on Oct. 29 at Montague location
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general elections, along with local school board and city council races, will continue through Nov. 4. On Oct. 29 there will be early voting 8 a.m. to noon only at the courthouse annex. For the rest of the week locations are open 8 a.m....
If You Love ‘A Christmas Story’ Wichita Falls is the Place to Be in 2022
Get your Red Rider BB gun and pink bunny costume ready. 'A Christmas Story' fever is catching in Wichita Falls. It is six days to Halloween and I am talking about Christmas, believe me I want to kick my own ass for this. However, one Christmas tradition I believe we all take part in is watching 'A Christmas Story' at some point over the holiday. It is literally on 24/7 during the big day. 2022 is the year of 'A Christmas Story' in Wichita Falls, why?
Construction underway for new apartments, The Kate, in downtown Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You may be hearing quite the commotion in downtown Wichita Falls as progress is being made on “The Kate” apartments located in the old Petroleum Building. “This was the most challenging project I have ever had to fund,” building owner, Will Kelty said. When Kelty first came to Wichita Falls, he […]
